Judge blocks RFK Jr’s vaccine efforts

Kennedy’s attempt to rewrite how the U.S. sets vaccine guidance has been paused by a federal court, leaving ACIP frozen and the old vaccine‑recommendation system temporarily back in force until the case is resolved.

A federal judge temporarily blocked Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s overhaul of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and his plan to scale back the national childhood vaccine schedule.

Judge Brian E. Murphy (a Biden appointee) ruled that Kennedy likely violated federal procedures when he fired all 17 ACIP members and replaced them with new appointees, some holding anti‑vaccine positions. The order stalls ACIP’s work — including its upcoming Atlanta meeting — and suspends any vaccine‑policy changes issued by the re‑formed panel.

So, we live in a democracy, do we? Millions of people elect a president and he then selects people to run various departments, but a single judge can override what we voted for? Seems a little crazy to me.

FEDERAL JUDGE SHUTS DOWN CHILDHOOD VACCINE REFORM

Federal court blocks Kennedy’s vaccine changes, invalidates vaccine advisory panel

Federal Bill Introduced to Strip COVID-19 “Vaccine” Manufacturers of Liability Protection

Texas representative, Chip Roy, introduced this bill. Of course, it’s not likely to pass, but if it comes up for a vote, it will signal which representatives don’t ‘represent’ us.

Federal Bill Introduced to Strip COVID-19 “Vaccine” Manufacturers of Liability Protection

H.R.1432 - LIABLE Act

Minnesota might become the next state to lose the option to conscientiously object to the MMR jab

This is part of the reason why my family moved from that crazy state run by Tampon Tim Walz. The same freak who wants tampons in boys’ elementary school bathrooms and wants men competing against women in sports. The same state that is pushing hard for unconstitutional gun laws. The same state that has completely lost its mind. Now, if this bill were to pass, the only option would be a medical exemption, which is very difficult, if not impossible, to get. This would affect all children in MN, including homeschooled kids. This is draconian.

I’m hearing that there is a serious possibility that this bill will pass. It has made it through the health and human services committee and will now enter the education committee before it can be brought to the floor for a vote.

You can read the bill here: SF 3439

Former president of funeral directors’ association sounds alarm on white fibrous clots!

“Since 2021, reports of unusual white fibrous clots discovered during embalming have been dismissed as anecdotal or attributed to fringe voices within the profession. That dismissal is no longer credible. The phenomenon is now being confirmed by senior leadership across multiple funeral director and embalmer associations—individuals with decades of experience and responsibility for representing thousands of professionals.

In a recent 10-minute interview on OAN (watch full interview here), 2024-2025 President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, Chris Calvey Jr., reported that he has personally observed these white fibrous clots in an astonishing 30% to 40% of the bodies he has embalmed over the past five years.

He described the clots as being “the size of the arteries” and emphasized that “you can’t ignore this.” Critically, he stated that these are “foreign bodies” unlike anything he had encountered in his 10 years as a funeral director and embalmer.

This is not an isolated account. Just weeks earlier, Iowa Funeral Directors Association Board Member Dana Goodell independently reported observing the same type of unusual clotting—specifically noting that it began appearing around 2021.”

Former President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association Says 30–40% of Corpses Contain WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS

Federal judge blocks effort to restrict children getting gender altering surgery

“A federal judge has just delivered a major blow to efforts aimed at restricting irreversible medical interventions on minors.

In a ruling out of Oregon, U.S. District Court Judge Mustafa Kasubhai blocked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from limiting so-called “gender-affirming care” for children — siding with a coalition of 18 states and effectively protecting the continued use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgical procedures in minors.”

Federal Judge Blocks RFK Jr. Effort to Protect Children from Irreversible Gender-Altering Procedures

Fog of War in Full Effect

The fog of war is in full effect highlighted by the missile attack near Diego Garcia, a remote island hosting a US military base in the Indian ocean said to be out of range of Iranian missiles. An Iranian foreign minister denied Iran’s responsibility spurring a whirlwind of speculation of false flags and sabotage. The theory suggests that Israel and the US may have orchestrated the strikes to scare Europeans into thinking that they are now in range of Iranian missiles, previously thought to only have a range of 2,000 km, now claimed extended to 4,000 km – opening the possibility of false flag strikes against heavily populated Western cities. Similarly, stateside sightings of mysterious drones over military bases fuel speculation of airspace incursions by foreign adversaries, especially after 4 drones were stolen from a US base late last year, an unsolved case that could lead to drone strikes within the US – another false flag? President Trump is continuing to issue confusing statements, simultaneously suggesting the war is winding down, that we’ve won, and that we desperately need help while preparing a ground invasion – Trump’s usually modus operandi to talk peace while planning war.

My fear is this war is just getting started.

US to deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, officials say | Reuters

Unidentified drones spotted over DC military base - WTOP News

Did Iran launch missiles at US-UK base on Diego Garcia? Here’s what to know | Explainer News | Al Jazeera

Invasion incoming? Lebanon braces for an Israeli onslaught — RT World News

Iran says will hit region’s energy sites if US, Israel target power plants | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

Demolition Prepped in Al-Aqsa?

Al-Aqsa has been closed to worshipers since February 20th, fueling speculation that the IDF is wiring demolition to raze the ancient mosque. Israel has been slowly exercising increasing control over the Muslim holy site, including archaeological digs and formulating plans for the Third Temple, with offsite construction likely already under way. Keen observers have suggested that Israel would blame an errant Iranian missile on al-Aqsa’s destruction, a theory that became increasingly plausible this week as a missile strike indeed landed dangerously near the Western Wall of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. The Truth Expedition has been warning of these events over the last 2.5 years as events culminate into treacherous waters. The Temple Mount is the flashpoint of this whole, unholy conflict.

Missile shrapnel falls in Jerusalem’s Old City holy sites, police say | Reuters

Cops forcefully clear Eid prayers outside Jerusalem’s Old City amid Iran war closure | The Times of Israel

Calls for Palestinians to gather around Aqsa at Eid amid closure

Energy Markets in Turmoil

Fuel shortages abound around the world as the war against Iran intensifies, leading to long lines, expensive gasoline, and frustration against the United States for causing chaos. The US may be isolated in some respects, having secured a channel directly from Venezuela, containing the world’s largest oil reserves, but that cost of fertilizers and other industrial materials will bring the effects of war closer to home. Stocks are down due to increased manufacturing costs and uncertainly of future production. Trump has threatened to strike Iranian energy infrastructure unless the Strait of Hormuz is opened, another tit-for-tat threat which would certainly lead to further escalations. Staggering inflation and fuel prices will set back the global economy for years if not decades. All for what?

Motorist in Thailand camps out in tent overnight at gas station to be first in line amid oil shortage

Deepening Energy Crisis Sends Stocks to Fourth Straight Weekly Loss - WSJ

Iran conflict spikes global natural gas prices

Aliens.gov

LOOK OVER HERE! Aliens! Or – more government propaganda? The White House registered aliens.gov this week, suggesting Disclosure is near, or whatever. Over the last 20 years the Pentagon has been issuing a slow drip of lies, from To the Stars Academy, to David Grusch’s treasonous testimony before congress, even Lue Elizondo’s meandering trail of deceit – the US citizens have been shown blurry photos of digital anomalies dressed up as aliens. This is a psy-op to distract from Epstein and Iran, aliens and ufos are a fiction – sure there may be alien life elsewhere, but we haven’t found it and there’s zero evidence to suggest aliens have ever visited earth – I’m sorry to burst your bubble.

US to deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, officials say | Reuters

The Truth Expedition: UFO Disclosure - Pentagon Propaganda

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq