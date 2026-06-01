Explosion of Alpha Gal Syndrome, leading to red meat allergy

There are reports of boxes of ticks being dropped on random farm fields. I have watched a couple of videos that represent this, but I also cannot find any evidence that it’s true. In this insane clown show of a world, it can be next to impossible to find truth. I wouldn’t doubt that they’re doing this, but I’m not going to claim they are until there is verifiable evidence. What we do know is that the globalists want us to stop eating red meat. They say it will combat climate change and reduce CO2 emissions, but then they go ahead and build massive data centers that will suck more energy than the entire human race. It makes no sense.

This is what we do know: The World Economic Forum has been calling for governments to genetically modify citizens so that they become “allergic to consuming meat”, as part of a plan to fight global boiling.

Make no mistake, the globalist elite have been carefully planning this attack on humanity for decades.

Tick-Borne Alpha-Gal Syndrome Skyrocketed 10,000% as Bill Gates Spent $7.6 Million Developing GMO Ticks Designed to Spread in the Wild

WEF Insider Boasts of Plot To Force Humanity To Stop Eating Meat

STUDY: Tick-Borne Alpha-Gal Syndrome Incidence Skyrocketed 9,800% in the U.S. Since 2013

Study Reports 96% Remission Rate of Alpha-Gal Syndrome with Novel Desensitization Technique

A peer-reviewed study published in Medical Acupuncture reported results that almost sound too good to be true for alpha-gal syndrome (AGS)—the tick-induced condition that can make people suddenly allergic to red meat, dairy, and other mammalian products after a tick bite.

Researchers evaluated 137 patients with AGS who were treated with a specialized form of auricular acupuncture called Soliman Auricular Allergy Treatment (SAAT). The results were striking: among patients with follow-up data, 96% reported symptom remission after treatment. Many who had previously been unable to tolerate beef, pork, dairy, or other mammalian foods reportedly reintroduced them without allergic reactions.

Study Reports 96% Remission Rate of Alpha-Gal Syndrome with Novel Desensitization Technique

Successful Treatment for Alpha Gal Mammal Product Allergy Using Auricular Acupuncture: A Case Series

Inhumane Abuse! How about we stop it?

We love dogs. This makes us sick!

The MAHA Substack article exposes severe cruelty in taxpayer‑funded dog experimentation, focusing on beagle puppies whose vocal cords were cut (a cordectomy) so they could not cry while being force‑fed experimental drugs before being euthanized. It argues that this abuse is not isolated but part of a large, federally funded research pipeline involving universities, labs, and breeding facilities that use tens of thousands of dogs annually. Advocates like Big Dog Ranch Rescue highlight that while rescues save individual animals, they cannot fix a system that treats dogs as disposable research tools.

The article also emphasizes that animal testing is scientifically failing: the FDA now acknowledges that 90–95% of drugs tested on animals fail in humans, and federal agencies are beginning to shift toward non‑animal testing methods. Lawmakers such as Rep. Nancy Mace are pushing legislation to restrict painful dog and cat experiments and require adoption of healthy research animals. The piece concludes that meaningful reform requires ending outdated animal‑testing mandates, redirecting federal funding, and adopting modern human‑based research technologies.

Beagle Torture Must End. Now.

Vermont becomes 1st state to ban paraquat!

Paraquat is one of the most toxic herbicides ever manufactured — a single sip can be fatal — and its toxicity comes from how aggressively it damages the lungs, kidneys, liver, and other organs.

What is Paraquat

Paraquat (paraquat dichloride) is a highly toxic, restricted‑use herbicide used for weed and grass control in agriculture. In the U.S., only licensed, trained applicators may use it.

Why Paraquat Is So Toxic

Paraquat causes direct caustic injury to tissues it touches (mouth, throat, stomach) and then spreads through the bloodstream, where it triggers intense oxidative damage, especially in:

Lungs → severe inflammation, scarring, respiratory failure

Kidneys → acute kidney failure

Liver → liver failure

Cells actively transport paraquat into tissues, which worsens toxicity.

A peer‑reviewed 2024 toxicology review confirms:

Paraquat ingestion of even small amounts can cause multi‑organ failure and death

There is no antidote

Toxicity is linked to oxidative stress, mitochondrial damage, and cell‑death pathways such as ferroptosis

Chronic exposure is increasingly associated with Parkinson’s disease and possibly cancer

BREAKING: Vermont Becomes First State to Ban Paraquat, the Toxic Herbicide Linked to Parkinson’s

Vermont Bans Neurotoxic Pesticide Linked to Parkinson’s

Study: Pediatric flu shots are worthless and dangerous!

“In plain English: the flu shots did not meaningfully lower flu rates in young children. Kids under 5 were no less likely to show up at the doctor with the flu or end up hospitalized than expected after the rollout. In other words, the program failed to produce a measurable real-world benefit in the exact age group it was designed to protect.

Notably, researchers also examined all age groups in the region to determine whether vaccinating young children indirectly protected the broader community. Again, they found no statistically significant reduction in flu-related hospitalizations or meaningful population-level benefit following rollout.

The study ultimately concluded that routine pediatric influenza vaccination “has not been associated with a reduction in influenza cases in primary care or hospital settings.”

BREAKING: Study Finds Pediatric Flu Shots are a COMPLETE FAILURE

Association Between the Introduction of Pediatric Influenza Vaccination and Influenza Diagnoses in Primary Care and Hospitalizations: An Interrupted Time Series Study

Largest Human Cancer Study of Ivermectin + Mebendazole Is Now PEER-REVIEWED and PUBLISHED in a Major Cancer Journal

“The largest real-world human study to date evaluating ivermectin and mebendazole in cancer patients is now peer-reviewed and published in Anticancer Research—a major international oncology journal of the International Institute of Anticancer Research (IIAR), established in 1995.

Our study, “Real-world Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort,” represents one of the most compelling clinical signals ever documented for repurposed anti-parasitic therapies in oncology.”

BREAKING: Largest Human Cancer Study of Ivermectin + Mebendazole Is Now PEER-REVIEWED and PUBLISHED in a Major Cancer Journal

Real-world Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort

War with Iran, on behalf of Israel, continues…

In the last week of reporting (late February–early March 2026), U.S. and Israeli forces carried out extremely heavy bombing of Iran, including:

Multiple days of intense airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities

Strikes on Iranian leadership sites, missile bases, and nuclear facilities

Bombing so heavy that Iran postponed the mourning ceremony for its Supreme Leader

A U.S. submarine sinking an Iranian warship

Ongoing U.S.–Israeli bombardment described as “the most intense yet”

What U.S. and Israel Bombed in the Last Week

1. Heavy airstrikes on Tehran AP News reports that Israeli warplanes pounded Tehran with multiple explosions lighting up the sky.

2. U.S.–Israeli strikes across Iran U.S. News reports that the U.S. and Israel intensified their bombardment of Iran , hitting: Leadership compounds Missile arsenals Nuclear program sites 3. Bombing so intense it disrupted Iran’s national events: Iranian state TV postponed the mourning ceremony for Supreme Leader Khamenei because the bombing tempo was so high .

4. U.S. submarine attack: A U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship , escalating the conflict.



According to Stars and Stripes (updated March 13, 2026), U.S. forces across the Middle East have been under regular missile and drone attack as part of the ongoing Iran–U.S. conflict. Iran has launched counterstrikes at more than a dozen nations, including locations where U.S. forces are stationed.

Did Iran bomb American bases? — YES

Yes. Iran directly struck U.S. bases, including:

1. Naval Support Activity Bahrain (U.S. Naval Forces Central Command HQ)

Iran hit:

The headquarters building

Warehouses

Satellite dishes

Surrounding infrastructure

This caused extensive damage to the U.S. base.

No U.S. deaths were reported from the Bahrain strikes.

2. Multiple other U.S. bases across the Middle East

The article reports that U.S. forces have endured:

Air‑raid sirens

Explosions

Missile attacks

Drone attacks

These attacks have occurred repeatedly over the last two weeks of the conflict.

How many bombings took place?

The exact number of bombings in the last week alone is not given in the sources.

However, the reporting provides these totals since the start of the conflict:

Bahrain alone has intercepted:

115 ballistic missiles

191 drones

These were Iranian attacks targeting both military and civilian infrastructure, including the U.S. base.

This shows the scale of Iranian bombardment, even though the article does not break down how many occurred specifically within the last 7 days.

U.S. Casualties This Week

From the same Stars and Stripes report:

A KC‑135 tanker crashed in Iraq , killing 6 U.S. crew members

Total U.S. deaths in the operation so far: 13

About 140 U.S. troops wounded, most returned to duty

Israel blew up a school for disabled children in South Lebanon

Israel planted explosives in a school for disabled children at dawn today in South Lebanon and blew it up. Not a military target. A school for disabled children — perhaps the only one in the country. In what universe is this considered “self-defense”?

Israel is scheming to fulfill biblical prophecy by taking over parts of southern Lebanon, expanding its territories into Greater Israel - land promised to the Jews by God. Using the authority from the wrathful, vengeful, and jealous God of the Old Testament, the IDF just took over a castle atop a mountain constructed during one of the crusades by crossing the Litani river and claiming more land for the unhinged, Zionist-terrorist state.

Israel crosses the Litani: Fulfilling biblical mandate, defying a failed UN order - Israel365 News

New Bill Merges IDF with US Forces

A recent addition to the National Defense Authorization Act would include IDF expenditures into funding for US Forces, effectively combining many costs of the IDF into the US budget. This continues the trend of Israel making the US fight its wars, the Zionist terrorist state starts an altercation then taps US forces to do the heavy lifting, time and time again. Many rightly criticize the foreign aid going to fight Abrahamic wars, but this bill would simply wrap the two monies into one meaning no more foreign aid because the IDF and US Forces are one in the same.

The addition comprises Section 224, which was proposed by traitors Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, along with the committee’s ranking member, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA).

The Provision:

Aims to deepen existing US-Israel military-industrial cooperation , particularly in emerging technologies (AI, quantum, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, biotech, missile defense, counter-drones, etc.).

Key elements include: Joint research, development, testing, and evaluation. Co-production of weapons and joint ventures. Licensing agreements and expanded technology sharing. “Network integration” and “data fusion” — which could mean greater sharing of military data and systems integration. Appointment of a single US “executive agent” (likely a senior DoD official) to coordinate these efforts. Potential for more Israeli defense manufacturing in the US (building on existing facilities). Is it possible for American citizens, true patriots, to oust this suicidal relationship?



Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq