Study: Covid jabs linked to 63 central nervous system adverse effects

“The study titled “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination: Implications for the Central Nervous System,” authored by Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA; James A. Thorp, MD; Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C; Steven Hatfill, MD; Nicolas Hulscher, MPH; and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, has just been uploaded to Zenodo.

Using VAERS data from January 1990 through November 2024, we compared adverse events reported after COVID-19 vaccination to those after influenza vaccination and all other vaccines combined. We focused specifically on the central nervous system (CNS) — the brain and spinal cord, which control everything from memory and thought to movement and vital body functions. In total, we identified 63 serious safety signals involving the brain and nervous system, ranging from meningitis and encephalitis to brain abscesses, herpesvirus reactivations, demyelinating syndromes, and even prion diseases — each breaching CDC/FDA thresholds that are supposed to trigger immediate safety investigations.

The mechanism is clear: lipid nanoparticles deliver mRNA into brain blood vessels, where spike protein is produced and drives vascular inflammation. This damages the blood–brain barrier (BBB), the brain’s protective shield, and allows pathogens and latent viruses to penetrate, bacteria to seed abscesses, and immune responses to misfire against neural tissue. Spike protein itself can also cross into the brain, where it disrupts neurons and glial cells and promotes abnormal protein misfolding — a prion-like process resembling Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease and “mad cow disease.” Together, these effects explain why COVID-19 vaccination is associated with such a broad spectrum of severe neurological injuries.”

Epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher annialates claim that covid jabs saved more lives than they took

“The “millions of lives saved” claim is the fraudulent fallback of the vaccine cartel. It collapses when you:

See the models (Watson, Meslé, Commonwealth Fund) are speculative, assumption-laden, and one-sided. Recognize that the infection-blocking they relied on was not based upon reality. Note trials, studies, and dashboards show no independent mortality benefit. Understand the narrative was manufactured through bias, misrepresentation, and censorship.

It isn’t science. It’s propaganda. And Americans are no longer buying it.”

New Study Obliterates the "Millions Saved" COVID Shot Myth

Fugitive vaccine scientist arrested!

“For more than two decades, the pharmaceutical industry and its defenders in government have leaned heavily on a handful of studies to dismiss the link between vaccines and autism. At the center of that body of work stands recently-arrested federal fugitive Poul Thorsen, a Danish scientist whose research is still repeatedly cited in courtrooms, media reports, and even last week in a government hearing as evidence that vaccines are “safe.”

But Thorsen’s story reveals a disturbing truth: one of the most prominent figures used to silence vaccine concerns is himself a disgraced fugitive accused of defrauding U.S. taxpayers and falsifying documents.

The CDC Connection

From approximately 2004 to 2010, Thorsen was deeply involved in CDC-funded studies exploring autism, cerebral palsy, genetic disorders, and fetal alcohol syndrome. While working as a visiting scientist at the CDC’s Division of Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, he helped secure multimillion-dollar grants funneled through Danish institutions such as Aarhus University and Odense University Hospital.

These studies—particularly those examining a possible link between vaccines and autism—became cornerstones of the pro-vaccine argument. When parents raised alarms about adverse reactions, when congressional hearings grew heated, and when lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers mounted, officials frequently pointed to Thorsen’s work in Denmark to declare the science “settled.”

The Fraud

According to U.S. authorities, during this very period, Thorsen was engaged in an elaborate scheme to steal CDC grant money for personal gain. By submitting fraudulent invoices on CDC letterhead and directing payments into his own bank account, he allegedly siphoned off more than $1 million.

The invoices gave the appearance that the CDC itself was requesting funds from Danish institutions, but the money was funneled directly to Thorsen. The charges read like a playbook of corruption: abuse of position, falsified documents, and brazen theft from a public health agency entrusted with safeguarding American children. Not once, not twice… but 22 counts.

The Significance

Thorsen’s alleged criminal behavior should raise serious questions about the credibility of the research he conducted and the system that continues to rely on it. How can studies produced under the shadow of financial fraud still serve as the bedrock of government claims about vaccine safety?

Even beyond Thorsen’s personal misconduct, his scandal illustrates a deeper issue: the public is asked to place blind trust in scientists and institutions whose incentives and oversight are deeply compromised. If the very researchers tasked with disproving harm from vaccines are also defrauding taxpayers, how can parents have confidence in the conclusions?”

Vaccine-autism researcher arrested after decade on the run for stealing $1M from CDC

Poul Thorsen’s Arrest & The Fragile Foundation of Pharma’s Autism Narrative

Heart tumors brimming with spike proteins

High Risk of Heart Tumors after COVID-19

Study conclusion: “The detection of SARS-CoV-2 persistence in endothelium and macrophages as well as in tumor cells of benign and malignant cardiac neoplasms raises concerns. The observed rise in the number of these tumors, especially cardiac myxomas, after the pandemic in 2023, may indicate a trend toward an increased risk of cardiac neoplasms in COVID-19 patients, which requires further research into this issue and a search for new evidence.”

mRNA jabs integrating into the human genome!

Synthetic mRNA found to have integrated into the genome of 31 a 31-year-old with bladder cancer.

Genomic Integration and Molecular Dysregulation in Aggressive Stage IV Bladder Cancer Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination

Study conclusion: “This sentinel case report provides the first documented evidence of genomic integration of mRNA vaccine-derived genetic material in a human subject, documenting a temporal association between COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and aggressive malignancy, reproducible multi-omic evidence of oncogenic signaling, and a non–safe harbor host–vector integration event. While causality cannot be established from a single case, the convergence of (i) close temporal proximity to vaccination, (ii) genomic integration of a vaccine plasmid–derived spike gene fragment, and (iii) consistent transcriptomic and proteomic instability across biospecimens represents a highly unusual and biologically plausible pattern. These findings highlight an urgent need for systematic genomic surveillance, orthogonal validation with long-read sequencing, and larger cohort studies to rigorously define the impact of synthetic mRNA vaccine platforms on genome integrity and cancer risk.”

WATCH: Sanders Melts Down as RFK Jr. Drops Pharma Bomb on Senate Floor

Study: A generation of children harmed by covid scamdemic over-reaction

“Overall, the findings of this study indicate that adolescents who were assessed after the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated lockdowns exhibit significant indicators of allostatic “wear and tear” compared to similar adolescents who were assessed before the pandemic. This is particularly concerning because these differences have been found to be associated with poorer health outcomes and, further, are occurring during a sensitive period of development. As a result of the pandemic, adolescents may now be at elevated risk for negative outcomes. While speculative, an important implication of these findings is that the developmental trajectories of adolescents following the COVID-19 pandemic may have diverged from the normative trajectories before the pandemic. This possibility is strengthened by the phenotypic similarity between post-COVID adolescents and youth who experienced significant stressors early in development. Understanding this “new normal” will be essential for developing targeted strategies to mitigate the impact of pandemic and its associated lockdowns on adolescents’ health and well-being.”

COVID-19 lockdowns linked to lasting disruptions in teen brain and body systems

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on neurobiological functioning in adolescents

A tiny step forward-ACIP panel votes to end universal covid shot recommendation

A federal vaccine advisory panel met on Friday and made a recommendation regarding the Covid vaccine. They advised that people should talk to a healthcare provider before getting vaccinated. However, they decided against requiring prescriptions for the vaccine.

All 12 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) agreed to update COVID-19 guidelines. They stated that vaccination should be based on individual choice for everyone. For those aged six months to 64 years, the recommendation suggests that vaccination decisions should be made individually. They noted that the benefits of vaccination are highest for individuals at greater risk of severe COVID-19 and lower for those not at increased risk, according to the CDC's list of risk factors.

ACIP Chair Martin Kulldorff mentioned that he believes this recommendation will ensure that SARS-CoV-2 vaccines remain covered by insurance, as insurers look to the panel's advice for coverage decisions. The ACIP also voted against a suggestion that states and local areas require prescriptions for COVID-19 vaccines. The panel does not have the power to enforce prescriptions; that authority belongs to state and local governments, not the CDC.

CDC panel abandons COVID vaccine recommendation, saying it's a personal choice

BREAKING: CDC ACIP Votes to End Universal COVID-19 Shot Recommendation

“50 States, 1 Israel” - 250 Members of Congress visit Israel - Should They Stay There?

I can’t believe this is actually real, but 250 members of the US Congress visited Israel under the “50 States, 1 Israel” banner – a trip paid for by American tax dollars to propagandize US congresspeople to support genocide and military conquest for the ailing Israeli state. At a time when support amongst American citizens for Israel is at an all-time low, Israel is sparing no expense in public relations messaging to reverse course in attempt to whitewash its historic crimes and downplay its grip on the US government.

While our government is in Israel on its knees, the rest of the sensible world is revolting, including our main allies in England, Canada, and Australia, who all just announced its commitment to forming and recognizing a Palestinian state – a position that will surely meet substantial pushback by US and Israel. Disgustingly, the US vetoed and blocked a UN resolution that would bring an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. How much longer will Americans sit back and watch our hijacked country commit atrocities?

UK, Canada and Australia officially recognize State of Palestine — RT World News

Largest-ever US delegation of lawmakers visits Israel | The Jerusalem Post

US casts 6th veto at United Nations over war in Gaza | Reuters

$100k Fee for H-1B

Is this finally an “America First” policy? While I remain fearful that Trump’s tariff plan could fast track BRICs while isolating the US economy, I do see the potential huge benefit to native born US workers under this plan. Trump just issued an Executive Order that creates a $100k fee for companies seeking to import workers under the controversial H-1B program. Together with Trump’s tax incentives and tariffs, this H-1B EO could substantially improve job prospects for many Americans displaced by foreign workers. Especially given that H-1B visas are issued to high-paying jobs, this could be a true boon for US college grads.

Trump’s new $100K fee on H-1B visas will hurt tech companies : NPR

Crackdown on Speech

How much longer can we speak our minds? Criticize our government? Criticize a foreign government? Not since the Man Show days have I appreciated Jimmy Kimmel – he turned into an establishment mouthpiece for the last 20 years while he hosted the primetime night show for Pfizer and the Military Industrial Complex. Where we do agree, however, is on free speech and the ability to criticize our president, and even Charlie Kirk. While his comments were distasteful they fall way short of the bar of censorship perceived by the American public – simply put this type of discourse and opening monologue are what we’ve come to expect from late night talk show hosts. Remember Dennis Miller? He was relentless in calling out the state – would he have a place in today’s speech freeze? While ABC cracked down so did Pete Hegseth on Pentagon reporting, making journalists pledge an oath to only report what the officials say; ie regurgitate propaganda. How can we trust any reporting resulting from such authoritarian posturing? As the war against speech meets your ability to think aloud, how will we proceed on our Truth Expedition? How much longer can we criticize our tyrannical federal government and its master, Israel? What would Charlie Kirk say?

Defense Secretary Hegseth requires new 'pledge' for Pentagon reporters : NPR

Sen. Rand Paul says FCC chair's comments threatening ABC over Jimmy Kimmel were 'absolutely inappropriate'

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq