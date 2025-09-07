Another new study reaffirms what we already knew: mRNA jabs contaminated with DNA

The studi’s conclusion states: “These data demonstrate the presence of billions to hundreds of billions of DNA molecules per dose in the modRNA COVID-19 products tested. Using fluorometry coupled with RNase A digestion, all products tested exceeded the guidelines for residual DNA set by the FDA and WHO of 10 ng/dose by 36–627-fold. qPCR testing showed that all Moderna vials were within the regulatory limit and that 3 Pfizer vials exceeded the regulatory limit for the SV40 promoter-enhancer-ori and showed much greater intra- and inter-lot variability. qPCR underestimates the total DNA with results varying greatly by genomic target emphasizing the importance of using more than one assay to accurately determine the DNA load. It is important that regulators produce clear and consistent guidelines on how to quantify mRNA and plasmid DNA in modRNA vaccines. The PCR results for the most recent XBB.1.5 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines suggest that DNA residues have not been reduced from previous vaccine versions.”

Quantification of residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada

RSV jabs-just more toxic poison!

The study’s conclusion states: “We have described notable reporting patterns related to RSV vaccines using real-world data from VAERS. For protein subunit vaccines (RSVPreF3 and RSVpreF), disproportionately elevated reporting was observed for inflammatory neurological events (e.g., GBS, facial paralysis), immune thrombocytopenia, and atrial fibrillation – AEs that are clinically significant and merit further investigation, especially in older adults. Additionally, for RSVpreF, higher-than-expected reporting frequencies were noted for pregnancy-related events, including hemorrhage in pregnancy, fetal death, and fetal hypokinesia. These findings are hypothesis-generating and do not imply causality, but they may serve as a basis for further structured research in high-risk populations. In contrast, commonly reported mild adverse events such as injection site pain or fatigue, which are expected and generally well-tolerated, are not considered priorities for future investigation. Continued pharmacovigilance and focused, hypothesis-driven studies may help clarify these safety signals and support risk – benefit evaluations in clinical practice.”

Post-marketing safety monitoring of RSV vaccines: A real-world study based on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)

Trump begins to question Warp Speed jabs

Nobody can say for sure if Trump is being sincere or if this is part of the act. Just a few weeks ago, he was saying Warp Speed was the most monumental scientific achievement in US history. Let’s hope and pray that Mr. Trump is sincere and will actually help the public get the facts about mRNA injections.

New ‘acting’ CDC director-Who is Jim O’Neill?

Jim O’Neill is an American technology investor and policy advisor known for his libertarian-leaning views. In August 2025, he was appointed Acting Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at the request of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., following the controversial firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez. O’Neill's unconventional selection for this critical public health role has sparked significant scrutiny due to his lack of medical or scientific training. He is primarily recognized for his involvement in venture capital, biotech startups, and libertarian initiatives rather than for any public health expertise. O’Neill earned a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University in 1990 and a Master of Arts from the University of Chicago in 1997.

Critics express valid concerns that his background, including connections to tech billionaire Peter Thiel and his outspoken deregulatory stance, indicates a radical shift in the CDC's direction. This shift appears to contradict the administration's advertised commitment to "health freedom," especially considering discussions around Palantir developing a platform that some liken to a form of surveillance and control.

Beyond his financial investments, O’Neill actively engaged in the fields of biotechnology, transhumanism, and various libertarian social experiments, although the details of these experiments remain somewhat ambiguous. He was appointed as a board member of the SENS Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by gerontologist Aubrey de Grey, with the mission of advancing scientific research focused on combating the aging process. O’Neill served as the Chief Executive Officer of SENS from 2019 to 2021, where he played a pivotal role in driving research and development initiatives in the realms of regenerative medicine and life-extension science. His leadership included overseeing projects aimed at understanding the biological mechanisms of aging and promoting innovative therapies to mitigate age-related conditions. O’Neill’s involvement in the foundation underscores his profound interest in anti-aging medicine; he has been characterized as a strong advocate for treatments designed to “reverse aging” and enhance human longevity, reflecting a growing enthusiasm in the scientific community for exploring the possibilities of extending healthy lifespans.

More than 1000 HHS workers demand Kennedy be fired

More than 1,000 HHS workers demand Kennedy resignation over CDC director firing and agency changes

RFK Jr. says CDC director’s firing is just a start

Over 1,000 HHS staffers call on Trump to fire RFK Jr. for "endangering the nation's health"

Russia attacks Ukraine with 810 drones

Russia executed a significant aerial assault on Ukraine's capital on Sunday, deploying drones and missiles in the most significant attack since the commencement of the war. This strike resulted in the tragic loss of at least two lives and created a notable smoke plume from the roof of a key government building.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia unleashed an overwhelming force of 810 drones and decoys during this operation. Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Air Force, confirmed to The Associated Press that this was indeed the most extensive Russian drone strike since the invasion began. In addition to the drones, Russia launched 13 various missiles in this coordinated attack.

Ukrainian air defense effectively intercepted and neutralized 747 drones and 4 missiles, demonstrating resilience amid the threat. The attack yielded hits from nine missiles and 54 drones across 33 locations throughout Ukraine, with debris from intercepted targets falling in eight areas.

AP reporters witnessed smoke rising from the roof of Kyiv’s Cabinet of Ministers building, although it remains unclear if the smoke was due to a direct hit or falling debris. This building is crucial, housing the offices of Ukraine's ministers. Authorities have secured the area as fire trucks and ambulances responded promptly to the incident.

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Kyiv kill at least 3, gov’t building struck

Russia hits Ukraine with biggest air attack of war, sets government building ablaze

Ukraine cabinet building hit in largest Russian strike of war, Zelenskyy says

Trump has meeting with some of the world’s most evil individuals

Zuckerberg has censored us all! Gates is actively trying to kill you! Why is Trump meeting with these individuals instead of putting them in prison? If people like Zuckerberg are not held accountable for their oppressive censorship of the truth, what will deter them or other malicious actors from repeating their actions?

Some may argue that this is a "keep your enemies close" tactic, but that nonsense won't fool me. Others might label it as a case of "33D chess," but I refuse to buy into that idea as well. Trump's close connections to individuals like Gates—who flew on Epstein's plane nearly 30 times—and Fink, Thiel, and others are concerning at the very least.

Dinner With the Devils: Trump Clinks Glasses With Big Tech Titans Who Censored Him

Elon Musk Missing from the Guest List of Trump’s Big Tech Dinner

Trump hosts US tech leaders at White House dinner – minus Elon Musk

Blood Moon in Palestine - A Bad Omen

The world is witnessing biblical events livestreamed to our screens and prophesied in churches, synagogues, and mosques around the world. These truly are biblical times, complete with all-out war, famine, deceit, and senseless bloodshed. The borders are being redrawn as nation after nation falls to establish Greater Israel. Judaism is based off a lunar calendar, and celestial events are seen as omens. A blood moon is rising over Jerusalem, and with it bloodshed of more Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank - what will the world wake up to Monday morning? How much longer can the good people of the world stand back and watch these horrific scenes? We can now see the depths to which Israel has a grip on the US government, with lie after lie spewing from the White House regarding the Epstein/Maxwell Mossad operation that blackmailed our government to force compliance with Israel’s gameplan. Will Thomas Massie, MTG, and Ro Khanna lead the way to disclosure? Please be cautious as the establishment gets desperate - the American people are on to them - time for a false flag?

Israel has officially moved on from destroying Hamas to erasing Palestine — RT World News

'Blood Moon' to rise Sunday night in Asia, including Israel, during total lunar eclipse | The Times of Israel

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq