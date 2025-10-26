Thank Bill Gates! Now they have a microneedle patch that can track your medical information to let you know that you need another jab. It can also deliver mRNA products.

This is 1984 Draconia, and we must refuse to accept this reality. Do not comply! They have crafted this technology with full knowledge that they have indoctrinated most of the population to blindly trust the system. But we know the truth: they are indifferent to our well-being. They annihilate millions with their bombs in wars built on deception. They poison our water supply with fluoridation, showing complete disregard for the fact that we are among the sickest nations on the planet. This is precisely what they desire: a population that is both unhealthy and uninformed. It’s time to rise and reclaim our rights! Only the sheep will fall for this, and unfortunately, the vast majority of the population are sheep being herded to slaughter.

Study-91% of those injected with the Moderna jab have measurable cardiac issues

Read epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher’s analysis: NEW STUDY: 91% of Moderna mRNA Shot Recipients Develop Cardiovascular Side Effects with Measurable Arterial Dysfunction

CDC data: No scientific rationale to mandate jabs for kids to attend school

Steve Kirsch article: CDC study shows there is no scientific rationale for vaccine mandates for kids attending school

Patterns of childhood immunization and all-cause mortality

Another study showing a vaccine increasing risk for the disease it is supposed to prevent

Read Nicholas Hulscher’s analysis: BREAKING: 2.23 Million-Person Study Finds Pneumococcal Vaccines Increase Risk of Pneumonia and Death

The study: Real world effectiveness of antipneumococcal vaccination against pneumonia in adults: a population-based cohort study, Catalonia, 2019

Study finds excessive fetal human cells in vaccines!

Conclusion: Vaccines manufactured in human fetal cell lines contain unacceptably high levels of fetal DNA fragment contaminants. The human genome naturally contains regions that are susceptible to double strand break formation and DNA insertional mutagenesis. The “Wakefield Scare” created a natural experiment that may demonstrate a causal relationship between fetal cell-line manufactured vaccines and ASD prevalence.

The study: Epidemiologic and Molecular Relationship Between Vaccine Manufacture and Autism Spectrum Disorder Prevalence

An epidemiological analysis: STUDY: Childhood Vaccines Contain Trillions of Human Fetal DNA Fragments Capable of Genomic Integration

Injectible contraceptive, Depo-Provera linked to massive increase in brain cancers

All you need to do is look at the name of the drug: Depo-provera=Depo-p=Depop=depopulation. First, they provide a drug to essentially decrease the population, then indirectly kill unsuspecting mothers in the process.

Most countries have now issued warnings about this drug, but the United States FDA hasn’t said a word. We lead the world in depopping! You go, America!

Analyzing the Impact of Recent Studies Linking Depo-Provera to Increased Meningioma Risk

Big Pharma’s Attack on Women: Injectable Contraceptive & Two Menopause Drugs Cause Brain Tumors

NEW STUDY: Pfizer’s Birth Control Shot Used by 25% of U.S Women Linked to Disabling Brain Tumors

The study: Depot Medroxyprogesterone Acetate and Risk of Meningioma in the US

OSHA Directed Healthcare Employers to NOT report covid injection adverse events

This is not necessarily a new revelation, but new information has come to light. The OSHA directive is from 2021, but new whistleblower information is now available. This is confirmation that the authorities knew the jabs were unsafe and that there would be excessive reports of adverse events.

Exclusive: OSHA Admits It Told Healthcare Employers Not to Report COVID Vaccine Injuries

Whistleblower: Biden Admin Told Healthcare Employers Not to Report Covid ‘Vaccine’ Injuries

West Bank Turmoil Threatens Peace

Trump is negotiating deals around the world like he’s fulfilling biblical prophecy, the Prince of Peace - but how long will Trump’s peace last? Like a diplomatic slap to the face, the Israeli Knesset voted to annex the West Bank while VP Vance was visiting Israel, a political gesture that left Vance feeling “insulted.” Annexing the West Bank has long been a red line for US support of Israel, with US politicians calling the West Bank off limits under a “two state solution.” The vote is a perfect explication of who runs the show in US foreign policy, and another mask off moment for Israel’s true ambitions, Greater Israel.

Vance criticizes Israel’s parliament vote on West Bank annexation, says the move was an ‘insult’ | PBS News

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-would-lose-all-support-from-the-us-if-it-annexes-west-bank-trump-warns/

https://www.timesofisrael.com/knesset-votes-71-13-for-non-binding-motion-calling-to-annex-west-bank/

Southwest Anomaly Growing Signaling Weakening Magnetosphere

The Earth’s magnetosphere continues to wane and fluctuate; new evidence demonstrates that a polar shift is beginning to look more likely. What’s known as the “Southwest Anomaly” indicates that the Earth’s inner core is weakening the magnetosphere as the anomaly grows. The “anomaly” refers to a spot between South America and Africa where the magnetosphere is weak, allowing cosmic particles/radiation to penetrate further onto our Earth’s surface. The scientific community is unsure what the full effects of a polar shift will be, but it could get turbulent for life on our home planet.

Satellites reveal weak spot in Earth’s magnetic field keeps growing: “There’s something special happening” - CBS News

ESA’s Swarm Constellation Sees Growth in the Magnetic Field’s ‘Weak Spot’ - Universe Today

South Atlantic Anomaly Growing Rapidly [Science Without Consensus]

Third Temple Prophecy & Politics

For those of us following Third Temple Politics/Prophecy like many follow football, we received a huge shock this week as politics clashed with prophecy. An Israeli Rabbi, journalist, and friend of The Truth Expedition, Adam Berkowitz, revealed a monumental reversal in the red heifer saga. Adam appeared on his channel claiming that The Temple Institute was dishonest in their disclosure of the Red Heifer Ceremony that took place in July – Berkowitz stated that members of the Temple Institute and those who conducted the ceremony are claiming the act was in fact a legitimate ceremony with a qualified red heifer. It is claimed that the ashes have been used to heal sick people and will be used to purify priests and pilgrims prior to Temple worship. The controversy highlights the secretive nature of the current status of the Third Temple’s construction; the events could unfold rapidly.

Red Heifer: Retraction and apology - YouTube

https://mycharisma.com/propheticrevival/temple-mount-secrets-the-red-heifer-update-no-one-is-talking-about/

Venezuela – Aircraft carriers for peace

Venezuela has the world’s largest supply of oil, and they will play a pivotal role to prosperity in the Western Hemisphere in the coming decades. The current leadership of Venezuela will not allow the US government and multinational corporations to have unfettered access to the region’s natural resources, so we are sending our strongest navy vessel, the USS Gerald Ford, to the Caribbean as a threatening gesture to Maduro. The US has long held the goal of regime change in Venezuela, and have recently escalated the endeavor to prevent rivals China and Russia from strengthening their bonds with the socialist government. How many fronts can the US be teetering on the brink of war?

US Deploying Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Near Venezuela as Regime Change Push Heats Up - News From Antiwar.com

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad