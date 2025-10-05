Just a quick word on Tylenol during pregnancy and autism

I’m not convinced! Most autism diagnoses occur between the ages of four and seven. I wouldn’t be surprised if acetaminophen has some negative effects on glutathione production and other physiological processes. However, something seems to be happening to these children around the age of three or four. What could that something be? Let’s think about it! WELL CHILD VISITS!

How many times do we need to hear stories about perfectly healthy children visiting their pediatricians and never walking or speaking again? One of my own children was harmed by those vaccines, and it was clear within minutes of the injection. Thank the Lord the damage wasn’t worse, but we continue to face mild to moderate behavioral and emotional dis-regulation every day.

Young people continue to drop dead ‘suddenly’

Excess death after mass injection experimentation continues.

Study: Covid injections are extremely dangerous

Conclusion: “The COVID-19 pandemic response violated core principles of public health, medical freedom, and bodily autonomy, amplifying the devastating effects of SARS-CoV-2 and its modified mRNA biologics/vaccines. The overwhelming evidence of SARS-CoV-2’s gain-of-function origins, coupled with the catastrophic health impacts of modified mRNA COVID-19 biologics/vaccines and the unchecked expansion of next-generation mRNA biologics, paints a chilling picture of deliberate design and systemic harm. Engineered viral features and vaccines that devastate immunological, cardiovascular, reproductive, and neurological systems have driven staggering morbidity and mortality, with effects unlikely to be accidental. Coordinated efforts to obscure these truths, enabled by liability shields and legislative failures, have worsened a global health disaster. The surge in autoimmune diseases, aggressive cancers, pregnancy losses, cardiovascular fatalities, societal fragmentation, and the looming risks of advanced mRNA platforms demand an immediate halt to mRNA vaccine and biologic use, comprehensive investigations into the motives behind this unprecedented violation of public trust, and robust measures to restore safe therapeutics and ethical public health practices. Humanity deserves accountability, transparency, and a resolute commitment to preventing such engineered calamities in the future.”

Click here to see the PDF of this study.

TrumpRx Government-Pharma Alliance? Good or bad?

While this deal may initially seem beneficial, we must scrutinize it further, especially given the notorious corruption of Big Pharma, particularly Albert Bourla’s Pfizer. Any alliance between a corrupt government and an evil death cult should be thoroughly investigated.

Secrecy Over Trump-Pfizer Deal Sparks FOIA Demands and Public Outcry

Another study shows an increased risk for cancer post-COVID-19 injection

As with most of these studies, the authors showed pro-vaccine bias, but when you look at the actual data, you notice that cancer rates increased with the injections.

Overall cancer risk : +23% increased risk after ≥1 dose (HR 1.23, 95% CI 1.11–1.37) ( statistically significant ) +9% increased risk after ≥3 doses (HR 1.09, 95% CI 1.02–1.16) ( statistically significant )



COVID-19 vaccination, all-cause mortality, and hospitalization for cancer: 30-month cohort study in an Italian province

Read epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher’s analysis.

BREAKING: First Population-Wide Study Finds COVID-19 "Vaccines" Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers

CDC is unable to support the claim that the spike proteins are cleared quickly after injection

“No Records Found” – Segment 3: CDC Unable to Support Claim that COVID-19 Vaccine Spike Protein is Quickly Cleared from the Body

Chaos, death, starvation, and destruction continue in the Middle East

Israel conducted airstrikes on Palestine once again yesterday, leading to the tragic loss of at least 66 lives. Based on previous data from the Israeli government, it is probable that a significant portion of the casualties included children, with the majority being innocent civilians. This is particularly alarming given that past reports have shown that approximately 83% of those killed in the conflict are non-combatants.

Despite international calls for restraint, including a recent plea from President Trump urging both sides to halt the violence, the Israeli government persisted with its military actions. Prime Minister Netanyahu appears to operate under the belief that he wields considerable influence over Trump and the United States, a perception that may have some basis in reality, given the historical relationship between the countries. The ongoing conflict raises urgent questions about the humanitarian impact and the potential for diplomatic solutions.

Revealed: Israeli military’s own data indicates civilian death rate of 83% in Gaza war

Will we see a cease-fire? Is Trump tired of being coerced by Bibi?

By now, most people are increasingly aware of the considerable influence that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government wield over American politics, particularly in shaping the views and actions of our elected officials. Various reports have indicated that Netanyahu believes he has a certain level of control over Trump. However, it’s widely understood that Trump, known for his robust self-confidence and larger-than-life persona, is unlikely to allow anyone, even a powerful foreign leader like Netanyahu, to manipulate him. Love him or loathe him, one thing is clear: Mr. Trump possesses a massive ego and will hopefully assert his independence, refusing to be pushed around by external pressures or perceived threats from anyone, including crazy war criminal, Netanyahu.

Netanyahu controls Trump

Trump Says Israel Agrees to Gaza Withdrawal Line as Part of Cease-Fire Plan

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad