New book: Vaccines Amen by Aaron Siri now available

A prominent figure in the health freedom movement, attorney Aaron Siri, has recently released his new book, titled Vaccines, Amen. I just received my copy and can’t wait to start reading and learning. I’ve had the opportunity to meet with and talk to Aaron, and I can tell you that he is an extremely authentic and honest person. I would not want to debate the man! I’m sure you will not regret purchasing the book and taking the time to read it. Get your copy by clicking the image above.

Trump and RFK Jr. declare Tylenol and vaccines are causing autism

Trump recommends spreading out the vaccines over the course of several years, rather than administering them all at once. He and Bobby also declared that Tylenol is one of the main culprits for the exploding autism epidemic.

Watch the press conference

Analysis: 600,000 Japanese killed by covid injections

“Professor Murakami of Tokyo Science University, a respected scientist, analyzed the data and uncovered a consistent, alarming pattern:

• A surge in deaths occurred 90–120 days after injection.

• Those who received multiple doses saw earlier and steeper death spikes, suggesting cumulative toxicity.

• Murakami estimates that 600,000–610,000 Japanese citizens have been killed by the “vaccines.”

This figure is eerily consistent with Japan’s excess death statistics.

Because these deaths typically happen months after the jab, doctors rarely connect them to the shots, allowing health officials to hide the carnage in plain sight.”

Chilling Analysis Links 600,000 Deaths in Japan to mRNA COVID Shots

Japan Confirms Over 600,000 Citizens Killed by Covid ‘Vaccines’

Dr. Kory and Steve Kirsch debate vaccines with a couple of juvenile morons

“You guys want to sit there with a fucken smirk like you think you know something,” asked Dr. Kory.

I have to be honest; watching this was painful. I don’t know how Dr. Kory restrained himself from standing up and walking out. I’m certain he’d have preferred a throwdown battle with these two arrogant ‘kids.’ Dr. Kory raises several important points, all of which are met with ignorant and dismissive responses. Both Pierre and Steve were hit with character attacks. I can tell you this: Dr. Kory didn’t know what he was getting into, and I believe if he had to do it over, he’d probably not waste his time debating little boys from the psychopathic left. Click the button below to watch the debate on YouTube.

Vax Debate

The censorship has not stopped (And I expect it never will…until enough people wake up)

“A peer-reviewed scientific study has come under attack from establishment censors after it confirmed what independent researchers and medical freedom advocates have been warning for years: the Covid mRNA “vaccines” are contaminated with dangerous levels of foreign DNA.

The findings directly contradict repeated assurances from the CDC, FDA, and HHS that the injections contained no DNA fragments.

However, instead of celebrating the scientific breakthrough, establishment censors are already moving to bury it.

The paper is titled “Quantification of residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada.”

It was authored by David J. Speicher, Jessica Rose, and Kevin McKernan.

The team published the study’s findings in the journal Autoimmunity on September 6, 2025.

But within days, the study was slapped with a “preliminary take-down” notice as the journal announced an investigation.

Dr. Jessica Rose warns that the move is the beginning of an orchestrated campaign to retract the paper and silence its implications.”

Censors Target Peer-Reviewed Study Confirming Dangerous DNA Contamination in Covid ‘Vaccines’

Analysis: Deaths to outpace births by 2031 in the US

The US population is approaching a critical demographic milestone as deaths are now projected to exceed births as early as 2031, two years earlier than previously expected. This shift signals a trend toward near-zero population growth, raising concerns about the country’s economic future and social support systems.

US population decline sooner than expected as deaths to outpace births in America by 2031

Ethical Skeptic analysis regarding excess deaths

As of June 21st 2025, there have been 843,922 Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Deaths (primarily from the Covid Vaccine),

253,830 Excess Non-Natural Deaths (including 130,000 sudden cardiac deaths in casual drug users),

384,763 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,1

383,413 Excess Deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (6.6 x annual influenza-pneumonia)2

The State of Things Pandemic – Week 25 2025

Another study shows increased cancer rates among covid jabbed

In conclusion, COVID-19 vaccination could be associated with an increased risk of six specific cancer types, including thyroid, gastric, colorectal, lung, breast, and prostate cancers. Notably, this COVID-19 vaccination-associated cancer risk was likely more elevated among individuals aged ≤ 65 years except in individuals with prostate cancer. Given the observed associations between COVID-19 vaccination and cancer incidence by age, sex, and vaccine type, further research is needed to determine whether specific vaccination strategies may be optimal for populations in need of COVID-19 vaccination.

1-year risks of cancers associated with COVID-19 vaccination: a large population-based cohort study in South Korea

Regarding Tyler Robinson’s Texting After He Allegedly Killed Charlie Kirk

Theories swirl around the internet, no one is buying the official narrative - who killed Charlie Kirk and why? Increasingly folks from all political and cultural persuasion are asking themselves “what if?”. What if, just like JFK, RFK, Malcom X, MLK, etc, we are NOT being told the officials narrative? Who had a real interest in silencing the most powerful conservative youth in America?

What’s YOUR theory? Leave a comment below!

Israel, Charlie Kirk, and the 9/11 Attacks, by Ron Unz - The Unz Review

O’Keefe Epstein was CIA/Mossad, & FBI January 6 th

James O’Keefe strikes again revealing what most suspected, that Jeffrey Epstein worked for the CIA and Israeli intelligence. In another undercover video, an O’Keefe agent targeted a lead DOJ investigator handling the Epstein case who admitted that he saw nothing on Trump, but suggested that Trump is covering for some big people, including the Clintons. The investigator, Glenn Prager, stated that the Clintons were present on the Lolita Express when underage girls were r@ped, and further admitted that Epstein had ties with both the CIA and Israeli intelligence, stating “more on the Israeli side”.

This really shouldn’t be surprising to our TTE audience; and neither should this next story involving the FBI:

The FBI now admits to having 300 plain clothed agents during the January 6th “insurrection” which was orchestrated by the FBI and CIA – now if only the FBI could locate who within the FBI planted the fake pipe bombs found near Democrat and Republican headquarters on that day. Like most events, the truth comes out in drips well after most people stopped paying attention.

https://x.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1970945090412498949

UNDERCOVER VIDEO! Justice Dept. Investigator CONFIRMS Epstein Was CIA!

FBI had nearly 300 ‘plainclothes agents’ at Capitol riot – media — RT World News

Trump Turns Pro War

After rebranding the DoD to the Department of War, Trump seems keen to impose the new posture as he assists the Military Industrial Complex in beating the war drums. Trump now plans on joining Pete Hegseth’s historic meeting of top generals taking place tomorrow. What will they discuss? Some suggest an emergency in Taiwan is coming soon, with China smelling our weakness financially, militarily, and our lack of appetite for yet another war for corporate interests. Could it be an escalation in Ukraine against Russia? Trump changed his tune on Ukraine this week, seeming to taunt Russia as a “paper tiger.” What has spawned Trump’s pivot? Has the Deep State caught up to him?

Donald Trump to attend Pete Hegseth’s gathering of top US military leaders

Ukrainian strikes hit energy facilities in Russian region’s capital – governor — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union

Russian strikes kill 4 in Ukraine and injure dozens of others : NPR

Gaza Deal or More Deceit?

While practically the entire world opposes the Israeli Regime, Netanyahu is claiming a deal to broker peace in Gaza could happen any day – a farce? Even Trump has begun to voice concern for the amount of violence taking place, telling the press this week that he would not allow Netanyahu to annex the West Bank. Will Trump hold his ground, or is this another deceitful talking point designed to appease the protesting masses? How much longer until Israel does annex the West Bank for Greater Israel, regardless of what any US president says about the matter? Just like we, and many others, have warned, things are heating up exponentially – prepare yourselves.

Trump: Gaza deal ‘in final stages’; Netanyahu: Working on it, but it’s not yet done | The Times of Israel

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq