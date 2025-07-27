Announcement: My friend and partner at The Truth Expedition, Gunnar, and his wife have just welcomed a healthy baby boy named Oskar into the world. He is truly beautiful. Gunnar is one of the smartest and most compassionate people I know, so we can be confident that the world has gained another future critical thinker.

Gunnar, our geopolitical expert at TTE, is embracing a beautiful new chapter as he welcomes a new addition to his family. During this time, we'll scale back on in-depth analysis of the Russia/Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, allowing him to focus on the joys of family life. We appreciate your understanding and support as he embarks on this journey.

Rep. Gosar advances bill to eradicate the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, Providing Indemnity to Big Pharma

US Representative Paul Gosar, from Arizona’s 9th Congressional District, just submitted a bill that would end the liability shield for big pharma and their lethal injections. I give Paul an A+ for effort, but we all know this bill will never pass. That said, someone has to take action, and this will at least initiate the conversation and hopefully bring some transparency to those unfamiliar with the 1986 Act.

Read about this story in the article links below.

It’s Only Logical: This Bill will End the Era of Vaccine Liability Protection

Gosar Introduces Bill Allowing Vaccine-Injured to Sue Big Pharma

If you want to read about how the corrupt, captured, and complicit mainstream media apparatus is reporting on this, read this biased article. Gosar reintroduces bill to let people sue vaccine makers

New Study: Fetal Demise and Miscarriages due to mRNA injections

This comparative study, looking at pregnancies between 2016 and 2022, clearly shows an increase in fetal losses due to COVID-19 injections.

The study’s conclusion states: “Conclusion The results provide evidence for a substantially higher-than-expected number of eventual fetal losses associated with COVID-19 vaccination during gestational weeks 8-13.”

Observed-to-Expected Fetal Losses Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination in Early Pregnancy

More evidence that the ‘jabs’ are causing cancer!

From the study: “The cancer group exhibited additional hallmarks of genomic instability, and epigenetic reprogramming. Nonsense-mediated decay (NMD), ribosomal stress, and MYC activation were prominent in both groups, while immune signaling via TLRs and type I interferons was particularly elevated in cancer patients. Conclusions: The observed transcriptomic profiles indicate persistent cellular stress responses, mitochondrial dysfunction, and immune dysregulation following exposure to mRNA vaccines, potentially in susceptible individuals. Shared and distinct molecular signatures in both cohorts demonstrate underlying mechanisms contributing to post-vaccine symptomatology and complications, including oncogenesis and or progression of malignant disease. These findings underscore the need for a deeper investigation into the long-term safety of mRNA vaccines and host response variability.”

Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination

Covid injections making people crazy?

A study published in June concludes: “There are alarming safety signals regarding neuropsychiatric conditions following COVID-19 vaccination, compared to the influenza vaccinations and to all other vaccinations combined.” Click on the picture below to be brought to the study.

One step closer to mRNA being sprayed on crops and maybe everywhere

In 2018, EcoHealth Alliance submitted a detailed proposal to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), codenamed DEFUSE, which outlined a comprehensive strategy for deploying aerosolized immune modulators, chimeric spike proteins, and self-spreading vaccines via drone technology. This proposal raised significant ethical concerns, particularly regarding the potential for these systems to deliver medical agents directly over human populations without their knowledge or consent.

\The DEFUSE documents explicitly describe the development of large-area aerosol delivery systems intended for the “inoculation of animals and humans,” suggesting a disturbing possibility: these technologies could have been implemented on unsuspecting populations. Such implications challenge the prevailing narrative that the COVID-19 pandemic emerged solely from a lab leak, introducing alternative theories about the origins of the virus. Did they simply spray a toxin or virus on the population?

By 2012, DARPA had already begun collaborating with Moderna, focusing on the advancement of RNA-based spike protein vaccines. A 2016 patent filed by Moderna includes a specific genetic sequence that bears a remarkable one-in-three-trillion similarity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the pandemic. This striking correlation has sparked widespread speculation and concern regarding bioengineering and the manipulation of viral genomes.

Moreover, various whistleblower accounts have revealed attempts by DARPA and intelligence agencies to classify and suppress research related to the DEFUSE program, raising questions about transparency and accountability in governmental research initiatives. In response to these concerns, several U.S. senators have called for formal investigations into the activities surrounding DEFUSE and its implications.

The DEFUSE documents also outline plans for self-disseminating vaccines and host-to-host therapeutic distribution methods, pointing to the potential use of engineered viruses as mechanisms for vaccine delivery. In 2019, military drone funding increased by 26%, coinciding with the timeline of the DEFUSE initiative and its associated drone-based aerosol delivery technologies. This correlation suggests that preparations for such advanced delivery systems may have begun well before the onset of the pandemic.

Overall, the intricate connections between DEFUSE, DARPA, and advancements in drone technology unveil a concerning intersection of gain-of-function research, the development of bioweapons, and the potential utilization of self-spreading vaccines, leading to profound ethical implications and raising urgent questions about public health and safety.

Below are some articles for further research.

Drones Spray 'Self-Spreading' COVID-19 Vaccine for 'Large-Area Inoculation of Humans' in 'DEFUSE' EcoHealth/DARPA Project

Moderna’s Parent Company Now Spraying RNA Into Your Food

The architects of Moderna’s mRNA shots are plotting to spray RNA on your food

Pilot Admits Bill Gates Sprayed ‘Air Vax’ mRNA Chemtrails

Covid jabs linked to 21 oral adverse effects

The studies ‘results’ are as follows: “Gustatory AEs, such as ageusia and dysgeusia; other oral sensory AEs, including oral paraesthesia and oral hypoaesthesia; and specific mucosal AEs, such as oral herpes and aphthous stomatitis, were the most frequently reported oral AEs in the PEI dataset. Cross-database analysis not only confirmed the prominence of gustatory and other sensory AEs but also highlighted differences, with VAERS reporting higher rates of swollen tongue and lip swelling. Disproportionality analysis identified 21 oral AEs as true SDRs. Female susceptibility was evident in several oral AEs, and age-stratified analysis revealed higher reporting among minors and seniors compared to middle-aged adults. Differences in oral AE reporting between mRNA and viral vector vaccines lacked a consistent pattern, and booster doses were associated with increased reporting of select oral AEs.”

National Pharmacovigilance Assessment of Oral Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccination in Germany (2020-2023)

Israel ‘Offense’ Forces bomb children seeking water-The children of Gaza are being starved to death

Tragically, at least 10 Palestinians have lost their lives at a water collection point in central Gaza, including six innocent children. This heartbreaking loss comes as the region faces a dire famine and critical shortages of food and water. On Sunday, the situation worsened further, with Israeli forces reportedly killing at least 92 Palestinians, 52 of whom were in Gaza City. These targeted attacks on residential areas and displacement camps have deepened the suffering of many families already enduring unimaginable hardships.

More than 100 organisations sound the alarm about imminent famine in Gaza

Children collecting water among 92 Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza

Israel strikes tents full of children

Children killed collecting water in Gaza, medical officials say, as ceasefire talks hit sticking points

'Horrific': Israeli Military Kills Seven Children in Latest Attack on Water Distribution Site Gaza's Government Media Office said Israeli forces have killed more than 700 people at water distribution sites since October 2023.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad