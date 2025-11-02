New report proves jabs increase autism risk. One of the most thorough meta-analyses to date!

Anybody who isn’t willing to admit that the big pharma poison jabs are not one of the significant causes of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), just isn’t willing to think, or is seriously lacking in critical thinking ability. The brainwashing, indoctrination, and gaslighting are powerful, but that is no excuse. The writing is on the wall. READ IT!

McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder

One of the best articles I’ve read on the Pfizer fraud

Dr. Syed spent years writing this article, and it’s worth taking the time to read it. It is long, but full of great information. It’s full of facts!

The Pfizer Job

Should we be afraid of this new coronavirus?

A recent study published on Preprint has found that the virus in question belongs to the betacoronavirus family, which includes notable members such as SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV, and the original SARS virus. This research delves into the virus's genetic makeup, particularly its spike protein, which harbors a specific furin cleavage site. This enzymatic cleavage is significant as it may facilitate the virus’s entry into cells, enhancing its infectivity.

A ‘furin cleavage site?’ Well, that sounds awfully familiar. I don’t trust these so-called scientists at all. Keep an eye on this developing story.

Wild Brazilian Bats Tested Positive For New COVID-19 Strain, Global Health Risk Alert

Close Relative of Highly Fatal Coronavirus Discovered in Brazil’s Bats

Steven Hatfill, senior advisor to HHS secretary, FIRED

This is concerning! Somebody who is on our side and on the right side of history was fired. What is going on in this administration? Will we ever know the truth?

The Trump administration over the weekend fired Steven Hatfill, a senior adviser to the administration who opposed the COVID-19 vaccines and promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine during the pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed to The Hill that Hatfill had been fired for cause, not providing any further details.

A senior department official for HHS told The New York Times that Hatfill was fired for misrepresenting himself as “chief medical officer for the assistant secretary for preparedness and response.”

Hatfill told the Times, however, that he was ousted as part of “a coup to overthrow” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., being carried out by Kennedy’s chief of staff Matt Buckham. He claimed he was fired after refusing to resign.

US Fires Health Official Who Opposed Widely Used Covid Shots

BREAKING: Dr. Steven Hatfill — Senior HHS Advisor Fighting mRNA Corruption — Has Been Fired in Apparent Coup Attempt

Former CDC director, Dr. Robert Redfield recently spoke about vaccines, mRNA jabs in particular

Bill Gates pivots on climate change!

Slick Willy Gates said this, “Although climate change will have serious consequences – particularly for people in the poorest countries – it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” Gates wrote. “This is a chance to refocus on the metric that should count even more than emissions and temperature change: improving lives. Our chief goal should be to prevent suffering, particularly for those in the toughest conditions who live in the world’s poorest countries,” because he and his friends are going to be sucking the power grid dry to power their robots, AI, and technocratic hellhole.

Why does anybody listen to or trust this lying pile of crap? He is a criminal who should be in prison.

Thomas Massie on why Trump is dismissing the Epstein scandal

Thomas offers two potential explanations for Trump’s refusal to release the documents and his apparent indifference toward the issue. However, we propose that there may be a third explanation worth considering: Trump himself could have been involved in some way. While we do not necessarily assert that this possibility is true, we believe it is important to keep all options on the table until we have definitive evidence to confirm or refute them. After all, this is The Truth Expedition, where our mission is to pursue and uncover the truth, no matter how complex the situation may be.

Troops Amass in Caribbean

A US war with Venezuela remains on the horizon, with troops and hardware continuing to amass in the region. The US regime is bringing out all of the old propaganda talking points, accusing Maduro of drug traffic and money laundering which of course necessitates US intervention. Can anyone name a time when US intervention actually assisted the targeted country? Venezuela is close, its half the distance to Miami than Miami is to Seattle. The war front could likely include elements of Chinese and Russian assistance. Venezuela could become to the US what Ukraine is to Russia, a large-scale conflict at the doorstep - but why now?

The Coming War with Venezuela - Antiwar.com Blog

US amassing 16,000 troops off Venezuelan coast – WaPo — RT World News

Israel approves 2,000 new West Bank settlements, Trump prepares to strike Venezuela

Greater Israel Pivots Fronts

The pivot in the conquest for Greater Israel targets revolving fronts, escalating in Lebanon and Syria while machinations for West Bank, Gaza, and Iran continue. Netanyahu claims that Gaza will be demilitarized, another statement indicating that no end to the conflict is in site – whether it be international peace keeping forces or Israel itself, Gaza’s future is not in the hands of Palestinians. Same story with the West Bank as Israel green lights 2,000 additional settlements to further expand Israeli dominance. Syria is demanding that Israel return the Golan Heights, an oil rich region, back to Syrian control, but given that Trump himself has a stake in the land, a plot called Trump Heights, we doubt any meaningful compromise will occur. These times are truly unprecedented, as Israeli tanks are seen in Gaza donning Third Temple flags.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-looks-to-build-new-gaza-on-half-of-strip-under-idf-control-but-faces-pushback/

AI drones used in Gaza now surveilling American cities - The Grayzone

Netanyahu Says the Israeli Military Will ‘Demilitarize’ Gaza If Foreign Troops Don’t - News From Antiwar.com

Syria Demands Israel Give Up the Golan - Israel365 News

IDF Soldiers Display Third Temple Flags in Gaza, Sparking Military Investigation - Israel365 News

Watch this AMAZING interview with Scott Schara!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

