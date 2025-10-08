Two years ago, the world witnessed an orchestrated event, another chapter in a long line of false flags pursuant to a greater agenda. Like many events throughout history, the true story trails the official narrative, but fortunately, we’ve had sufficient time to piece together the facts surrounding the spectacle that was 10/7. So, what happened? Was the intelligence failure organic, or worse?

The IDF story posits that Hamas flew air gliders over the separation wall and sent a flood of soldiers into Israel, beheaded 40 babies, raped countless women, and abducted hostages before mowing down an outdoor rave festival. The story shocked the world as Israel seemed apparently blindsided by a savage attack – Netanyahu labeled the event as “Israel’s 9/11”, justifying insane military operations against Palestinian civilians. The stories of bloodied women and beheaded babies made headlines and fueled public sentiment against the Hamas barbarians and their supporters, paving the way for atrocity and tragedy.

One by one, the lies fell, and over time, the world began to see the IDF for what they are, unhinged baby killers using US tax dollars and Palantir/Microsoft AI to target civilians. The false claim of beheaded babies was debunked; the allegations of sexual misconduct were proven untrue through testimony of released hostages; the hostages themselves began to speak out against the war in support of peace with the Palestinians – the narrative crumbled. Furthermore, the reports of the IDF deploying the “Hannibal Directive” revealed the Israeli doctrine that allows the IDF to kill all hostages and terrorists alike, meaning Israel intentionally targeted their own people, as evident by Israeli tanks attacking Israeli homes and citizens, and attack helicopters mowing down the Nova music festival attendees. Israel murdered their own people to increase the amplitude and severity of the event in order to justify their subsequent military conquest – this has been the plan all along, Greater Israel.

Netanyahu was right about one thing: that 10/7 was Israel’s 9/11; and just like 9/11, Israel orchestrated 10/7. They were forewarned by Egyptian intelligence regarding an imminent attack. The IDF told their troops to stand down and not man their posts (Testimony of Shalom Shitrit) on the apartheid separation wall, leaving the watch towers and machine gun turrets unoccupied. Simply put, Israel let it happen, at best. At worst, they orchestrated the entire operation, fooling Hamas leaders into attacking – a trap. Just like the outrageous, Bond villain-esque pager attacks, the Hamas leaders unwittingly allowed themselves to be infiltrated by the tech-dominant Mossad.

The goal is Greater Israel, which is the biblical borders of Israel, comprising parts of Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, and, of course, the West Bank and Gaza. The other goal is the conquest of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem in order to resurrect the Jewish Temple, the third such temple in three thousand years. In order to kick off major military operations, the IDF needed justification, which they conjured up through a false flag and Hollywood-style public relations propaganda. Preparations for the Temple are concurrent with the conquest of Greater Israel, the two operations being necessary to defend against a Muslim uprising should anything happen to the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque which sit atop the Temple Mount, like an ancient and dangerous game of King of the Hill. Indeed, some religious Jews in Israel see President Trump as playing the role of King Cyrus, who allowed Jews to return from Babylonian exile to build the second Temple on the same spot, which is over the Rock of Creation, the holiest site in Judaism and the only place in which a Jewish Temple can be constructed.

The “ceasefire” is set up to fail - the plans for The GREAT Trust are in full effect and include land grants for the Saudi Prince MBS, manufacturing facilities for Elon Musk, and even Trump Heights. The development can only occur when the lands are razed and vacated, paving the way for “Trump Gaza.” When negotiations appear to make headway, Israel assassinates the Hamas negotiators. The ceasefire plan includes an escape clause creating terms that are impossible to verify, like “Hamas must fully disarm.” How can Israel verify that? It’s a subjective requirement, meaning the terms are so open that Israel could claim non-compliance and continue their onslaught, which they will. All of the elite appear to be in on it; the American people have no leadership to see us out of the quagmire. Those who do speak out are ostracized or assassinated, ie, Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk.

We advocate for a peaceful, secular government that engages in mutual free trade for the betterment of humanity. Instead, we have a Zionist Occupied Government, with politicians and elite alike compromised through blackmail or misled by poor interpretations of New & Old Testament translations, fueled by an unacceptable amount of influence and propaganda by the Israeli state. They compromise, bribe, or play to people’s naïve understanding of Biblical prophecy and eschatology. A recent FARA filing shows that Israel has hired a PR firm to target churchgoers through geo-fencing major churches across the US in order to send pro-Israel propaganda to unassuming congregations. As Israel loses the PR battle, they step up their funding of influencers, paying them for each tweet praising Israel. We are being played. Our military is a function of Israel’s aspirations. We are fighting a holy war to our detriment. In order for Old Testament prophecy to reign supreme, a King must rule the world from the Throne in Jerusalem, Pax Judaica. This can only happen if Pax Americana falls subservient – a controlled demolition of the American Empire.

We want Peace & Truth, and we thank you for joining us on The Truth Expedition.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq