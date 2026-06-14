RIP Warner Mendenhall

I was lucky enough to be able to talk to Warner a couple of times. He was a hero of the medical freedom movement. Through pro bono work and strategic lawsuits against government and corporate abuses, Mendenhall gave voice to the silenced, hope to the powerless, and practical tools to ordinary people fighting for their rights—often taking on cases that larger firms refused. His unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and liberty inspired a movement, built lasting coalitions, and continues to ripple through the ongoing battle for medical freedom long after his recent passing. His legacy stands as a powerful reminder that one principled attorney can change the course of history by standing firmly with the people against tyranny.

It’s worth mentioning that Mr. Mendenhall represented Scott Schara in his lawsuit against Ascension Hospital and did an outstanding job presenting the case. While they didn’t win in court, the outcome shouldn’t be seen as a failure—he made it undeniably clear that Grace’s death was no accident. Sadly, the jury sided with the defense, essentially accepting that what happened to Grace is just something we’re supposed to expect in these situations.

Warner’s Obituary

Senator Ron Johnson holds hearing on covid vaccine injuries

Senator Ron Johnson delivered a bold and unflinching examination of COVID-19 vaccine safety in his June 3 Senate hearing, courageously confronting the mechanisms by which mRNA injections cause or accelerate cancer while exposing years of government suppression of critical research and safety data. As Chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Johnson assembled leading oncologists and researchers who detailed biological pathways linking the shots to serious adverse outcomes, alongside damning evidence of federal agencies ignoring or downplaying signals in systems like VAERS and actively undermining independent scientific inquiry. He rightly called out what he described as potentially the biggest government scandal of his lifetime—a systematic failure to prioritize transparency and protect the public from real vaccine injuries. This hearing built powerfully on his ongoing series of investigations, giving voice to the injured, demanding accountability from agencies that have long dismissed concerns, and sending a clear message that the truth about these products can no longer be buried. Johnson’s resolute leadership continues to shine a much-needed light on these issues, advancing the cause of medical freedom and genuine informed consent for all Americans.

You can watch the hearing here: UNMASKED: HOW BIDEN HEALTH OFFICIALS PURPOSELY TURNED A BLIND EYE TOWARD COVID-19 VACCINE SAFETY SIGNALS

FDA Vaccine Committee betrays the public once again. NOTHING IS CHANGING FOLKS!

“The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is the committee that advises the FDA on whether or not a new vaccine, or new vaccine formula, should be approved. When the committee members met on May 28, ICAN’s lead attorney, Aaron Siri, spoke to remind them of the thousands of Americans who have already been harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines. He asked them to stop ignoring, among other facts:

The 40,000 vaccine-injured members of React19;

The V-safe data obtained by ICAN which indicated over 7% of the 10 million V-Safe users reported needing medical care after a COVID-19 vaccine, on average 2 to 3 times each, with over 70% of those medical encounters resulting in hospitalization, emergency room, or urgent care;

The improved safety signal analysis method that FDA had available during the pandemic but, according to Senator Johnson, refused to use; and

The fact that the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has denied 98.6% of all COVID-19 vaccine injury claims so far.

Nevertheless, the committee did not hesitate to vote in favor of the new strain for the updated 2026-27 COVID-19 vaccine formula.”

FDA Vaccine Committee Members Betray the Public Yet Again and Recommend Updated Formula for COVID Vaccines

NOTHING IS CHANGING! CDC Awards Pfizer $1.24 Billion for COVID Vaccines for Kids and Adults

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent decision to award Pfizer $1.24 billion for COVID-19 vaccines has renewed debate over the government’s continued investment in mRNA technology.

The contracts, awarded on June 1, include about $735.7 million for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines and nearly $505.3 million for adult doses for fiscal year 2026-2027.”

CDC Awards Pfizer $1.24 Billion for COVID Vaccines for Kids and Adults

Nobel Prize winning drug, Ivermectin, is a human medicine and also ‘horse paste,’ and now a treatment for screw worm in cattle!

“On June 3, 2026, the USDA confirmed the first U.S. case of New World screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax) in decades, after larvae were recovered from the umbilical wound of a calf in Zavala County, Texas.

As of June 8, additional confirmed cases have emerged in multiple Texas counties — including La Salle and Gillespie — alongside the first confirmed case in New Mexico, involving a dog in Lea County that had recently traveled from Mexico.”

Ivermectin Effective Against New World Screwworms Larval Stages (L1, L2, L3)

NEW STUDY: Advanced Alzheimer’s Patient Regained Speech, Memory, and Bladder Control After a Single Psilocybin Dose

Psilocybin may be a very important tool of the future in the treatment of PTSD and neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s Disease.

NEW STUDY: Advanced Alzheimer’s Patient Regained Speech, Memory, and Bladder Control After a Single Psilocybin Dose

Bio Labs – What Are We Cookin’?

Tulsi Gabbard released declassified documents that highlights US funded bioweapons labs dotted across the globe. The documents reveal a seedy network of labs with loose security restrictions and questionable directives – what are the cookin’ and for what purpose? They exist outside the US for two reasons, firstly because our laws don’t allow that type of fuckery, secondly because they’re used in covert operations abroad – do you think Russia and North Korea are the only countries poisoning folks? The United States’ history of biological warfare, at least what’s known of it, is replete with evidence highlighting American malfeasance, most notably in the Korean war where rodents and insects were infected with neurological diseases and dropped en masse on an unsuspecting population. Let’s not forget that Congressional Committee that ordered the Pentagon to release its information on Lyme disease, suspecting its involvement in the creation and release of the debilitating and rapidly spreading tick borne infestation. Let’s also not forget that China, to this day, still blames the US on the release of Covid19 and rejects the Wuhan wet-market & lab leak theories. This madness needs to end now.

DNI Gabbard Reveals Evidence of U.S. Taxpayer-Funded Global Biolab Program | Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Gabbard Releases Biolab Records Years After Disinformation Accusations

Tulsi Gabbard Reveals Declassified Map, Records of Ukraine Bio Labs—View in Full - Newsweek

Outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard releases declassified info on 120 foreign biolabs

Iran – False Flags and Backstabbing

Deal or no deal? Every-single-time the US is close to a deal with Iran, Israel acts to sabotage. They murder negotiators. They lie to US presidents (and threaten them like JFK). They cross red lines to perpetuate war – bomb, bomb, bomb. As soon as Trump and Iran announce a solid cease-to-peace plan, Netanyahu bombs another village in Lebanon, crossing an Iranian red line, in an effort to keep the war for Greater Israel raging on their biblical timeline. Lookout for false flags, just as a water treatment facility in California was “allegedly” targeted by the Iranian government this week – what else will the Israeli Stuxnet virus infect on US soil? If the un-wanting American public refuse to enter the war, then events can be staged to force them, like 9/11 or the USS Liberty, a false flag could change public opinion of US involvement. It’s difficult to determine where the war is headed, we know that Israel will do anything to continue its efforts, the question is how much can our current administration pushback – remember this fight has been raging between US Presidents and the Israeli government well before they had JFK assassinated. For the best predicter of peace or WW3, look at the price of oil, it’s currently acting as the Canary in the Coalmine. Demand Peace – speak out boldly.

Cyber group claims California water system hack in retaliation for Iran strikes | Middle East Eye

Israel braces for Iranian missile fire after strike on Beirut’s Dahiyeh | The Times of Israel

Israel bombs southern Beirut again; Iran warns against ‘miscalculations’

Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed Sunday as Tehran casts doubt on timing

Trump’s Iran deal achieves none of Israel’s war goals – opposition leader — RT World News

Anticipation, pushback in Iran as mediators work to finalise deal with US | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

USS Liberty - Massie Tells Truth about Israeli False Flags

Thomas Massie, the only true Patriot in all of congress, made a huge statement against the Zionist Occupied Government deep state when he told the truth about the USS Liberty attack during the Israeli 6 Day War in 1967. The Israeli government wanted the whole shebang in one blow, to take as much of Greater Israel that they could, but they knew they needed help, however the US was reluctant to provide. Thus the motivation for bombing the Liberty, the newly created Zionist nation wanted the US to fight its war (sound familiar?) Israel wanted war with its neighbors, and the Temple Mount, which they ascended and secured during the 1967 war, but they had to concede when they realized they couldn’t defend the mount against the neighboring Muslims – yet. Many soldiers died and many more were injured as Israel continued to shoot, bomb, torpedo, and napalm the intelligence gathering ship in an attempt to sink it and blame Egypt/Jordan. This is their modus operandi, it’s their signature move. The last piece on the chess board is Iran, this isn’t some new development on the geopolitical front, this has been their target for over a thousand years – Donald Trump and the American people are powerless to stop it (maybe?)

Watch the documentary on the Liberty here: “USS Liberty: Dead In The Water” (BBC Documentary 2002)

The Day Israel Attacked America | Special Series

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq