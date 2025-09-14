First, Gunnar and I want to express how saddened we are by the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Charlie was a cultural icon. He was considered dangerous not because he was unafraid to speak the truth, but because today’s youth listened to him. At this time, we are not completely convinced by the mainstream narrative, although it is possible that it could be true. We will continue to investigate any rumors and evidence that come to light, and we will do our best to keep you informed of our opinions. We are praying for Charlie’s family and for those close to him. Rest in peace, Charlie; you will be missed but not forgotten.

A second state’s surgeon general warns public about covid jabs!

Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, M.D., joined Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s surgeon general, in becoming the second state surgeon general to warn the public about the COVID injections. This is excellent news! I’m waiting for more news just like this.

RFK Jr. and Rubio formally reject WHO amendments to the International Health Regulations! Another win for liberty!

Aaron Siri destroys the competition, again! Data from the largest study ever of vaxxed vs. unvaxxed kids has finally been disclosed.

In his sworn testimony, Aaron Siri shared crucial findings from a long-concealed study conducted by the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan. This landmark research represents the largest examination of health outcomes among vaccinated and unvaccinated children in the United States.

Over a comprehensive span of ten years, researchers meticulously tracked the health and development of children from birth, utilizing data sourced directly from electronic medical records, which are regarded as the gold standard for evaluating real-world health outcomes. The study is officially titled “Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study.” It aims to provide rigorous insights into the effects of childhood vaccinations on both immediate and enduring health conditions.

During his testimony, Aaron Siri outlined a range of specific measures and health outcomes derived directly from the study's findings, presenting this information on the U.S. Senate floor. Unfortunately, the complete study, rich with data and analysis, has not yet been made available to the public, leaving many vital conclusions and implications still undisclosed.

The study compared completely unvaccinated children with those who received one or more vaccines up until their tenth birthday. The results that have been disclosed are staggering. The vaccinated group had 329% more asthma, 203% more atopic disease, 496% more autoimmune disorders, and 453% more neurodevelopmental disorders.

57% of the vaccinated children had chronic illnesses, compared to 17% in the control group.

You can watch the entire Senate Hearing by clicking the button below. It’s very informative and great entertainment. I highly recommend watching it.

Poll: Majority of Americans believe the covid jabs are deadly.

“Thursday, September 11, 2025"

More than half of voters think COVID-19 vaccines may have killed many people, and back Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s criticism of government health officials.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 56% of Likely U.S. Voters consider it likely that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths, including 32% who believe it’s Very Likely. Thirty-five percent (35% say it’s not likely there were significant deaths from COVID-19 vaccines, including 17% who think it’s Not At All Likely.”

Inconsistancies in Charlie Kirk Assassination Reports

Initially, we were informed that the shooter had engraved messages on shell casings, but that story is now being retracted. We were also told that he disassembled the Mauser 30-06 after making the fatal shot, but there are conflicting opinions on this—some say it would take minutes to do so, while others believe, with the right aftermarket accessories, it could be accomplished in seconds.

Additionally, a video is circulating that shows two men appearing to make hand signals, similar to those used by a third base coach in baseball, just before the shot was fired. The significance of these signals is unclear.

There are claims that Israel may have been involved in the assassination of Kirk because he began to question the Gaza genocide and recently declined financial support from Netanyahu. While this possibility cannot be dismissed and we are critical of Israel's actions against the Palestinians, we consider it irresponsible to accuse Israel of this assassination at this moment. It is important to maintain some measure of calm and await further facts.

Unfortunately, just like with 9/11, the Oklahoma City bombing, and JFK's assassination, we may never know the absolute truth. However, we are committed to doing our best to uncover it.

Gunnar and I are very critical of Israel, but to say they killed Mr. Kirk, at this point, is irresponsible. We must await and validate incoming information.

Charlie Kirk refused Netanyahu funding offer, was ‘frightened’ by pro-Israel forces before death, friend reveals

In a well-deserved win for 9/11 Victim’s Families, a district court judge has greenlit court proceeding against the Saudi government and Royal Family for their involvement in the 9/11 hijackings. The opinion highlights the ample evidence that Saudi nationals worked in concert with the Saudi government to pull off the 9/11 hijackings, including assisting the hijackers with funding and housing. This is just the tip of the iceberg of the 9/11 conspiracy, with involvement surely stretching to members of our own CIA and the Israeli Mossad. After 24 years are the American people ready for full disclosure?

The UN voted to pursue actions that could result in Palestinian statehood and recognition, with additional votes on the matter to occur in the coming weeks. This will undoubtedly be vehemently opposed by the United States and Israel, with Israel seeing the creation of a Palestinian state as a direct threat to their sovereignty over Biblical Israel. This comes as Secretary of State Rubio visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem to reassert the US’s commitment to defending Israel and supporting their war efforts, even in the face of disagreement over the Israeli strike on HAMAS negotiators in Qatar. The war efforts have picked up, with Israel bombing inside 7 countries in the last few weeks. Hardship abounds on all sides of the conflict as the Times of Israel reports that 10,000 IDF soldiers are seeking mental health services from PTSD resulting from their involvement in the slaughter of innocent women and children.

Gold and Silver are skyrocketing as the world begins to reject holding US dollars. The shift in the price of silver is finally blasting off from its industrial floor to the commodity ceiling, meaning the price is reflecting a surge in demand for bullion. For the first time since the US forced the world of the Gold Standard, global Central Banks now hold more gold than US dollars - buy precious metals and stack them.

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq