Arizona doctors and hospitals can now be held accountable.

Key Points:

Arizona Supreme Court rules lawmakers acted illegally to immunize doctors and hospitals from COVID claims

2021 statute voided, designed to provide liability protection for medical professionals during pandemic

The ruling may have broader implications for other liability protection laws

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that state lawmakers acted illegally when they voted to immunize doctors and hospitals from negligence claims during the COVID pandemic.

In a split decision on Sept. 12, the justices voided a 2021 statute that was designed to provide liability protection for medical professionals dealing with novel diseases with no known treatment. Lawmakers said they wanted to ensure that doctors and hospitals would continue to treat patients amid the pandemic without the fear of lawsuits.

But Justice James Beene, writing for the majority, said that legislation runs afoul of a provision of the Arizona Constitution which says “the right of action to recover damages for injuries shall never be abrogated.” And that language, he said, is “unequivocal.”

Ruling: Liability immunity for Arizona doctors, hospitals during COVID illegal

Arizona doctors and hospitals lose immunity from COVID negligence lawsuits, court rules

The revolving door of corruption never stops. Peter Marks takes a position with Eli Lilly

REVOLVING DOOR: Between 2006 and 2019, 90% of FDA commissioners went on to work for Big Pharma

More than HALF of CDC staff leave to work for Big Pharma and 'revolving door' of workers at public agency makes it vulnerable to corruption, report warns

If CNN had its way, would it choose to eliminate asthmatics and those with COPD? Climate pollution from respiratory inhalers.

STOP BREATHING, ASTHMATICS: CNN Rails Against ‘Climate Pollution from Inhalers’

Here is the CNN article. Grab your vomit bag…

Climate pollution from inhalers has the impact of half a million cars per year, study finds

More evidence ‘the jabs’ are causing cancer. Tumor was found to express the spike protein

BREAKING: Metastatic Breast Cancer Tumor Found Expressing Spike Protein After Six mRNA Shots

CDC: Decisions about whether to vaccinate against COVID-19 should now be made on a case-by-case basis, between patients and their healthcare providers

While these changes are a step in the right direction, I believe they don’t go far enough. I have concluded that not a single vaccine is necessary and that they’re all dangerous, especially the covid jab. So, what changed?

For patients, access to COVID-19 vaccines remains essentially unchanged. Vaccines are still readily available at both pharmacies and clinics, and insurance coverage for these vaccines continues without any alterations. However, the updated guidance now allows healthcare providers greater discretion to determine when vaccinations may be deemed unnecessary, taking into account each patient’s specific risk profile and health history.

For parents, particularly those with toddlers, significant changes are forthcoming regarding vaccination protocols. Pediatricians are now expected to administer separate chickenpox (varicella) and MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccines instead of the previously used combined vaccine for the first dose. This shift aims to offer more tailored vaccination strategies for young children. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether pharmacies and pediatric practices will have sufficient supplies of these individual vaccines to accommodate the increased demand resulting from this change in vaccination guidelines.

CDC Rewrite of Vaccine Guidelines Is a BIG Win for Medical Freedom

J&J ordered to pay $966 million

Please note that documents were uncovered proving Johnson and Johnson knew the talc was contaminated with asbestos and was deadly, yet decided to continue selling it.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J), a well-known brand found in millions of homes, began selling its iconic Baby Powder in 1894. However, concerns about the safety of talc, its primary ingredient, emerged as early as the 1950s. The first lawsuit connecting J&J’s talc products to ovarian cancer was filed in 2009, marking the start of a prolonged legal battle. In the case of Mrs. Moore, the jury determined that talc contaminated with asbestos in J&J’s Baby Powder caused her illness.

The verdict awarded $16 million in compensatory damages along with an unprecedented $950 million in punitive damages meant to hold the pharmaceutical giant accountable. This verdict arrives amidst J&J’s ongoing efforts to finalize a $6.475 billion settlement proposal aimed at addressing approximately 99.75% of the ovarian cancer-related lawsuits filed by women who allege that the company’s talc products have caused their health issues.

Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $996 Million in Talc Baby Powder Cancer Case

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $966 million in talc cancer case after jury finds company liable

Rasmussen Reports: Most voters do NOT trust electronic voting machines

Nearly two-thirds of voters express significant concerns regarding the security of electronic voting machines, specifically their potential vulnerability to online manipulation. According to a recent national survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports, which involved both telephone interviews and online questionnaires, 64% of likely U.S. voters are apprehensive that the electronic voting systems could allow unauthorized individuals to change votes remotely through internet connections during the voting process. This figure includes 37% of respondents who identify themselves as “very concerned” about the possibility of such vote tampering. In contrast, 31% of voters do not share these worries regarding vote-switching, with 13% indicating that they are “not at all concerned.” This divide highlights ongoing debates over the reliability of electronic voting technology and the need for robust security measures to safeguard the integrity of elections.

Election Integrity: Many Don’t Trust Electronic Voting Machines

Venezuela – Peace Prize Hypocrisy & War Drums

Things are heating up between the US and Venezuela, with potential US strikes to occur within the borders of the oil rich nation. Ironically, the Nobel Peace Prize winner is a Venezuelan political activist opposed to the Maduro regime who is being recognized for her courage in confronting Venezuelan socialism. The prize winner, Maria Corina Machado, has dedicated her award to President Donald Trump for his posture against Maduro. One can’t help but think honoring her plight justifies yet another US regime change mission in South America. This begs the question, what is the meaning of a Peace Prize when its recipients are war mongers; ie Obama, Kissinger, Peres.

Maduro offered US sweeping economic concessions – NYT — RT World News

Nobel Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado dedicates award to Trump after he misses out | The Independent

Defense Officials Say Strikes on Cartels Could Happen Inside Venezuela | The Libertarian Institute

Peace in Gaza – Netanyahu Booed – Will it Last?

A ceasefire is in effect as Gazans return to the rubble that was once their homes, but will it last? Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner spoke in front of a large crowed in Israel announcing the ceasefire and return of hostages; the crowd fiercely booed any mention of Netanyahu but praised Trump’s name as the true peacemaker, with Netanyahu seen as being forced to accept Trump’s peace plan. Israel is continuing some military operations, including bombing Hamas tunnels. The ceasefire terms themselves have spurred criticisms regarding the loose, subjective terms and the escape clauses retained by Israel, for example that Hamas “completely disarm.” Will that ever happen? To further entangle the quagmire, the US is sending 200 troops to assist the Israeli withdrawal from parts of Gaza, what could go wrong? We are thankful for President Trump’s maneuvers for peace, but it’s doubtful it will last given Israel’s true ambitions for the region. Israel has a track record of breaking ceasefires while accusing the other side of preposterous crimes as a pre-cursor to further escalation. Expect this short period of peace to be disrupted soon.

Why the Gaza ceasefire could collapse over coming days - ABC News

Israel expects hostage releases to begin early Monday; Netanyahu: We’re ready | The Times of Israel

Crowd boos Netanyahu’s name during Witkoff speech at Hostages Square, cheers Trump | The Times of Israel

Gold Boom, Crypto Doom? – Insider Trading Tanks Bitcoin

Gold and silver hit record highs as consumer confidence drains from US markets. A continuation of money printing and warfare has debased the US dollar 99% in the last 100 years, with a sharp escalation in recent years. Investors and savers alike flocked to precious metals, a safe haven from inflation and crypto markets, driving the prices sharply upwards and depleting commercial stockpiles. This week also saw a scary and dangerous drop in crypto markets due to insider trading and huge short bets. Shortly before Trump announced tariffs on China, an unknown investor used about $80 million to short bitcoin, a move netting close to $200 million in return as the market raced downward, a total of $20 billion in losses across the board. The market has yet to react in the precious metals sector, with trade opening back up later tonight. A Russian finance minister recently accused the US of creating a crypto scheme to devalue US debt by transferring debt to stablecoins then dropping the value of stablecoins through a move similar to what we just observed with the bitcoin short – will it happen? One thing is for certain, our current system is unsustainable – expect turbulence.

Putin Advisor Accuses US of Using Crypto, Gold to Escape Massive Debt

The U.S. Is Planning a $37 Trillion Crypto Reset

Here’s what gold crossing $4,000 is telling us about the U.S. economy - CBS News

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad