We’ll interview Scott Schara on Wednesday, March 11th, at 7:00 PM CST. Scott will be releasing his book, Is The Government Legally Killing Us?, on March 10th, so we’ll be discussing what this book means to all of us, considering we’ll all likely need a hospital at some point in our lives. Gunnar and I will be on the America Out Loud podcast this week, talking with nurse whistleblower Gail McRae about the Middle East conflict. I’m not the only medical freedom activist who has expanded my research beyond the medical field. This war with Iran has massive consequences for us all. We’ll let you know when this episode gets released.

Glyphosate ”Designed to kill all life”

Trump’s recent executive order on glyphosate is a dangerous gift to chemical corporations. It effectively shields pesticide manufacturers from many legal challenges and regulatory tightening, under the guise of “protecting American agriculture” and “ensuring food security.” The order pressures agencies like the EPA and USDA to prioritize “science‑based innovation,” which in practice means adopting the industry’s own studies while sidelining independent toxicology. In other words, it codifies regulatory capture—removing what little accountability was left for the makers of one of the most controversial chemicals in modern history.

Glyphosate is not some innocuous weed killer. It’s a broad‑spectrum herbicide that works by inhibiting the shikimate pathway—a process crucial to plant and bacterial life, including the gut microbiome that supports human health. Studies have linked glyphosate exposure to cancer (especially non‑Hodgkin lymphoma), endocrine disruption, liver and kidney damage, and microbiome destruction. It’s found in the bloodstreams of adults, in umbilical cords, in cereals consumed by children, and in groundwater across America. Its cumulative toxicity is slow but profound—undermining immunity and cellular function over years.

Trump’s order doesn’t just protect corporations like Bayer‑Monsanto—it undermines the right of citizens to demand safety in their food and environment. It’s the same moral hazard the government created when it gave vaccine makers liability immunity: when companies cannot be held accountable for the harm they cause, harm becomes routine. Granting legal shelter to those who poison the soil and water is not “pro‑farmer,” it’s a declaration that corporate profits matter more than human health.

We do not need glyphosate to feed the population. Do NOT fall for their lies. We can, and should, feed ourselves using regenerative farming methods. Regenerative farming would improve our health, our economy, and the environment.

BREAKING: RFK Jr. Pushes Back on Trump’s Glyphosate Executive Order: “Not something I was particularly happy with — to put it mildly.”

FOIA Request from Israel-massive wave of heart attacks among young adults after covid jab rollout

“Researchers digging through nearly 295,000 raw, unprocessed adverse event reports from Clalit Health Services — Israel’s largest healthcare provider — found 646 reports coded as “Acute Cardiovascular Injury,” the Hebrew medical term for acute myocardial infarction — heart attacks.

After conservative de-duplication, they confirmed 277 unique cases of catastrophic cardiovascular damage in vaccinated minors, including acute heart attacks, myocarditis, and pericarditis.

The timing is damning. 98% — 271 cases — slammed adolescents aged 12 to 16 in a razor-sharp six-week window from June 28 to August 8, 2021. That’s exactly when the Israeli government expanded the deadly mRNA shots to this age group on June 21.

The cases exploded right after the first and second doses. Girls and boys were hit almost equally. The calculated risk: at least one cardiovascular disaster for every 939 kids jabbed.

Background rates for teen heart attacks? Single digits per million per year.

This wasn’t rare. This wasn’t coincidence. This was a concentrated surge the Ministry of Health allegedly buried — thousands of reports sat unprocessed while parents were lied to and kids were lined up.”

Cardiovascular safety signals in Israeli adolescents following COVID-19 Vaccination: Evidence from an unprocessed FOIA dataset

DEVASTATING Israeli FOIA Exposes Unprecedented Surge in Teen Heart Attacks Following COVID Jab

Siri-Plotkin email exchange

In January of 2018, Aaron Siri, the lead attorney for ICAN, deposed The Godfather of Vaccines for a grueling and epic nine-hours.

Stanley Plotkin’s 2018 deposition—graciously hosted by attorney Aaron Siri—was basically the Super Bowl of vaccine showdowns. Plotkin, often dubbed the “godfather of vaccines,” found himself in the hot seat, forced to answer questions about vaccine ingredients, testing shortcuts, and ethics with all the enthusiasm of a man at a tax audit.

For hours, Siri peeled back the layers like an onion (with a few tears on both sides), poking holes in the idea that childhood vaccines are infallibly safe. Plotkin admitted that some vaccine trials skipped real placebo controls, fetal cell lines were practically the secret sauce in research, and that shots often get tested on groups so small, you could fit them in a minivan. Even the long-term effects? Plotkin basically shrugged and said, “Your guess is as good as mine.”

By the end, the whole “settled science” thing looked more like “science on wobbly stilts.” Plotkin, visibly rattled, seemed ready to retire to a quiet room with a stiff drink. And even mainstream observers had to admit: the official vaccine safety narrative had holes big enough to drive a freight train through.

You can watch the entire nine-hour deposition by clicking the button below.

Siri-Plotkin Deposition

Siri recently released his book Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines, which triggered Plotkin to send Siri an email. Here is Plotkin’s email

Siri’s response is longer and can be read by clicking the button below

Siri email reply

Project Artichoke-Mind Control Using Drugs and Vaccines!

A recently declassified CIA document called “Special Research for ARTICHOKE” offers a rare peek into the agency’s early Cold War experiments with mind control. As a forerunner to MK-Ultra, Project ARTICHOKE explored whether a person could be pushed—through hypnosis, drugs, and psychological tricks—to do things like spy or even kill against their own will. The document details the CIA teaming up with military and academic researchers, using everything from LSD to trauma, all in the hopes of creating real-life “Manchurian Candidates” who’d follow orders under hypnosis and remember nothing afterward.

What makes this document so important is how openly it shows the lengths intelligence agencies went to control people’s minds. “Special Research for Artichoke” makes it clear this wasn’t just some fringe project—it was a coordinated, government-backed effort. MK-Ultra didn’t come out of nowhere; it was just one link in a long chain of programs to control thought and behavior. In short, this file proves that psychological manipulation and non-consensual experiments weren’t the work of a few bad actors—they were official U.S. policy when secrecy mattered more than ethics.

Our government does this. Imagine what they’re doing that we aren’t aware of. Do you honestly believe they stopped trying? Of course, they didn’t.

CIA Project Artichoke: Mind Control Drugs & Vaccines

The Declassified Document

More evidence covid jabs caused excess death

PROOF! Excess deaths caused by COVID vaccines, not just COVID or lockdowns

CEO of World Economic Forum Steps Down Due to Epstein Connection

Børge Brende’s resignation from the World Economic Forum followed the release of U.S. Justice Department documents detailing his past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, including three business dinners and multiple email and text exchanges between 2018 and 2019. Although Brende did not mention Epstein in his resignation statement, the disclosures prompted an independent investigation by the Forum and intensified public scrutiny over his continued contact with the convicted sex offender years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. Brende said he was stepping down so the organization could continue its work “without distractions,” ending more than eight years at the helm of the WEF.

Will Howard Lutnick be next?

The CEO of the World Economic Forum is stepping down after a review of his Epstein ties

Understanding War with Iran

Oil Price Skyrockets as War Rages

A barrel of crude oil now costs over $90, up 50% from $60 lows a month ago; 50% in one month is not sustainable. Good thing the US pirate military secured oil lines in Venezuela prior to lighting all the refineries in the Middle East alight, because some analysts are claiming it could take months to years to rebuild oil infrastructure damaged during this WW3-esqe flare up. Huge refineries were struck in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, and Qatar, halting production and destroying expensive infrastructure. Iran has their own oil, so they can continue to operate, same with the US, but other countries rely heavily on crude coming from the region, like China relying on about 40%, South Korea and Japan are around 70-75%. Oil prices could spike up to $150 a barrel in coming months as the wars rage on with no end in sight.

Oil prices ‘could breach $100 a barrel within days’ amid supply disruption from Iran war | Oil | The Guardian

How High Could Oil Prices Go? A Reality-Based Look At The Ceiling

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

