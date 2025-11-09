Must Read! New book from Dr. Pierre Kory

Trace minerals are essential for our health and well-being. Although some sources suggest there are only nine important trace minerals, Dr. Kory argues that there are actually around 90 minerals that contribute to our health. These minerals, including well-known ones such as iron, zinc, copper, selenium, and manganese, are vital for various bodily functions, including supporting the immune system, facilitating enzyme activity, and maintaining hormonal balance.

Unfortunately, modern agricultural practices—such as the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides—along with urbanization and industrialization, have significantly depleted these crucial minerals from our soils. As a result, the food we grow often lacks the necessary trace minerals, leading to nutritional deficiencies in our bodies.

To counteract the negative effects of these practices on our food supply, it is essential to maintain a diverse, mineral-rich diet that supports our overall health. Another option is mineral replacement supplements, but not all are created equal. Read the book to learn just how essential these minerals are.

Buy the book!

Study: PCR testing was a scam (we already knew)

“Only about 14% of those who tested PCR-positive during the early pandemic period (2020–mid-2021) actually developed antibodies — meaning most early “cases” were never real infections.”

Read the analysis by epidemiologist, Nicholas Hulscher:

BREAKING: 86% of PCR-Positive “COVID Cases” Were Not Real Infections

Another study links mRNA jabs to neurological damage

COVID-19 mRNA vaccination: implications for the central nervous system

Canada kills more birds! This time with high powered rifles

Rebel News confirms hundreds of ostriches dead following government cull order

Trump Proposes Idea to End Shutdown

“I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER HEALTHCARE, and have money left over,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare,” he added, without offering further details.

Trump Urges Lawmakers to Give Healthcare Money ‘Directly to the People’

Thousands of flights cancelled due to shutdown

US airlines cancel more than 2,500 weekend flights largely due to government shutdown

More than 1,100 flights canceled Sunday amid nationwide air travel disruption

$50 Million Bounty Remains for Maduro

The US State Department posted a reward for the capture of Maduro, an enticing sum of $50 million to motivate mercenaries, the latest attempt on Maduro was recently foiled in the Caribbean. This week the Senate rejected a bill that would actively limit the US’s ability to attack the Maduro government, an act that would already be unconstitutional, the bill would have acted as a safety measure and acknowledgement of the process – Congress declares war, not the Executive. Trump has effectively stated he is willing to hit inside of Venezuela, and just like Iran, Trump will talk peace while actively carrying out military strikes. Russia has once again voiced support for the Socialist state, pledging to send missile systems to aid in Venezuela’s defense.

Nicolás Maduro Moros - United States Department of State

Senate Votes Down Resolution To Block Trump From Starting a War With Venezuela - News From Antiwar.com

Russia open to sending hypersonic missiles to Venezuela

3I Atlas Hoax

Here at The Truth Expedition we believe in demonstrable truth and seek to wade through the constant onslaught of propaganda designed to distract and stupefy the American public. The latest chapter is the silly “it’s an alien” craze regarding the 3I Atlas comet. There is a faction of the US State Department that actively spoon feeds humanity with nonsense theories regarding UFOs and other wild phenomenon to smokescreen actual advanced tech and to distract discourse from meaningful change. The comet is just a comet, it’s not the aliens, man. Follow Oppenheimer Ranch Project and Magnetic Reversal News for solid information on all things earth science and astronomy.

Astronomer Avi Loeb warns world not to ignore new comet’s potential alien threat | The Times of Israel

3I /Atlas Grows 5 Tails Baffling The Expert’s Once Again - Major Snow Though Mid November - YouTube

3I⧸ATLAS: THIS PROVES IT! “What NASA Won’t Tell You!” David Drew - Thunderbolts Project

The Fed, Gold, & the 50-Year Mortgage

The Fed has signaled a return to quantitative easing, a process whereby the Federal Reserve bank increases liquidity in the system by printing money to buy assets – this stimulates the markets and the economy by promoting job growth; it also adds US assets, like treasuries and mortgage backed securities, to the ownership of the Federal Reserve and their smokescreen legal fiction, Blackrock. To make a mockery of the predicament, some members of the Trump administration and financial institutions are calling for a 50-year mortgage, a ploy that would further indebt society by providing nominal reductions in monthly payments at the expense of huge interest payments to banks; the increase purchasing power would also raise the prices of homes. Ray Dalio recently warned we are headed for a collapse, and it’s not a question of if, but when. The QE will accelerate inflation, with a new realistic target of 3.5%, an unsustainable rate and a huge burden on the American public. Dalio called for caution and recommended diversifying assets away from the US dollar and into crypto and gold/silver – we agree.

Ray Dalio Warns Fed Bubble Could Send Gold, Bitcoin Soaring — Then Implode

Israeli Military Lawyer Whistle Blows Prisoner Abuses

An Israeli military lawyer leaked a video showing soldiers and guards engaging in sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners, a common practice of the IDF. The lawyer resigned and went into hiding on a beach for days after suffering an apparent mental breakdown and/or extreme fear of repercussions. She is now in military custody charged with a list of treasonous crimes. Ironically, the UN found no evidence of systemic sexual abuse committed by Hamas on 10/7 or afterwards, yet we know have tangible proof of systemic abuses against prisoners in IDF custody. The depravity of the military machine combined with tech oligarchy and religious supremacy will drag humanity into catastrophic failure, unless good people intervene and refuse another hot holy war.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/ex-idf-legal-chief-hospitalized-police-ask-court-to-apply-house-arrest-conditions/

Torture and Rape Are All in A Day’s Work for Israel’s Defenders, by Philip Giraldi - The Unz Review

Losing the Republican Base, Israel Pours Millions to Target Evangelicals and Churchgoers - National Security & Cyber

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq