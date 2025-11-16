Did the UK government actively hide vaccine deaths? I think so!

Study-86% of positive PCR tests were not real infections

Sam Altman and other tech oligarchs create a start-up that will create designer babies via gene editing

This is straight out of A Brave New World! We must push hard against this nonsense.

Study-Increased risk of kidney injury and mortality in the covid injected

A groundbreaking study published in the International Journal of Medical Sciences has uncovered troubling revelations regarding the health effects of vaccination. Analyzing the health records of 2.9 million adults—comprising 1.45 million vaccinated individuals and 1.45 million unvaccinated—the research drew on data from over 100 million U.S. patients (TriNetX) to examine post-vaccine kidney function and mortality outcomes over a comprehensive one-year follow-up period. The study rigorously adjusted for critical factors, including age, sex, race, comorbidities, and medication use through one-to-one propensity matching.

The results are deeply concerning: vaccinated individuals exhibited significantly higher rates of acute kidney injury and the need for dialysis, with these rates continuously escalating month after month, showing no signs of abatement. Dialysis, a life-sustaining procedure that mechanically filters blood when the kidneys fail to function properly, underscores the gravity of these findings. This evidence raises urgent questions about the safety of vaccination and its long-term impact on kidney health.

Risk of acute kidney injury and mortality in patients vaccinated against COVID-19

Covid jabs increase risk of respiratory infection by 559%

The Rug Pull on Pax Americana – Venezuela

The most honest thing Trump has done in this term is rename the DoD to the Department of War. Conflict with our neighbor to the South could be the unforeseen curveball that pulls the rug from the American Empire. The trajectory is leading to direct, high-stakes military encounters, using global military tech, with Maduro being backed by the Chinese and Russians. The USS Gerald Ford, an elite aircraft carrier, just arrived within striking distance in the Caribbean; “no decision” has been made by Trump as to when and where a strike may occur. This conflict, which is effectively on our doorstep, could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, spreading the US military too thin – who’s going to enlist for that war? US adversaries will surely capitalize on the predicament and use Venezuela as a proxy to weaken our teetering empire.

Hegseth Announces New US Military Campaign in Latin America Dubbed ‘Operation Southern Spear’

Trump was Compromised by Epstein

Trump and Epstein were buddies; they go way back. Trump did some illegal stuff with minors under Epstein’s oversight because Epstein was running a blackmail ring for the Israeli Mossad. It’s the truth. Many files are finally being released that further implicate Trump’s involvement in Epstein’s world, let’s not forget that it was Ghislaine Maxwell who introduced Trump to Melania. I know this might be difficult for some folks to digest, but Trump is compromised, he’s kind of sleazy with women, he owned a young girls beauty pageant, Stormy, etc., he’s a promiscuous playboy, that’s his brand. The REAL story here is this – our federal government is corrupted, it doesn’t act on the will of the people, but rather a foreign government, Israel.

Jeffrey Epstein and the Mossad: How The Sex-Trafficker Helped Israel Build a Backchannel to Russia Amid Syrian Civil War

Northern Lights

I hope most folks were able to see the Auroa Borealis this week, with sightings occurring in Florida, many Americans were treated to the spectacle. The sun emits “coronal mass ejections” that contain highly charged particles, when those CMEs are directed at Earth they interact with our otherwise invisible force field, called the magnetosphere. Here’s the spooky thing, our magnetosphere is weakening to a dangerous state while our poles are shifting at an accelerating rate. When powerful CMEs slam our planet, our magnetosphere will leak harmful radiation to Earth’s surface. The effects on human life are not fully understood, but underground complexes may be the trend in new home construction in the coming decades.

Record solar storm hits Earth (VIDEOS) — RT World News

War and Prophecy

The UN votes to recognize a pathway to statehood for the Palestinian people tomorrow, an action that could seriously derail Israeli efforts in the region which include the removal of Palestinians, Syrians, and Lebanese to create Greater Israel. The UN vote could lead to the presence of international peace keeping forces in the region, including UN military troops occupying Jerusalem and guarding Gaza. The US proposal includes creating a military presence in Gaza to police the region and cleanup efforts while disarming Hamas. Actually, it sounds just like Iraq where keeping the peace means blowing people up and perpetuating chaos. Will US involvement truly lead to peace, or a quagmire?

Red Heifer confusion was cleared up by the Temple Institute and the Sanhedrin earlier this week when they confirmed that a legitimate ceremony did NOT take place in July, a long overdue explanation of the actual significance of that day. We still await a few events before Old Testament prophecy and aspirations culminate in a new biblical era, with the Temple practice and struggle being woven throughout old & new biblical tales. I don’t think anything magical will happen when the Temple is rebuilt, but I do fear the implications of the struggle, including risking all out global & nuclear war to achieve a zealous agenda. May peace be with you.

Update and Clarification Regarding the Red Heifer from the Temple Institute and the Sanhedrin - Israel365 News

Israel presses US to soften UN draft that references Palestinian self-determination, statehood – Middle East Monitor

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq