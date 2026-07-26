The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
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News Sprint-July 26th 2026

Headlines to keep you informed

The Truth Expedition

Jul 26, 2026

This is the best aptly-named newsletter is the best thing I've seen "in a long time. I hope more and more people sign up for this newsletter.

"The government is corrupt and evil, and it doesn’t matter which party is in control: they’re both controlled by the same puppet masters. "

Dachsie agrees one thousand percent with that statement.

_____

"Time for a revolution, whether it be peaceful or violent; that is what we need, and we need it now! "

Dachsie does not agree with that statement. My sincerely held religious beliefs are against "revolution," but I am commanded to expose, reprove, unfruitful works of darkness.

[ Ephesians 5:11-16 }

https://drbo.org/chapter/56005.htm

11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. 12 For the things that are done by them in secret, it is a shame even to speak of. 13 But all things that are reproved, are made manifest by the light; for all that is made manifest is light. 14 Wherefore he saith: Rise thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead: and Christ shall enlighten thee. 15 See therefore, brethren, how you walk circumspectly: not as unwise,

16 But as wise: redeeming the time, because the days are evil.

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