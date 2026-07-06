Pesticides and herbicides receive ‘vaccine level’ protection?

The Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision in Monsanto v. Durnell shields Bayer from lawsuits by 200,000 Americans who say its weedkiller, glyphosate, caused their cancer. The Court relied on the EPA’s claim that glyphosate is unlikely to cause cancer, even though the World Health Organization called it “probably carcinogenic” in 2015. Now, because the EPA didn’t require a warning label, states can’t hold Bayer accountable for failing to warn. The ruling hands pesticide makers the blanket immunity they couldn’t win in state legislatures. Justice Jackson’s dissent rightly argued the majority misread the law, leaving victims like John Durnell, who sprayed Roundup for 20 years and developed cancer, with no legal remedy. Meanwhile, Bayer continues selling glyphosate to farmers while quietly pulling it from store shelves, a sign they want legal protection without admitting risk. This is not unlike the 1986 Childhood Vaccination Act. Our government, including both parties is extraordinarily corrupt.

The ruling elites treat this world like a massive lab experiment. It’s a social, psychological, and biological experiment and we’re the rats and guinea pigs. How about we all stand up together and say no?

BREAKING: The Supreme Court Just Derailed Thousands of Lawsuits Against Monsanto Over Glyphosate and Cancer

Supreme Court ruling blocks thousands of lawsuits against the maker of Roundup weedkiller

Medications on hand/early treatment!

Dr. Kory’s Leading Edge Clinic offers an early treatment/meds on hand appointment. During your consultation, a healthcare provider will review your medical history in detail and discuss your risk factors for viral illnesses. You’ll receive thorough guidance on how to use medications such as ivermectin, nitazoxanide, and hydroxychloroquine—covering recommended dosages, timing, and potential side effects—for both prevention and treatment of viral infections. The provider will also offer personalized advice on nutrition, supplements, and lifestyle changes to further reduce your risk. Recent research supports the effectiveness of this comprehensive approach, showing improved outcomes for patients who follow these recommendations.

Real-World Utilization, Outcomes, and Safety of Pre-Prescribed Emergency Medication Kits

Clots everywhere!

Study shows that 75% of embalmers observed unusual white fibrous clots!

BREAKING: Multi-Year Study of 808 Embalmers Across 5 Countries Finds 75.2% Observed Unusual White Fibrous Clots in Corpses

Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022–2025

Mother of Idaho twins now charged with murder

Andrea Shaw has been indicted for murder! Her defense attorney told news reporters, “There is no way that this happened the way the prosecution has made it seem.” He claims the deaths were medical and not homicide.

We’ve written a couple of articles about this and we’re as shocked as anybody. We don’t know all the details and the police have not yet released the autopsy results. This is horrible on many levels. We’ll do our best to keep you informed.

"In a recent statement on June 30, Payette Police said: “This arrest is the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation conducted by the Payette Police Department, with invaluable assistance from numerous partner agencies.”

They added: “Because this case is now pending before the court, the Payette Police Department will have no further comment regarding the facts of the case or the evidence. Future information will be presented through the judicial process.”

Shaw is currently being held at the Ada County Jail pending extradition to Payette County, where she will be arraigned on two counts of First Degree Murder.”

Russia preparing for war with NATO?

Multiple Western intelligence assessments warn that Moscow is actively preparing for a future large‑scale confrontation with NATO. Recent analyses describe three converging trends: Russia is reconstituting its military, expanding equipment production, and redeploying combat units toward NATO’s northern and eastern frontiers. A new army headquarters is being built in Petrozavodsk near Finland, intended to command tens of thousands of troops after the Ukraine war. Intelligence officials say Russia is rebuilding forces for “future contingencies,” and senior NATO leaders regularly warn that Russian aggression on NATO territory in the near term is a serious threat. Strategic reports outline likely scenarios—limited territorial seizures in places like Svalbard, Åland, Estonia, Gotland, or a move to isolate the Baltic states via the Suwałki Gap—all aimed at fracturing NATO and exploiting perceived weakening U.S. commitment.

Putin’s next move? Five Russian attack scenarios Europe must prepare for

Russian Threats to NATO’s Eastern Flank: Scenarios, Strategy, and Policy for European Security

America 250 Years Free!! (From Britain)

What does it mean to be sovereign? The United States might be free of Great Britain, but are we free from other entities? Does the Fed own us? Are we subjects of a Zionist Occupied Government? What about other international/domestic corporate interests that restrict our exercise of free thought will; ie Google, Facebook, Microsoft, etc. We understood the importance of separating from a toxic, parasitic leach that put royalty over individual worth and achievement. We are currently under the same such conditions that I would argue are incredibly more malicious and deviant; we’ve become an shell of a nation that’s bridled to debt and war for our slave masters – do we have it in us to re-declare our sovereign autonomy?

Is America Truly Becoming a “Zionocracy?”, by Philip Giraldi - The Unz Review

Greater Israel & Third Temple Updates

War rages on, we may be in a momentary “pause” of greater hostilities, but the war continues to simmer in Gaza, Lebanon, Hormuz, Somalia. All over the Middle East, Zionists continue to stir the pot for their Greater Israel project like crazy zealots operating on a contrived timeline. Trump recently mentioned how polite he was being to stop bombing during Khamenei’s funeral, think about that - kill a guy, bomb the heck out of their country, then claim you’re being nice for pausing hostilities for a few days of mourning. This week it was casually mentioned that Gazans will be subjected to Concentration Camps overseen by international forces (US) and surveilled using Palantir. The Third Temple Institute folks are celebrating a birth of a new red heifer while calling for a quickened pace in preparation for the priestly community to begin rituals in preparation for the Temple.

Report: US Believed Israel Wanted To Kill Iran’s Araghchi and Ghalibaf During April Negotiations - News From Antiwar.com

It’s time: Red Heifer organization calls for national Temple movement - Israel365 News

Breaking: Major update on red heifer program and national training push - Israel365 News

At Khamenei funeral, speaker calls to kill Trump; posters and grafitti urge death to Netanyahu, too | The Times of Israel

‘Gave them a week off’: Trump says US paused operations for Khamenei funeral | Middle East Eye

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad, Esq