News Sprint-July 26th 2026

Nano-curcumin cyclospora infection in mice

Potential efficacy of curcumin and curcumin nanoemulsion against experimental cyclosporiasis

Keep this in mind as we’re in the midst of a Cyclospora outbreak in the United States from leafy greens.

Cyclosporiasis Outbreak 2026: CDC Expands Cyclospora Probe to 9 States, Warns Against Recalled Iceberg Lettuce

Leafy greens 100% more likely to kill you than raw milk!!! (but read the fine print)

Thank goodness my nanny government is protecting me from raw milk. The government loves me. Now, I’m just using the same data analysis that big pharma uses. I’m using relative risk vs absolute risk assessment. In 2024, there was one death in the US from contaminated leafy greens. During that same year, there were zero recorded deaths from raw milk. Hence the 100%. 1 is 100% more than zero. Using absolute risk would bring that number way down, but why not do what the evil bastards at big pharma do (and our benevolent gov’t allows them to do it)?

If a person wants to drink raw milk, the government should just get the fuck out of the way. I’m so sick and tired of this evil mafia-like organization we call government. So long, personal responsibility, and hello, overreaching authority!

Pro-jab, pro-mandate, big pharma shill, Dr. Erica Schwartz picked by Trump to head CDC

And Bobby ‘Compromised’ Kennedy doesn’t give one shit!

Yeah, that’s what we voted for, right? When will people wake up and get their heads out of the sand? The government is corrupt and evil, and it doesn’t matter which party is in control: they’re both controlled by the same puppet masters. Time for a revolution, whether it be peaceful or violent; that is what we need, and we need it now!

‘Cause for Real Concern’: MAHA Activists Criticize Trump’s Pick to Lead CDC

Study: Hormonal birth control meds linked to meningiomas

BREAKING: 25-Year Study of an Entire Country Finds Most Major Hormonal Birth Controls Are Associated With an Increased Risk of Meningioma Brain Tumors

Contraceptive Progestogens and Incident Meningioma

STUDY: Magnesium L-Threonate Made Participants’ Brains Perform as if They Were 7.5 Years Younger in Six Weeks

The effects of magnesium L-threonate (Magtein®) on cognitive performance and sleep quality in adults: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

The Amish and Vaccine Mandates

Should the case reach SCOTUS, as legal experts expect, the decision could have nationwide implications for religious exemptions in all 45 states that currently allow them for school vaccines.

“The case stems from New York’s 2019 repeal of religious exemptions during measles outbreaks. Three Amish schools and parents, facing more than $118,000 in combined fines, argued that mandatory vaccination conflicts with their faith’s emphasis on separation from the modern world, Divine Providence, and moral objections tied to vaccine development (e.g., the use of aborted fetal tissue). They invoked Wisconsin v. Yoder (1972), which protected Amish educational autonomy, and claimed the policy targeted religious practice. However, the Second Circuit upheld the mandate with the precedent of Employment Division v. Smith, a 1990 U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruling that the government generally does not have to provide religious exemptions from a law if that law is neutral and applies equally to everyone, even if it incidentally burdens religious practices.”

Second Circuit Upholds New York Vaccine Mandate Against the Amish

The gut biome and cancer! New Study!

In a recent TTE article, we discussed the fatal effects on the gut microbiome by glyphosate. Perhaps that toxic potion is part of the issue, considering nearly 90% of us have glyphosate in our bodies.

Gut Microbiome Alterations in Cancer and Non-cancer Adults: A Cross-Sectional Metagenomic Study

Rep. Tim Burchett (Tennessee) introduces bill to limit the use of Flock cameras!

Rep. Tim Burchett just rolled out a bill that would seriously crack down on the use of Flock Safety license-plate reader cameras, saying these systems amount to unconstitutional mass surveillance and run roughshod over our Fourth Amendment rights. The Protection Against Mass Surveillance Act would keep federal agencies from buying or using these ALPR systems, and it would stop state and local governments from using federal money to get their hands on them, too. Burchett puts it simply: Americans should never have to pick between safety and liberty. Supporters of the bill are raising similar alarms about privacy and government overreach.

Tim Burchett wants to limit video surveillance as KCSO readies cameras

War with Iran on Pause?

A single night of calm has followed nearly two weeks of daily bombardment between the IRGC and US forces. The US has bombed civilian infrastructure, desalination plants, energy production, and everything in between. Iran has responded in kind by attacking US military bases and supporting infrastructure on neighboring countries. Israel continues to threaten to “escalate” the war while puppeteering on the sidelines. Speculation around armament stockpiles influencing cadence may be accurate as any stated pause over “potential diplomacy” has thus far proven to be nothing but a stalling tactic. Recent reports indicate sabotage by Trump’s own negotiating team, evidence there’s no real intention of a diplomatic agreement, all of it is a pacification front for the masses and markets, the real aim is regime change, meaning reducing Iran to utter chaos, like Iraq/Afghanistan/Libya/Syria, etc. Rest assured, the war will resume. The Epstein Elite want a draft, and Trump/Vance administration will set us up for its inevitability.

Trump Threatens To Carry Out Biggest Attack Yet on Iran - News From Antiwar.com

Iran threatens to expand war if US resumes strikes, which it says Israel is pushing for | The Times of Israel

As Trump pauses Iran strikes, Israel said to believe he’ll soon be forced to escalate | The Times of Israel

Trump shelves Iran strike over US missile shortage – NYT — RT World News

Israeli Settlers Grab More Land

Hostilities have peaked after US Congressman Ro Khanna was detained by settlers in the West Bank last week, as violence erupts between Palestinian villagers and invading Israelis, constructed ad hoc settlements on UN recognized Palestinian lands. The term settlers seeks to whitewash the hostile nature of the longstanding and accelerating Israeli creation of Greater Israel, leaving countless victims in its wake, including 9/11 and its aftermath, the Epstein Saga, even the Kennedys – the helpless Palestinian villagers are fish in a barrel comparatively. There’s two ways this can end, Greater Israel and a Jewish Messianic age, or another round of defeat for the zealous Zionist extremist endeavor; many around the world, including in the US, are cheering for the latter.

Israeli settlers, soldiers on a rampage in W. Bank – Daily Update

Updates Israel raids West Bank live: PM Netanyahu threatens ‘more broad action’

Israel military detains over 70 suspects in West Bank after deadly clashes | AP News

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad, Esq