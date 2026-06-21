On her way out the door, Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Gain-of-Function Biolabs

In her final days as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard dropped a bombshell on the public health establishment. She released declassified documents confirming what many had long suspected: Anthony Fauci’s NIAID funneled millions in taxpayer dollars into gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists engineered bat coronaviruses to be more infectious. When the pandemic hit, Fauci coordinated with politicized intelligence officials to push the “natural spillover” narrative and steer attention away from a lab origin. The documents show Fauci personally steered ODNI investigators to a group of virologists—the same ones behind the notorious March 2020 “Proximal Origin” paper that dismissed the lab-leak theory—while sidelining the intelligence community’s own bio-weapons experts. Even after Fauci lied under oath to Congress, denying any NIAID funding for gain-of-function work at Wuhan, the intelligence community’s inspector general deflected, passing responsibility to HHS rather than investigating. Gabbard’s disclosures also revealed more than 120 U.S.-funded biolabs in over 30 countries—including 40 in Ukraine—housing dangerous pathogens like anthrax, plague, and Ebola. For years, politicians and the mainstream press insisted these facilities were “Russian disinformation.” Gabbard called it out plainly: Fauci and his allies used classic deep state tactics—fund risky research without oversight, lie to Congress and the public, manipulate intelligence to cover their tracks, and smear anyone who questions them as a conspiracy theorist.

U.S. Funded Biolabs in 30+ Countries — Many Experimented With Highly Contagious Pathogens

Tulsi Gabbard Releases ‘Never Before Seen’ Intelligence on U.S.-Funded Biolabs in 30 Countries

Study: Covid jabs linked to major birth defects

“They analyzed 1,352 pregnancies and compared women vaccinated during the critical organogenesis period (conception through 11 weeks and 6 days) with women who were either unvaccinated or vaccinated later in pregnancy.

The study found that atrioventricular septal defects (AVSD)—a serious congenital heart defect involving holes between the heart’s chambers—were observed in 2.3% of babies whose mothers were vaccinated during the first trimester, compared with 0% among babies of unvaccinated mothers.

They also found cleft palate in 0.8% of babies exposed during the first trimester, compared with 0% among babies of unvaccinated mothers.”

BREAKING STUDY: COVID-19 Vaccination During Early Pregnancy Linked to Major Birth Defects

Association of COVID-19 vaccination before 12 weeks of gestation with ultrasound-detected congenital anomalies compared with later or no vaccination: A registry-based cohort study

Mark was on The Jimmy Dore Show discussing the plandemic, specifically deadly hospital protocols and the concept of ‘early intubation’

Watch Mark on Jimmy Dore

I was on the Jimmy Dore Show. My reflections and response to the negative comments

Kennedy Blasts Medical Journal for Retracting Article Showing Link Between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Vaccines

BREAKING NEWS: Kennedy Blasts Medical Journal for Retracting Article Showing Link Between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Vaccines

Moderna’s mRNA flu jab gets thumbs up

“A federal advisory committee today unanimously voted to endorse Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine — just months after rejecting the company’s application on the basis that Moderna had not performed an “adequate and well-controlled” clinical trial.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), which reviews scientific data on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and other therapeutics on behalf of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), voted 9-0 in dual votes to recommend approval of the vaccine for the 50-64 and 65-plus age groups.

Today’s votes took place after several hours of presentations based on the findings of Moderna’s Phase 4 clinical trial data for its mRNA-1010 vaccine. The trial compared the efficacy of mRNA-1010 to that of a conventional, non-mRNA flu vaccine.”

Breaking: Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine Gets Unanimous Thumbs-Up Despite Risks, Low Efficacy

Israel sabotages MOU

Israel’s attempts to sabotage the peace agreement between the United States and Iran appear to be working again, with its relentless attacks on Lebanon reportedly prompting Iran to once again close the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, mere days after it reopened.

“In light of the United States’ clear bad faith and breach of its commitment to implement the first clause of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for ending the war, and in response to the continuous and ongoing violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon, it is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to maritime traffic,” said the Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces on Saturday.

Israel’s ‘Sabotage’ of Peace Agreement Working Again as Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz in Response to Lebanon Assault

TOTAL MELTDOWN: Israel going nuts over the Trump-endorsed MoU

Israel Sabotages Iran Peace Deal

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad, Esq