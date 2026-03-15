Trump signs directive to fast track 6G and implantable devices!

If you’re a Trump loyalist, does this concern you? Might you be asking, “Is Trump actually a deep state globalist plant?” I voted for him and I’ll be the first to admit I was fooled. First, he gives corporations liability protection for the damage done by the poison glyphosate, he starts the regime change war that he swore he’d avoid, and now he’s pushing hard for 6G and implantable devices. I think the writing is on the wall, folks. Let’s not forget that he initiated and saw to fruition the Warp Speed democide and still brags about it. He locked us down. He broke bread with Bill Gates and he praised Albert Bourla, the Pfizer CEO. Yeah, that writing…on the wall…do you see it?

Trump Signed a Directive to Accelerate 6G Deployment to Operate "Implantable Technologies"

Excess death in Australia clearly linked to covid jabs

Steve Kirsch published an article about this last week and I think you’ll want to read it.

Excess deaths in Australia cannot be explained by any other mechanism other than the COVID shots

PROOF! Excess deaths caused by COVID vaccines, not just COVID or lockdowns

Covid jabs associated with increased risk for polymylagia rheumatica

Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Polymyalgia Rheumatica: A Review and Case Series Report

Study: mRNA and spike proteins invade human placenta

Detection of spike protein in term placentas of COVID-19 vaccinated and/or SARS-CoV-2 infected women

BREAKING STUDY: COVID-19 “Vaccine” mRNA and Spike Protein Invade the Human Placenta and Fetal Cells—Even in Mothers Vaccinated Before Pregnancy

Peer reviewed study proves that covid mRNA jabs are gene altering bioweapons

BREAKING: Peer-Reviewed Paper Finds mRNA “Vaccines” Are Gene-Altering Technologies

Gene Expression Alterations Induced by mRNA Vaccines

New study shows cellular phone use and proximity to cell towers alters white blood cells: comparable to smoking

BREAKING STUDY: Living Near a Cell Tower Linked to White Blood Cell Elevation Comparable to Smoking

Effects of exposure to nearby mobile phone base stations and mobile phone usage on human blood parameters

Moderna to pay $2.25 billion to settle dispute over covid jab patent

“Moderna has agreed to pay Genevant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, and Arbutus Biopharma up to $2.25 billion to settle a long-running legal fight over the technology that made its COVID-19 vaccine possible, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, Moderna will pay $950 million upfront in July 2026, with an additional $1.3 billion that depends on the outcome of a separate legal appeal.

The deal resolves all U.S. and international legal actions accusing Moderna of using lipid nanoparticle, or LNP, a delivery technology owned by Genevant and Arbutus, without permission in its COVID vaccine. Moderna said in a press release that it would not owe the companies any royalties for LNP technology in its future vaccines under the agreement.

Lipid nanoparticles act as a tiny protective shell that helps fragile mRNA molecules reach human cells intact, allowing the vaccine to work as intended.

Moderna shares jumped more than 10 percent in after-hours trading, while Arbutus rose 11 percent and Roivant was up about 1 percent.”

Moderna Agrees to Pay up to $2.25 Billion to Settle COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Dispute

War Rages as Boots Converge

We’ve been saying for over 2 years that war with Iran is inevitable and dangerous. This is the single biggest flash point of our lives’ thus far; the true stakes are full on nuclear war – civilization ending nuclear war. As Iran closes the Strait of Hormoz, countries around the world are mathing out their economic future anticipating energy prices to skyrocket - the pinch point will inflame war efforts by forcing countries to choose a side to preserve energy and production stability. The narrative accuses Iran of attacking its neighbors, but in reality, they are attacking US bases and assets in the region – our media and government continue to feed false narratives to our allies and foes alike to create an operational fog of war; an anything goes type of mayhem rife with false flags and mass confusion. Did Iran attack Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, or was that Israel as Iran suggests? Will China and Russia continue to deploy evermore sophisticated tech to the region, rendering our cold war relics moot? The White House is suggesting that boots on the ground are coming. This week childless, blood thirsty Lindsay Graham gleefully exclaimed that he would be telling the good people of South Carolina to send their sons and daughters to die for Israel in the desert in attempt to fulfill Old Testament interpretations of prophecy. The war could spill over to American soil through false flags committed by the US government itself or by sleeper cells allowed in during open border season. This is dangerous. This is the big one. We need rational folks speaking out and attempting to stop it. We need people marching in the streets for peace, we can’t be “too busy” with our daily lives to stop a nuclear holocaust – do something, tell a friend, write your congressperson – put a sign in our yard “Blessed Are the Peacemakers” – please don’t sit idly by while we sleepwalk into Armageddon.

US lawmakers worry Trump may put 'boots on the ground' in Iran | Reuters

Graham says he is asking South Carolina to send its 'sons and daughters' to Mideast

Gunnar’s Message Finally Reverberates

I have been telling anyone and everyone who would listen about Third Temple politics and Abrahamic Eschatology for the last 10 years. I would play show and tell with my Trump Temple coin, use the King-of-the-Hill analogy to describe the fight over the Temple Mount, and I would report, like a detached weatherman, the truth about the dangerous situation. I love all religious and non-religious peoples and would like to seek clarification from the almighty himself before we all kill each other in a nuclear holocaust. Modern Rabbis repeat an old prophecy that 2/3s of the population could be wiped out in less than 10 minutes, a horrific feat only accomplished via nuclear war executed under a policy like Israel’s Samson Option that holds the whole world hostage with stolen nuclear tech. Now this message is starting to take hold in mainstream discourse, with Tucker Carlson, Breaking Points, and other media covering The Third Temple battle, framing it in a way that would make 33-year-old Gunnar very happy. But 43-year-old Gunnar understands the current stakes – civilization as we know if could end, we could be set back decades or more, billions of people could die by the hands of a few religious zealots who’ve somehow deceived their way to the nuke codes. We are ruled and controlled by an unelected religious cult hell bent on revenge, destruction, and ruling the world. Israel has blocked Palestinian/Muslim access to the Temple Mount since the war with Iran has raged – are they planting demolition? A report this week mentioned just how close Iranian missiles are landing near the Temple Mount – a perfect cover story for a false flag that would drop Al Aqsa paving the way for the Third Temple, the beginning of a new world order where control resides from the throne in Jerusalem. Please join us in spreading the Truth – share this article, share this story, alert people of the dangers before it’s too late.

The Jewish "Messiah" is Coming This Year | The Antichrist End Times Prophecy

Did the Ayatollah try to blow up the Temple Mount before he died? - Israel365 News

Tucker Carlson Blames Chabad for Iran War, Claims Secret Plan to Rebuild Temple - Israel365 News

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq