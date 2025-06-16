RFK Jr cleans house with ACIP committee

Bobby fired all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Good riddance! The committee has been a complete joke for years, and it’s about time someone took action to bring about change and accountability. Take a look at this 2-minute video of ACIP discussing the safety of the Hep B jab and whether it should be given with other poison darts.

ACIP Hep B

In a scathing op-ed published on Monday in The Wall Street Journal, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sharply criticized the vaccine advisory panel, claiming it is "plagued with persistent conflicts of interest." He described the current members as a clandestine group operating under the significant influence of pharmaceutical money. RFK Jr. argued that these financial ties undermine the integrity of vaccine science and erode public trust. He emphasized that "a clean sweep is needed" to restore confidence in the scientific evaluation and recommendations related to vaccines.

RFK Jr. Fires Entire CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel in Stunning “Clean Sweep”

RFK Jr. fires CDC’s independent vaccine advisors

Kennedy has begun selecting new members of the committee, including Dr. Robert Malone, a double-vaccinated inventor of mRNA technology.

RFK Jr. Taps 8 New ACIP Members, Offit Concedes Most ‘Seem Reasonable’

Covid injections are making people magnetic!

This case series presents striking evidence of iatrogenic magnetism occurring after the administration of COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations. While the precise mechanism behind this phenomenon remains speculative, the reported outcomes are significant enough to warrant an urgent investigation. We strongly urge regulatory authorities and independent researchers to conduct comprehensive analyses of vaccine lots that are suspected to be involved, especially in instances where unexplained metallic attraction or concerning adverse results are observed in MRI scans. Such inquiries are crucial for ensuring the safety and efficacy of vaccination efforts.

Clinical Manifestations of Iatrogenic Magnetism in Subjects After Receiving COVID-19 Injectables: Case Report Series

44% of Covid vaccinated have spike proteins in their brain

Prominent biomedical scientists in Japan have achieved a significant breakthrough in their research concerning the alarming rise in sudden deaths among individuals who have received Covid mRNA vaccines. This pioneering study, conducted by a team of esteemed researchers, including officials from the Japanese government, revealed that approximately 44% of vaccinated individuals have accumulated potentially harmful spike proteins in their brains. These spike proteins, a byproduct of the mRNA technology used in the vaccines, may have serious implications for neurological health. The ongoing investigation aims to further understand the mechanisms behind these findings and their potential impact on public health and vaccine safety.

Could this be why so many young people are dropping dead from strokes? It’s not at all surprising that the corrupt and captured mainstream CIA-influenced media is blaming the increase on anything but the poison darts. It’s coffee and Adderall, they say.

Why so many people are having strokes in their 20s, 30s and 40s: ‘We’ve never had patients so young’

Increase in Strokes Amongst Youth Sparks Concern from Doctors ‘We’ve Never Had Patients So Young’

68,000% Increase in Strokes as FDA and NIH Secretly Study Reports of Neurological Injuries After COVID-19 Vaccines

Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination

The flood is rising! 110 new studies reconfirm what we've shown here: that "vaccination" kills, and cripples, and makes people dangerously crazy

It's getting ever harder for sane people to deny what "vaccination" does—and not to see that (real) scientists, and some poles, are starting to close in on the perpetrators of this stunning crime.

Read this recent article by Mark Crispin-Miller with dozens of links to the evidence.

Crispin-Miller Article

New study presents potential links between leukemia and covid injections

The study’s conclusion states: “This preliminary study identified altered metabolic pathways in leukemia bone marrow and suggests metabolomic differences associated with BNT162b2 vaccination. While the findings do not support a causal link between mRNA vaccination and leukemia development, they highlight the need for further studies to understand vaccine-induced metabolic modulation in hematological contexts.”

Metabolomic Profiling of Leukemic Hematopoiesis: Effects of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Administration

US charges third Chinese scientist with smuggling devastating crop-killing fungus

The globalist cabal wants nothing more than to have complete control of our food production and distribution. I believe the next scamdemic could very well be some type of devastating bioweapon used to destroy our capabilities to provide food for the masses.

US charges two Chinese scientists with smuggling devastating crop-killing fungus

FBI Arrests CCP-Linked University of Michigan Researcher for Smuggling Agroterrorism Pathogen

Third CCP-Linked Scientist Arrested for Smuggling Biological Material to University of Michigan Lab

Iran vs. Israel - The World on Edge

Israel kicked off the final chapter in their end times playbook by carrying out a large-scale attack against Iran. This most recent attack itself was planned years in advance, signaling again that events are unfolding at Israel’s direction and timeline. The overthrow of the Iranian/Persian/Islamic empire is necessary in order to achieve Greater Israel and have ultimate security over the Temple Mount, where Israel just closed access to Al-aqsa, the mosque residing over the ruins of the first and second temples. We’ve been calling out for years how an errant missile from Iran could raze the golden-domed mosque, so look for massive escalations to occur rapidly. What exactly is Trump’s role in this? Will he continue playing good cop to Bibi’s bad? Will he be forced to step in through blackmail or false-flag? Will Israel itself bomb US bases and blame Iran? Can Trump resist? Israel lied to Trump claiming that Iran tried to assassinate him through Manchurian candidate, Thomas Matthew Crooks. Trump has refused to further assist Israel in its bombing endeavors and declined to greenlight an operation to assassination Ayatollah Khamenei. Will Israel threaten the Samson Option? My ultimate fear is an AI Dead Hand algorithm that sets off a domino nuke event. We have psychotic overlords; should we pull the plug and live like the Amish for a while? Pray for PEACE.

Can Trump Dam the Wave of War? - The Truth Expedition

Iran cancels US nuclear talks next round amid ‘barbarous’ Israeli attacks | Israel-Iran conflict News | Al Jazeera

Ships, trucks, and suitcases: How Israel reportedly got its attack drones into Iran | The Times of Israel

Israel planned to assassinate Iran's supreme leader Khamenei, but Trump said no: report

Israeli strike on Natanz nuclear facility crime against international law, NPT: Iran FM

Rhetoric Leads to Murder - We Do Not Condone Violence

In an unprecedented escalation, once again Minnesota is ground zero for political turmoil. This one hits close to home for The Truth Expedition - Mark and Gunnar have been involved in Minnesota politics for a while and have opposed Hortman and Hoffman on many issues, but always with respect for humanity and an understanding that the apparatus of the federal government and global intelligence are the true antagonists, not our leftists/rightist neighbors and brethren. Vance Boelter is a coward and must be condemned, regardless of whatever political affiliation he may be afflicted with. Apparently, there was a “manifesto” - understanding perspective is crucial to bringing truth to bear. We need to understand the origin and veracity of people’s positions. For instance, what can we learn from the No Kings protest - what was their message? What do they stand for? We are in support of any legitimate criticism of our government or economic system, but what arguments or positions is the No Kings protest claiming? Look through some of the signs here; you’ll find nothing of substance, National Inquirer drivel. My fear here is that in both cases, Boelter and No Kings, peoples’ thoughts and ideologies are formulated and constructed by government propaganda. People are increasingly susceptible to fact-less ideologies spoon fed to the shallow, idle mind. We need to wake people up with compassion and direct our protest to the apparatus, the federal government, that keep our brethren in hypnotic stasis.

47 signs from the anti-Trump 'No Kings' protests - June 14, 2025 | Reuters

What we know about Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter | CNN

Will democrats continue their attempts to normalize pedophilia?

The community of Climax, Georgia, is currently facing a challenging situation following the arrest of Mayor Joseph Kelly, age 38, on June 1, 2025. He has been charged with two counts of child molestation, while his wife, Natalie Kelly, age 44, faces two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office acted promptly in response to allegations that Mayor Kelly, who is a member of the Democratic Party and employed by the Decatur County School District, engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with multiple minors.

The charges stem from serious accusations. Joseph Kelly’s alleged actions involved multiple minors, though specifics remain under wraps as the GBI continues its work.

Natalie’s charges suggest she knew or should have known about the abuse but failed to act. “Protecting our children from these kinds of predators is one of the most important things that we can do both as law enforcement and as prosecutors,” District Attorney Don Kelly said during a recent child exploitation sting, a sentiment that resonates now in Climax.

Democrat Georgia Mayor Arrested for Child Molestation, Wife Charged with Cruelty to Children

Georgia mayor, wife arrested on Child Molestation & Cruelty to Children Charges

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky and T Gunnar Balstad Esq