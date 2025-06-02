Self-amplyfying mRNA Jabs-Study shows serious side effects!

The push for these jabs continues to accelerate from corrupt bureaucracies, like the FDA. At this point, you’d have to be mentally ill, completely mind-controlled, or just plain dumb to allow these poison darts near your body.

A recent clinical trial has revealed significant safety concerns associated with self-amplifying mRNA (replicon) injections. This technology is currently being aggressively advanced by the FDA, BARDA, the Gates Foundation, and Arcturus Therapeutics for the H5N1 bird flu. In a Phase 1 trial conducted in Uganda, researchers led by Kitonsa et al. evaluated a COVID-19 replicon samRNA injection encoding the spike protein in 42 healthy adults.

The results are alarming: An astounding 39 Grade 3 or higher laboratory abnormality adverse events were reported following the second dose, affecting 93% of the trial’s participants. Regulatory agencies characterize grade 3 events as “severe or medically significant” and typically require clinical intervention. The predominant abnormalities identified include: - Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count, increasing the risk of internal bleeding) - Lymphopenia (suppressed adaptive immune response) - Neutropenia (reduced neutrophil levels, raising the risk of infection)

Furthermore, a staggering 85.4% of participants experienced systemic adverse events such as muscle pain, joint pain, vomiting, and fever. The intensification of laboratory abnormalities after the second dose strongly suggests the presence of cumulative toxicity or immune priming. These findings are particularly troubling, given that these adverse events occurred in otherwise healthy adults.

FDA approves Moderna’s next-generation Covid poison dart without placebo placebo-controlled trial

The FDA’s approval letter dated May 30 reveals a troubling truth: the vital placebo-controlled trial designed to rigorously assess the safety and efficacy of this new mRNA injection has not yet begun. This raises significant concerns about the thoroughness of the approval process and the level of certainty we can have regarding the injection's impact on public health.

A majority of Americans believe covid jabs have caused heart damage

Good News! HHS terminates Moderna’s $766 million contract for bird flu poison

HHS ends recommendation of Covid jabs to healthy children and pregnant women! Even CNN is forced to report this!

That said, look at what the CDC still has posted on its website. Although the recommendations may have changed, I’m quite sure the ‘white coat cult’ will continue to push the poison darts.

Top FDA official admits she never took the jab because she was concerned about safety! She was pregnant!

Sara Brenner worked as a career employee at the FDA until she was recently promoted to the number two position under the new FDA Commissioner, Marty Makary. Brenner has stated that she never took the COVID vaccine, despite it being a requirement for federal employees. She reasoned that she was pregnant and concerned about the safety of the vaccine for both herself and her child.

Global Intelligence Controls the Narrative – A Wild World

Astonishingly, we get a glimpse of the propaganda even the President is subjected to – when the topic of increased Russian bombardment on Ukrainian cities came up, Trump pondered aloud on several occasions regarding Putin: “Something happened to that guy”– Trump wondered why the severe escalation in Ukraine? A reporter then asked Trump whether Putin’s escalations had anything to do with drone attack on his helicopter? Trump stated that he had never heard of the incident! The CIA neglected to inform the President that Ukraine had almost downed Putin’s helicopter! The whole world seems to be embroiled in chaos and contradiction, with every front simultaneously acting towards peace on one hand and pyrotechnics on the other. In Syria, the Al-qaeda/ISIS jihadist, who was once privately backed/funded by the CIA/Mossd, is now absolved and publicly being backed by the CIA/Mossad with sanctions being lifted on the new Syrian regime. In Asia, Hegseth continues to expand the war rhetoric with China by beating war drums over Taiwan. Who is running the show and what’s their endgame?

What is Palantir?

Palantir is creating a database of Americans based on private federal data. The data will be compiled and analyzed by AI to detect criminals and fraudulent behavior. Palantir’s Gotham software analyses data and uses AI to detect threats, including “predicting” future events and potential terrorists. The tool could also be used to silence and control political dissidents. So - who’s behind Palantir? Two of the creepiest people imaginable, and they have ties to JD Vance and Jeffrey Epstein. Alex Karp, who bragged about Palantir AI being used to track and kill Palestinians, and Peter Thiel, who works with the IDF to create pre-crime surveillance networks, will now be directly targeting US citizens. When they’re finished with Gaza, they’ll come for us.

Does Iran have Nukes? IAEA Smoked by Fog of War?

Just as the US-Iran peace talks were discussing the merits and specifics, the IAEA reports that Iran has increased its supply of near-weapons grade uranium by 50%. Israel has claimed that it will pursue military action regardless of the outcome of negotiations, an act that would surely drag the US into Israeli-Iranian skirmishes. The IAEA reports are met with allegations of lies and propaganda by Iranian state media, claiming that Zionist influences are seeking to derails peace talks with the US, and pointing to an official Iranian state-theological doctrine classifying nuclear weapons as immoral and banning their use. Will the Israeli government seek to topple Iran, a long-held aspiration? Despite our best efforts for peace, I fear it’s just a matter of time.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky and T Gunnar Balstad Esq