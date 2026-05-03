CIA buried antiparasitics as a cancer treatment over 75yrs ago

Cancer costs Americans well over $200 billion per year. Said differently, cancer is a $200 billion industry for the profiteers. Those of you reading this Substack are well aware that a cure means lost revenue, and therefore, a cure is not what the industry’s controllers want. A cure is not what the depopulators want. Sickness is profitable!

Let me be clear! I do not believe ivermectin or mebendazole are cures for cancer, but from what I’ve seen in my research and with real-life observations, it is a powerful tool to be used to manage all types of cancer, and in combination with other treatments, lifestyle, and dietary modifications, it could be a cure. What I’ve seen in practice is that late-stage cancers are very difficult to treat, so early treatment is likely to yield the best possible outcome.

So, it should be no surprise that the bureaucrats and controllers have known for well over half a century that antiparasitics, ivermectin as an example, can be very effective in the treatment of cancer, but the CIA hid that information in favor of the burn, cut, poison methods. Though it is not revealed that the CIA believed they had a cure, but rather, they knew it was a viable treatment option that needed to be suppressed.

Cancer rates are skyrocketing! If you know anybody with cancer who would like to try these alternative treatments, Dr. Pierre Kory’s Leading Edge Clinic is a great option.

FOR 50 YEARS THE CIA HID RESEARCH REGARDING DRUGS LIKE IVERMECTIN AND CANCER

CIA-Buried Cancer Research, Frog Gut Microbe Eliminates Tumors In Mice, Real-World Ivermectin And Mebendazole Outcomes, And The mRNA Cancer Crisis

Senior advisor to Fauci Indicted!

Minion of evil little man, Tony Fauci, David M. Morens, 78, of Chester, Maryland, has been charged with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting. Morens served as a senior advisor in NIAID’s Office of the Director from 2006 through 2022. Of course, the left is calling this a political witch hunt, but it is anything but.

“These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most — during the height of a global pandemic,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “As alleged in the indictment, Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19. Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest — not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas.”

Do you think Fauci will be indicted? I don’t, but I’d love to be wrong.

Former Senior NIAID Official Indicted for Concealing Federal Records During COVID-19 Pandemic

Anthony Fauci adviser indicted by DOJ on charges of concealing COVID records

Surprise, the FDA hid covid shot safety signals!

Dr. Szarfman repeatedly tried to raise the glaring safety signals but was essentially told to shut up and later to cease and desist.

Senate Investigation Finds FDA Officials Covered-Up 25 COVID Shot Safety Signals

Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals.

Senate Probe EXPOSES FDA Cover-Up—Vaccine Safety Data Buried

New data exposes a massive spike in cardiovascular and neurological conditions among military after covid jabs

“In 2021, ICAN attorneys successfully defended Army and Air Force service members who were denied religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine by military authorities. While these members were able to avoid vaccination, more than 98% of military personnel complied with the mandate. This had ICAN wondering: how many of these dedicated service members were injured by the vaccine?

To find out, ICAN’s attorneys made a FOIA request to the Department of Veterans Affairs, asking for a detailed account of disability compensation claims made by service members—active, reserve, and National Guard—during the period of 2015–2019. With numbers from January 2020–August 2024 already in hand, the pre-COVID-19 vaccine data would offer a meaningful baseline for comparison.”

New data shows that Moderna’s jab was essentially useless

From Steve Kirsch’s paper: “The Moderna COVE trial paper published in 2021 in NEJM claimed 93.2% efficacy in preventing illness with only 55 cases in the vaccine group and 744 in the placebo group.

But if you look beyond the abstract, you’ll find something very significant that they “forgot” to mention in the abstract.

At the end of the blinded phase of the trial, the participants were given an opportunity to become unblinded. This was known as the “participant-decision visit” aka PDV.

92.3% of the participants (27,109 out of 29,362 who got the second shot) accepted the offer to visit their physician, get an RT-PCR swab, and be told which group they were in.

This was arguably the single most objective measure of vaccine efficacy in the entire Moderna trial.

The result: 157 positive placebo vs. 153 positives in the vaccine group.

In short, in the most objective test of the entire trial, the numbers showed it didn’t work to reduce infections.”

Near universal RT-PCR testing at the end of the Moderna trial showed no significant difference between groups

Miscarriage rates after covid jabs was much higher than mainstream hacks will ever admit

My favorite medical freedom warrior, Sasha Latypova, just wrote a thoughtful and very detailed analysis of miscarriages after covid jabs.

Debate over miscarriage rates following mRNA COVID-19 vaccines has mostly focused on independent reviews of the vSafe database, which question the polished findings released by health authorities. Sasha Latypova has examined these datasets, especially those used in studies such as Shimabukuro et al., and found miscarriage rates much higher than originally reported. Using what she argues are more accurate denominators, Sasha claims the evidence shows a troubling rise in reproductive harm—including high miscarriage rates and stillbirths—that they believe has been deliberately hidden by those overseeing the data.

This gap highlights the continuing tension between independent investigation and institutional control. It is obvious to me that pharmaceutical companies and regulators have withheld findings that might threaten their precious jabs. Although mainstream sources have worked to disprove these claims, the ongoing presence of independent analyses points to widespread distrust of official medical guidance. The reluctance of health agencies to openly address reproductive risks—even as birth rates around the world show worrying patterns—is a rallying point for those who believe the medical establishment values corporate interests and policy stability over the safety of pregnancies and future generations.

I was wrong: the miscarriage rate after mRNA shots was not 82%, it was increased by 430%!

Infant mortality surge after covid jabs

Infant Mortality Surged 37% and Birth Defect Deaths Jumped 46% After COVID-19 "Vaccine" Rollout

Global Implications of Vaccination and Rising Infant Mortality in the Philippines

Iran – A Technical Pause, Circumventing Constitution While Rearming

The Trump administration has announced the war is “over”, a technical move designed to circumvent the Constitutional requirement mandating Congressional approval for war, but much like the ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, the war effectively rages on. We are still engaged in a navy blockade, an act of war. The US admits to being low on missile stockpiles and is frantically increasing production, another reason for the temporary pause – meanwhile Iran casually awaits the bombing to resume as Trump is expected to reject Iran’s latest volley-for-peace. The Pentagon admits the war has cost $25 billion, but experts point out that figure is likely half the actual cost. Israel has forced the US into this war for their own agenda; they control the levers while Trump begrudgingly abides. Truthfully, we don’t know where this ends, but we know the aspirations of the players – Israel wants regime change and Greater Israel – the question is who will stand in their way – Is Iran sufficient to stop the Zionist beast, or will Americans need to wake up?

Iran submits 14-point response to U.S. proposal to end war : NPR

Trump says he’s likely to reject Iran’s proposal for ending war as it has ‘not yet paid big enough price’ | The Times of Israel

White House Claims Ceasefire Resets War Powers Act Deadline - News From Antiwar.com

Israel receives 6,500 tons of US ammunition and military equipment | Middle East Eye

Israeli Media: Israel Prepares for a Return To War With Iran as Trump Briefed on Potential Strikes - News From Antiwar.com

Real Cost of Iran War Likely Double the $25 Billion Figure the Pentagon Gave to Congress - News From Antiwar.com

Economy – Inflation vs Supply & Demand

Lazy, stupid economists are dumbing down the American people – rising prices are not always caused by inflation. Prices may rise due to supply and demand – winter jackets are cheaper in the summer, bombing oil refineries decreases supply which increases prices due to supply and demand. Similarly, increased regulation over cattle ranching increases the prices of your favorite steak – this is NOT inflation. Inflation is rising costs due to increased money supply – if you play monopoly with triple the starting capital and money supply, guess what? The property costs will likely triple! Inflation is caused by money creation, which happens all the time in our ZERO reserve requirement economy. For instance – consumer credit card usage is at an all-time high, anytime a credit card is used the money is created out of thin air, a banking trick. Every time this happens inflation occurs, on a minute individual scale – but scale that up through billions of transactions and it stacks into major inflation. The price of gas rising is not due to inflation but bad policy, ie war. The price of groceries rising is not from inflation per se, but from blocking fertilizer shipments from Hormuz. Please note, it’s antithetical to capitalism to create capital (war machines) that destroy other capital (oil refineries). We are both the pirates of the high seas and pirates of the global economy.

Gold Reserves Rise Again as Silver Repricing Gains Momentum

Grocery price tracker: Inflation trends for eggs, bread and more during the Trump administration

America In Focus: Inflation jumps and gas soars but American consumers seemed to take it in stride | AP News

Fed’s key inflation gauge hits 3.5% as Iran war pushes up gas prices | CNN Business

Key inflation gauge jumps to highest level in 3 years as Iran war spikes gas prices | PBS News

Prices surge, jobs disappear as war strains Iran’s economy | Inflation | Al Jazeera

Ark of the Covenant’s True Location? Temple Gold Found?

We truly live in Biblical times – the quest to reconstruct the Temple is at a fever pitch – the Israeli government is seeking every method available to secure long lost and stolen second Temple religious artifacts and tools of worship, many constructed of gold. An ancient church in Jerusalem was storing such items in its basement. The mysterious Ark of the Covenant, the dangerously powerful magical tool of Old Testament lore, is said to be located in Jerusalem, hidden by King Solomon and awaiting the right time to reveal itself to the world. All over the world young people are reestablishing their ancestral roots of Abrahamic worship with all three religious faiths seeing an increase in congregations. Astonishingly, many people in the US and many other advanced countries believe we are living in the end times; I view this as people being resigned to the fact that evil will prevail to destroy the earth – placing their only hope in an all-powerful messiah sufficient to fix this mess. My fear is that messiah isn’t coming as many anticipate, we need to fix this ourselves - Gunnar.

One third of Americans expect the world to end in their lifetime. What does this mean for Israel? - Israel365 News

Archaeologist: The Lost Ark Is Beneath Jerusalem — And New Technology Can Find It Without Moving a Stone - Israel365 News

Temple gold in a Jerusalem church basement? The explosive story the church doesn’t want you to ask about - Israel365 News

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq