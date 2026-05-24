Statute of limitations runs out on Fauci perjury

The claim that the statute of limitations has run out may not be true, but I certainly don’t expect charges to be brought. The Tiny Evil Man, Tony Fauci, lied under oath in July of 2021, meaning there is still over a month to bring charges. They won’t. Fauci is a protected member of the Epstein class.

Rand Paul’s vows to keep pressure on Fauci meaningless after Congress lets statute of limitations run out

Senator Rand Paul demands DOJ investigation into Fauci perjury as whistleblower alleges COVID cover-up

Vaccines and autism

Exclusive: AI analysis of internal CDC documents from the 2004 DeStefano study on MMR and autism shows they violated protocol and unethically omitted a 2.25 - 2.4 odds ratio associating MMR and autism

More: Vaccines and Autism

BREAKING: Landmark Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Vaccination Is a Major Risk Factor for Autism

Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder

CIA Veteran confirms covid lab origin

20-YEAR CIA VETERAN CONFIRMS ANTHONY FAUCI AND THE CIA INTENTIONALLY COVERED UP COVID’S LAB ORIGIN

CIA Whistleblower: Covid Origin Covered-up by Senior CIA and DNI Managers and Dr. Fauci

Drug chief fired from FDA

FDA Ousts Another Top Official: Who’s Behind the Shakeup — and Why?

EXCLUSIVE: FDA official Tracy Høeg fired after refusing to resign

Another scamdemic incoming?

Moderna Began Developing a Bundibugyo Ebola mRNA “Vaccine” Just 4 Months Before WHO Declared a Global Emergency

2 million Americans disabled by covid injections?

As many as 2M Americans were seriously disabled by the COVID vaccine

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Peace or Adios?

The US and Iran are nearing a temporary peace deal that prolongs the ceasefire, opens Hormuz, and ends Israeli hostilities in Lebanon for 60 days while the nuclear materials issue remains unsettled. Is there daylight between Trump’s position and that of Netanyahu’s? Or is this more theater to feign negotiations while readying armaments? We know Israel wants war – the question remains just how beholden Trump is to the Zionist regime – prolonged war will spell disaster for the global economy and could see the destruction of the Israeli state if other Arab/Muslim nations join the barrage, leading many to point out Israel’s interest in deploying a nuke earlier and definitively. Will bombing resume, or will Trump’s brand of “peace” prevail? Given that Israel generally gets what it wants from the American puppet presidents, I fear more war is on the menu.

Marco Rubio says ‘significant progress’ made in US-Iran talks to end war | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

Trump announces ‘finalization’ of Iran deal — RT World News

House Republicans Block Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution That Was Expected To Pass - News From Antiwar.com

Trump posts AI image captioned “Adios” showing US strike on Iranian navy ship | The Times of Israel

Cuba – Blockade & Kidnapping?

Marcio Rubio’s family hails from Cuba, just like Victoria Nuland’s family hails from Ukraine – what is it about US Secretaries of State reigniting old feuds with US weapons? Nuland’s family harbors hatred for Russia stemming from the Pale of Settlement. Rubio’s family, along with many disgruntled Jewish families, were ousted with properties seized by Castro, fueling longstanding resentment for the Cuban communist regime. And much like the indictments announced against Maduro, the US empire announced this week indictments against Raul Castro for the downing of two airplanes 30 years ago, resurrecting animosity and paving the way for another midnight kidnapping. Trump is keen to settle any feud his wealthy donors and cabinet encourage him to, including Greenland, like it’s some giant rigged game of Risk. Hold on tight, turbulence ahead.

‘Independent’ Cuban Media Pushing Regime Change, by Alan Macleod - The Unz Review

Three ways Cuba crisis could play out after US indictment of Raúl Castro

Yes, Trump Might Really Attack Cuba - POLITICO

Economics of War

What will happen if the war stopped today? I think crypto would skyrocket as energy prices, crucial to crypto creation and rails, stabilize allowing for predictable and reliable transfer fees and mining operations. Similarly, the distrust of the global fiat system combined with the re-opened shipping lanes and unincumbered trade will cause gold/silver to jump as manufacturing of silver-heavy solar panels and other key electronics resume. Inflation continues to plague the US and global economies as more fake money is printed to pay for real bombs. Crypto is cheap right now while precious metals are trying to find the ceiling/floor of price resistance – either way expect both to rise if a peace deal is announced and expect gold to rise in case of prolonged hostilities. Pray for Peace!

More War-Driven Inflation Seen in Fed’s Favored Gauge

Angst over rising cost of living pushes US consumer sentiment to record low | Reuters

Where to Invest As Hot Inflation, Higher Interest Rates Loom Over Markets - Business Insider

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq