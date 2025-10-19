Fauci’s NIH owned the patent on the Moderna jab. Is history repeating itself?

Those who love Donald Trump and are willing to defend and make excuses for his errors will say that he just got bad advice. Is he just ‘getting bad advice’ again?

Fauci’s replacement, the new head of NIAID, Jeffery Laudenberger, owns the patent on the latest bird flu jab. How can this be in the best interest of the average American?

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is funding risky laboratory experiments that alter dangerous avian influenza viruses. Dr. Jeffery Taubenberger, the institute’s director, has a financial stake in a federally patented vaccine designed to fight these viruses. He is listed as a co-inventor on a 2019 patent for a beta-propiolactone (BPL)-inactivated bird flu vaccine, which is central to the Trump administration’s $500 million “Generation Gold Standard” pandemic preparedness program.

This situation, where Taubenberger manages taxpayer-funded virus research while benefiting financially from the vaccine, has drawn criticism from transparency advocates and scientists, who see it as a conflict of interest similar to those in COVID-19 research. If the vaccine platform is commercially successful, Taubenberger could earn up to $150,000 annually in royalties.

NIH-funded scientists engineered hybrid bird flu virus in Europe, tested in U.S.

Evidence-mRNA from Covid Jabs Integrated Human Genome

This study was released on October 5ht 2025

Study background: “Bladder cancer is rare in young women, and advanced presentations are exceptionally uncommon. We report a de-identified case of a previously healthy 31-year-old female who developed rapidly progressive stage IV bladder cancer within 12 months of completing a three-dose Moderna mRNA vaccination series (May 2021, June 2021, December 2021)”

Study Conclusion: “This sentinel case report provides the first documented evidence of genomic integration of mRNA vaccine-derived genetic material in a human subject, documenting a temporal association between COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and aggressive malignancy, reproducible multi-omic evidence of oncogenic signaling, and a non–safe harbor host–vector integration event. While causality cannot be established from a single case, the convergence of (i) close temporal proximity to vaccination, (ii) genomic integration of a vaccine plasmid–derived spike gene fragment, and (iii) consistent transcriptomic and proteomic instability across biospecimens represents a highly unusual and biologically plausible pattern. These findings highlight an urgent need for systematic genomic surveillance, orthogonal validation with long-read sequencing, and larger cohort studies to rigorously define the impact of synthetic mRNA vaccine platforms on genome integrity and cancer risk.”

Nasal administration of nano-ivermectin may help treat brain cancer

Study conclusion: “We designed innovative IVM formulations based on nanotechnological delivery systems for applications in oncotherapy, particularly for the treatment of glioblastoma. Specifically, polymeric nanocapsules allowed the efficient delivery of IVM to the brain, addressing the biopharmaceutical challenges of IVM, validating the intranasal route as a minimally invasive strategy and demonstrating a significant in vivo antitumor effect. We demonstrated the antitumor efficacy at doses lower than those used clinically for humans. Additionally, the treatments demonstrated good safety and tolerability. The potential of inorganic nanoparticles cannot be disregarded, but additional studies must be conducted to optimize their nanometer size range, to promote efficient permeation across the BBB and to achieve better drug bioavailability in the brain. In conclusion, nose-to-brain therapy targeted by IVM nanoencapsulation has shown promise against glioblastoma and the potential for clinical translation.”

14 distinct anti-cancer mechanisms of ivermectin

Alliance of Indigenous Nations declares covid jabs a bioweapon

In a significant and groundbreaking announcement, Dr. Joseph Sansone and Lisa Miron reported that the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (A.I.N.) The International Tribunal has issued a formal ORDER and DECLARATION. This historic decision categorizes mRNA nanoparticle injections as “biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.” This declaration is particularly noteworthy as it represents the first time that a recognized international authority has officially classified the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines as biological weapons. The implications of this ruling could have far-reaching consequences for public health policies and the regulatory framework surrounding vaccine development and distribution globally.

Gaza Ceasefire Farce

The ceasefire in Gaza has been a predictable disaster – this week experts in the field, Jeffrey Sachs and John Mearsheimer, have been informing the public on Israel’s track record of breaking ceasefires and of its true ambition of Greater Israel; they have no intention of prolonged peace. The ceasefire is effectively cancelled, a farce to begin with, Israel allowed Trump his moment of fame before resuming their takeover of Gaza as American troops are stationed closer to the chaos in “peacekeeping” efforts. Hamas and IDF continue to volley violence as the pullout and hostage exchange is botched. How will the war escalate from here with peace seeming impossible - Trump will do anything Miriam Adelson and Bibi Netanyahu tell him, like a puppet of foreign agents.

Rare Earth Turmoil Upends Markets

The rare earth mineral trade war results in market havoc as the world yet again reacts to potential disruption. Crypto fell sharply reflecting worry regarding future ability to meet hardware and energy demands necessary to drive the crypto/mining markets. Paired with a spike in transaction costs, the entire crypto class of assets is reeling from fears of war and trade wars. China is beginning to issue permits to obtain its rare earths, meaning a potential lack of access by US manufacturers, including chip makers and the US military. The move by China could open up other markets, including Australia, where the US and EU could extract a more secure source of minerals to circumvent potential restrictions against buying. The markets will remain in turmoil until trade wars normalize, an event not yet on the horizon.

Balance of War Shifts Towards Peace

The balance of the CIA NATO war on Russia through proxy Ukraine has shifted once again to peace as Trump stares into the Tomahawk abyss and returns with clarity. Trump declined Zelensky’s request for the missile system that would be a devasting, irreversible escalation to the tragic war. Far too many people have perished for the political elite, and it seems Trump’s focus on peace has been renewed after weighing his options at this stage in the protracted war. The future of the global economy and US relations with China will hinge on Trump’s ability to defeat Blackrock and the Military Industrial Complex’s lust for war in Ukraine.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad