Trump Administration Rejects WHO International Health Regulations

Many individuals who actively engage with The Truth Expedition are aware that we occasionally voice our criticisms of Trump and his administration. However, we believe it is also important to highlight and commend the effective policies that are occasionally implemented. A balanced perspective allows us to acknowledge both the successes and shortcomings in leadership, fostering a more comprehensive understanding of the political landscape.

The rejection of the International Health Regulations is a significant victory for freedom advocates.

Read more about this story here, and here.

Study-Long Vax Victims Have 7X the Spike Burden vs Long Haulers

A new preprint study titled "SARS-CoV-2 Semi-Quantitative Total Antibody Correlates with Symptoms of Long COVID in Both Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Subjects" provides significant insights into the relationship between antibody levels and long-term COVID symptoms. The research indicates that the presence of persistent spike proteins may contribute to ongoing health issues following vaccination. This study adds to the growing body of evidence highlighting the potential links between the body’s immune response and the experience of post-vaccination syndromes, shedding light on the complexities of long COVID in individuals regardless of their vaccination status.

Read an analysis of the study here.

SARS-CoV-2 Semi-Quantitative Total Antibody Correlates with Symptoms of Long COVID in Both Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Subjects

Petition to Force the FDA to Reclassify mRNA as Gene Therapy

Executive Summary:

“This briefing document summarizes a Citizen Petition submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on June 17, 2025. The petition, filed by "Interest of Justice" (Dustin Bryce Rosondich and Xylie Desiree Eshleman), requests the immediate reclassification of all COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral vector products as "gene therapy products." The petitioners argue that the current classification as "vaccines" is a misapplication of regulatory standards, leading to statutory violations, international legal contraventions, and insufficient safety oversight.”

Read more about what this petition entails by clicking here.

Link to submit comments to the petition.

Rep. Massie Introduces Bill to Repeal Parts of the PREP Act-End Medical Martial Law!

Massie’s bill does not fully repeal the PREP Act; instead, it would remove the section on victim compensation, allowing those injured by vaccines to sue the pharmaceutical industry.

Read Sasha Latypova’s analysis of the bill.

Read about this story here, here, and here.

Study-Pfizer Jab Destroys Human Eye Cells

A recent peer-reviewed study published in *Ophthalmic Epidemiology*, titled "Evaluation of the Effects of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines on Corneal Endothelium," has unveiled significant findings that raise concerns about the potential side effects of Pfizer's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2). The study suggests that this particular vaccine may cause significant structural damage to the corneal endothelium, a vital layer of cells located at the back of the cornea. The corneal endothelium plays a crucial role in maintaining corneal hydration and transparency, both of which are essential for maintaining proper vision. Disruption to this layer can lead to various ocular complications, highlighting the need for further research and careful consideration regarding the long-term effects of mRNA vaccines on eye health.

Read epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher’s analysis of this study.

Merck to Offer saRNA Vaccine for Dogs

Merck has recently launched a potentially hazardous saRNA product for pets, known as Nobivac. Alarmingly, this product has not undergone any comprehensive studies to assess the potential for shedding self-amplifying mRNA to humans or other animals. There is no data indicating whether this vaccine can shed into the environment and affect humans, raising significant safety concerns. The lack of research on how this self-amplifying technology might impact individuals or other species exposed to it through shedding is troubling. In fact, no thorough shedding studies have been conducted to evaluate this risk. Given the nature of self-amplifying RNA, it is highly plausible that shedding could occur, further emphasizing the urgent need for more rigorous safety assessments before its widespread use.

Inflation Up 2.7%-Tariffs

Inflation was up 2.7% in June, which is the largest increase in the last five months, and many speculate Trump’s tariffs are partly to blame.

Recent fluctuations in crude oil prices appear to have been influenced by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which initially prompted a spike in prices. However, these prices have since decreased significantly and are currently trading below the levels observed prior to the onset of the conflict, indicating a potential market stabilization.

In terms of food prices, there was a modest 0.3 percent increase on a monthly basis. After experiencing a sharp surge at the beginning of the year, egg prices have shown signs of stabilization, plummeting more than 7 percent in June alone. This marks the fourth consecutive month of decline, suggesting a return to more typical pricing dynamics in the egg market.

The latest inflation data presents a nuanced picture regarding the impact of tariffs on consumer prices, revealing mixed results. The indexes for both new vehicles and used cars and trucks experienced declines, falling by 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, reflecting a potential softening in demand in the automotive sector. In contrast, prices for apparel—often affected by tariffs—rose by 0.4 percent, highlighting the inconsistent effects of trade policies across different sectors.

Furthermore, service inflation has risen for the first time in over a year, now reaching an annual rate of 3.8 percent. This increase may reflect rising costs in various service industries and could signal a shift in consumer spending patterns as the economy evolves.

Washington Examiner Article-Inflation ticked up to 2.7% in June, adding to tariff concerns

ABC News Article-Inflation surged in June amid tariffs as Trump declared 'inflation is dead'

US to Send More Weapons to Ukraine!

Trump campaigned on the promise of ending the Russia-Ukraine war on day one. Not only has that not happened, but the Trump administration declared they were sending more weapons to Ukraine.

Under the agreement, weapons would be procured from NATO allies in Europe who recently committed to increasing their defense spending at a summit that Trump praised as a success.

On Monday, Trump announced that the upcoming military support for Ukraine would encompass Patriot missile defense batteries, which play a vital role in safeguarding the country's airspace against the intensifying Russian bombardments.

“It’s everything. It’s Patriots. It’s all of them. It’s a full complement with the batteries,” Trump articulated, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of the aid package. He further noted that these advanced batteries could potentially be delivered to Ukraine within just a few days, significantly enhancing Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

Associated Press Article-What Trump’s new weapons plan for Ukraine might mean

The HillArticle-What to know about the US-NATO weapons deal for Ukraine

Russia Takes More Territory

“The world has been focused on the 50-day ultimatum given by US President Donald J. Trump for Russia to settle the war in Ukraine and avoid harsher sanctions and secondary tariffs, but the war keeps going on – and in fact Russian territorial advances are shifting to a faster gear.

While the world witnesses the European powers rather confusedly try to sort out who will send what and who will pay for what to Ukraine, Russian forces took around a dozen settlements in a single week.”

Gateway Pundit Article-Russians Conquer a Dozen Settlements in a Week – In Eastern Donetsk, Northern Kharkov and Southern Zaporozhie – Moscow Forces Encircle Key Ukrainian Stronghold Pokrovsk

Jaguar Went Woke and About to go Broke!

A glossy ad campaign accompanying the design overhaul, featuring androgynous-looking men and women in exuberant clothes, also came under fire.

And as the firestorm surrounding the famed car maker's change continues to rage, sales at Jaguar Europe have plummeted a staggering 97.5 percent.

Jaguar’s Woke Wipeout: A 98% Sales Crash and a Roadmap to Ruin

Go woke, go broke! Jaguar sales have crashed 97.5% since rebrand that stunned fans

The GENIUS Act on Bitcoin/Stablecoin

Two bills passed which seek to create a lawful space to operate for the cryptocurrency community. The GENUS and CLARITY acts shift regulatory authority away from the Securities and Exchange and Commission (SEC) and creates a new, less stringent regulatory body to oversee Stablecoins and crypto exchanges. With a permissible space to operate in full effect some big banks are looking into creating their own stablecoins to facilitate crypto transactions. Mark and I have long been proponents of responsible crypto and precious metals investing, use reputable sources, buy from dealers, hold physical metals and crypto keys. Remember, Congress banned the Federal Reserve from issuing their own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) last year, a huge win, but be wary that this new safe haven doesn’t turn more nefarious.

'Crypto Week' marks sea change for digital currency in U.S. : NPR

Text - H.R.5403 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

Some big US banks plan to launch stablecoins, expecting crypto-friendly regulations | Reuters

Hollywood-Pentagon Propaganda Connection

How long has the intelligence community been curating our catalogs? How much have they filtered and removed facts from our consciousness? The people are starting to reject the messaging, calling out propaganda where they see it. One prime explication is Stephen Colbert’s fall from grace with his obvious Deep State messaging, the Pfizer vax sales dances, promoting the Ukraine war, covering for Biden - the audience has finally dwindled to nothing, so the CIA and Big Pharma pull the plug, what’s their next ploy? The Pentagon has played a role in shaping our perceptions of the world for our entire lives, enlighten yourself by watching Theaters of War and Hollywood and the Pentagon.

PLEASE A COMMENT BELOW: Who has seen the new Superman movie? An insanely parallel reality mirroring today’s environment and predicament - has public opinion turned to revolt?

Stephen Colbert Exposed as CIA Asset: 'Late Show' Psy-Op Ran $40M Annual Loss to Shape Public Opinion - The People's Voice

How the Pentagon dictates Hollywood storylines | Middle East Eye

How & Why DOD Works With Hollywood > U.S. Department of Defense > Story

GAZA is a Graveyard

It’s scary that this is even possible, there is no Superman coming to save us, we have to fix this ourselves - how can we sit by and fund a genocide? How is this even still a debate? They are killing kids lining up for food aid, we are paying for the aid and the bullets, the IDF tank just destroyed a Catholic church in Gaza - how are we allowing this? Why can’t we shake this final piece of propaganda from American Consciousness? Please, speak out, share a new source with your friends and family that highlight the atrocities. The world is heading down a dark path, let your light shine for truth and peace.

LIVE: Israel kills 92 aid seekers in Gaza, issues evacuation threat | Israel-Palestine conflict News | Al Jazeera

THE OCCUPATION OF THE AMERICAN MIND | FREE FILMS FOR CONTEXT ON ISRAEL'S WAR ON GAZA

GHF Guards Gassed Starving and Fenced in Palestinians, Causing a Deadly Stampede

Gaza church attack sparks international backlash; Israel responds

White House concerned by 'madman' Netanyahu's behavior, US officials say in wake of Syria strikes | The Times of Israel

GHF Guards Gassed Starving and Fenced in Palestinians, Causing a Deadly Stampede

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq