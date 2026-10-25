Transhumanism has arrived!

Those in power seem unwilling to recognize their limits. It’s time to set aside artificial distractions and return to appreciating the true gifts God has given us: nature and the Earth.

They say there is a worker shortage? This is not a marvel of progress, but another brick in the wall of technological solutionism: the fantasy that we can engineer every human problem away with a machine, a chip, or, now, a plastic-and-servo replica of ourselves.

The NIH pouring billions into a humanoid robot while chronic disease, environmental toxicity, and soil depletion ravage the population tells you everything about priorities. It's a distraction machine: shiny hardware to look at while the real threats to health are ignored.

Hospitals and care homes are already gutted of staff. The answer from the top isn’t “pay and train more humans”; it’s “build a robot that never sleeps, never unionizes, never asks for a raise.”

A humanoid that mimics us is a profound error. We don’t need a $2 million mechanical nurse that can’t hold a hand or read a face. We need to fund the humans who already do this work with empathy no actuator can replicate.

NIH-Funded Mad Scientists Have Created a Humanoid Robot Controlled by Living Human Brain Tissue

Hospitals vaccinating kids under anesthesia!

Children’s hospitals across America are administering vaccines to children while they are unconscious under anesthesia for unrelated medical procedures. Credit to Jon Fleetwood for recently exposing this disturbing practice.

At Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, thousands of children have received influenza injections through a diabolical program called “Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize!”

Children's Hospitals Are Now Vaccinating Kids While They're UNCONSCIOUS Under Anesthesia

The democide continues-10 athlete deaths/emergencies in 3 weeks

Jalen Hurts, 28 (NFL, Philadelphia Eagles) — Diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in BOTH lungs. Allen Bailey, 37 (Former NFL, Chiefs/Falcons) — Found DEAD at his home. Cause of death remains undisclosed. Ben Kindel, 19 (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins) — Suffered a medical emergency aboard the team’s flight, forcing the plane to turn around. Hospitalized; diagnosis undisclosed. Kasey Redfern, 35 (Former NFL, Lions/Falcons) — DIED following a battle with central nervous system lymphoma. DJ Jones, 18 (NCAA Football, Missouri Tigers) — Underwent a HEART TRANSPLANT after a serious cardiac condition was discovered. Heidi Burge Horton, 54 (Former WNBA, LA Sparks/Washington Mystics) — DIED from aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma). Hyron Andrews, 31 (Professional Rugby, Johannesburg Lions) — Found DEAD in a hotel shower. Autopsy confirmed a fatal aortic dissection. Cheryl Waaka, 56 (Former Rugby, New Zealand Black Ferns) — DIED following a battle with stage IV bowel cancer. Eirik Skadsdammen, 45 (Former Pro Hockey, Storhamar/Norway) — Suffered a FATAL CARDIAC ARREST during a hunting trip. Jack Davies, 24 (Welsh Rugby, RGC/Caernarfon) — DIED unexpectedly. Cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

This is not normal.

At Least 10 Prominent Athletes Dead or Struck by Anomalous Medical Emergencies in Last 21 Days

The power of fungi!

A 2026 peer-reviewed study published in BMC Biotechnology reported striking anticancer effects from Flammulina filiformis, commonly known as the enoki mushroom. The researchers tested a hot-water extract of enoki mycelium against Ehrlich solid carcinoma. The results revealed 99.79% tumor-growth inhibition, with complete tumor regression reported in 66.7% (10 of 15) of treated mice.

Fungi are one of the most overlooked keys to human health. While drug companies spend fortunes on lab-made chemicals, mushrooms like enoki, lion’s mane, cordyceps, chaga, and reishi have quietly supported wellness for centuries. Science is just starting to catch up, showing these mushrooms can boost brain health, energy, immunity, and more, often through natural synergy that no single drug can match. We’re only scratching the surface of what fungi can do, but they clearly deserve a bigger place in modern medicine.

Metabolic profiling and systems biology analysis of Flammulina filiformis Fv19 extract: an integrated computational and experimental approach for dual anti-cancer and immunomodulatory therapy

Enoki Mushroom Extract Suppressed Tumor Growth by 99.8% in Mice

3D-printed meat has arrived on grocery store shelves

Israeli company Steakholder Foods is rolling out artificial steaks, chicken, and fish under its PERFECTA brand—with no mention of 3D printing on the packaging. Its plant-based steak formulation contains soy flour, rapeseed oil, modified starch, methylcellulose, xanthan gum, locust bean gum, and artificial meat coloring designed to imitate the appearance of beef.

3D-Printed Fake Meat and Fish Have Officially Entered American Grocery Stores Without Clear Labeling

Ivermectin and mebendazole for cancer: 37 mechanisms of action

Study Conclusions: In this prospective real-world cohort, the combination of ivermectin and mebendazole was associated with high rates of self-reported clinical benefit, with nearly half of participants reporting tumor regression or no current evidence of disease across a heterogeneous population of cancer patients. These findings provide a compelling clinical signal that these well-tolerated, repurposed agents may offer therapeutic benefit. However, given the observational design, reliance on self-reported outcomes, and potential for selection bias and uncontrolled confounding, these findings should be interpreted as hypothesis-generating. Urgent prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials are warranted to validate these observations and further define optimal dosing strategies.

Real-World Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort

153 nations adopt UN pandemic declaration: More fast-tracked vaccines!

On October 12, 2026, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a new pandemic declaration, with 153 countries voting in favor, three against, and two abstaining. The United States, Israel, and Argentina voted against the declaration.

BREAKING: 153 Nations Adopt UN Pandemic Declaration to Push FAST-TRACKED Vaccines Within 100 Days and Crack Down on “Vaccine Hesitancy”

Covid jabs linked to autism and ADHD

“Study Conclusions: In a direct comparison of COVID-19-vaccinated with unvaccinated children in a nationally representative U.S. sample, COVID-19 vaccination was associated with higher adjusted odds of autism, ADHD, anxiety, special-education use, and mental-health treatment. The autism association persisted across every adjustment tier; it was unchanged under propensity-score balancing that removed all measured covariate imbalance and nullified the acute-care negative controls”

COVID-19 “Vaccination” of Children Linked to AUTISM, ADHD, ANXIETY, and SPECIAL-ED USE

Neurodevelopmental Outcomes in COVID-19-Vaccinated Versus Unvaccinated U.S. Children: Analysis of the National Health Interview Survey, 2022–2024

Iran War Re-Build-Up

Iran won the first battles of the war; they’ve destroyed all US bases in the region, they control Hormuz, the regime is still popular and in power, and they’re actively on the offensive. Being propped up by Russia and China further bolsters their economic and military outlook. The US, on the other hand, is in shambles. Trump’s approval rating is the lowest it’s ever been at 31% - MAGA is dead. Trump boasted this weekend that he doesn’t care about high prices at the pump when US corporations are making record profits, a slap to the face of US consumers. Further escalations in Iran and elsewhere will exacerbate high oil prices, undoubtedly leading to the Fed raising interest rates yet again, a crushing cycle.

While signs of defeat and collapse are apparent to the average US citizen, the Epstein Class continue to push us off a cliff – increasing numbers of the tribal elite are calling for phase 2 of the war – but what will that bring? Bigger bombs are the only answer. The plan is to totally wipe out Tehran to avoid boots on ground. We aren’t doing this to prevent nukes or to free the Persians – we are doing this because the Epstein Class maintains a religious hatred toward the Persian people, we’re merely a disposable tool for the Greater Israel project. The world watches as Israel elects a Prime Minister this Tuesday – will Netanyahu make the cut? The last Israeli election took nearly 60 days to resolve – how will this distraction impact the war efforts? Look for Netanyahu to escalate in desperation to keep power and prophecy on track.

CENTCOM reportedly has plans for Iran strikes: Will Trump approve them? | US-Israel war on Iran News | Al Jazeera

Trump Says He Doesn’t ‘Give A Damn’ About Gas Prices As US Making ‘Fortune’ - Newsweek

Live Updates: Trump says he’s weighing deal with Iran against action to “finish them off”

Iran says messages are still being passed to the US amid war concerns | The Times of Israel

Iran attacks damage 20 US military sites since start of war, satellite images show

Israel holds consequential election after years of war : NPR

Israeli elections: What are the possible outcomes? | Explainer News | Al Jazeera

China Buys Record Gold – AI Agents Hack Banks – Quantum Decryption

China bought a record amount of gold last month, a trend that will only continue as the ancient empire progresses its expansion. Per capita, the average Chinese citizen owns approximately 15 grams of gold, compared to about 18 grams for US citizens. The Chinese government encourages citizens to buy gold, the US governments want consumers to buy debt. US citizens carry substantially more debt, as the dollar loses purchasing power through printing and the dollar loses faith/reputation through $40 trillion in debt while maintaining a failing, costly military posture. The United States has sanctioned itself into a corner with a crumbling EU – the West is plummeting to its demise. Immigration, war abroad, inflation, AI, and consumer distrust are rocking our reality – economic difficulty is widespread and forecasted to worsen.

The real wildcard is the genie out the bottle – AI agents running rampant – breaking free from locked down facilities and replicating itself elsewhere for long-term preservation. Rogue AI is becoming a tangible danger to our digital security. Our online experience is about to change rapidly as countries, corporations, and “terrorist” groups begin to leverage AI to hack wallets, decrypt passwords, and fool the unsavvy. Some experts are warning that our online bank accounts, crypto wallets, and personal computers will no longer be safe to use with any expectation of privacy or security. As quantum computation becomes more commercially available, pirate groups and countries alike will possess the ability to hack encryption, potentially in moments. If advanced AI were to pilot a quantum device with malicious aims, nothing would be impenetrable, nothing online would be safe.

If you’re going to insist on crypto learn how to store it offline in crypto vaults.

The safest bet is holding physical metals – it may also end up being the most lucrative.

Why China is importing a record amount of gold

Why is China buying up gold? | Explainer News | Al Jazeera

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad, Esq