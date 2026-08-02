Two years ago, my family moved out of the city to a property in northwest Wisconsin. Living in the country has been a refreshing change, offering peace and quiet far removed from the wokeness often found in major cities. We left a progressive town and are now surrounded by a more conservative community—and by fields of corn. Corn is everywhere, and when it’s not corn, it’s soybeans filling the fields.

I often go for bike rides and notice that the soil beneath the crops looks pale and lifeless—because it is. So many chemicals are sprayed on these fields that nothing can grow except genetically modified plants designed to withstand heavy applications of glyphosate.

Look, I try not to be the guy who screams about the apocalypse at dinner parties, but I am, LOL. Sometimes, people don’t like that guy, but sometimes you look at the numbers, and you just have to say it: we are absolutely torching the future of food on this planet, and almost nobody in a position of power seems remotely interested in doing anything about it.

We've lost roughly half of Earth's topsoil in the last 150 years. Half. In some parts of the American Midwest, soil that used to run twelve feet deep is down to inches. The UN has estimated we've got something like sixty harvests left before the whole thing collapses. Sixty. That's not some far-off dystopian scenario — that's well within the lifetime of kids being born right now.

And what are we doing with this precious, dwindling resource? We’re using it to grow corn. Mountains of it. And here’s the kicker — about 40% of that corn goes to ethanol, which is its own separate disaster, and another 36% or so goes to feeding animals crammed into CAFOs. A tiny sliver becomes actual food that humans eat. The rest becomes high-fructose corn syrup and industrial products. We’re burning through our soil to make soda and gas.

The math on this is genuinely insane. It takes somewhere between seven and ten calories of grain to produce a single calorie of beef. We’re operating at a massive caloric deficit, propping the whole thing up with synthetic fertilizer and diesel and pesticides, and the soil just keeps dying faster every year.

And how did we end up here? Well, after World War II we had all these ammonium nitrate factories sitting around with no war to fight, so we pointed them at agriculture. What we call "conventional farming" today isn't some ancient tradition — it's a seventy-year experiment in treating soil like a sterile growing medium instead of a living ecosystem. Pour on the synthetic nitrogen, kill everything with pesticides, and wonder why the ground turns to dust.

The thing about synthetic fertilizer is that it gives plants a quick hit of nitrogen while completely bypassing the soil microbiome — the fungi, the bacteria, the organic matter that actually builds soil structure. Without that living component, soil loses its ability to hold water, cycle nutrients, and resist erosion. So you need more fertilizer to get the same yield, which kills the soil faster, which means you need even more fertilizer. It’s a dependency spiral. You’re not farming anymore; you’re a toxin distributor.

And the monoculture aspect makes it all worse. When you plant thousands of contiguous acres of genetically identical corn, you’ve created a biological desert. No habitat, no biodiversity, no resilience. One pest, one blight, one weird weather event, and the whole thing can collapse. So naturally we dump more chemicals on it to keep the collapse at bay.

The maddening part is that we already know how to fix this. Regenerative agriculture isn’t some untested hippie fantasy — there are farmers doing it right now, making real money, with real results.

The principles aren’t complicated. Stop tilling. Every time you rip up the soil with a plow, you’re oxidizing carbon and destroying fungal networks that took years to build. Keep living roots in the ground year-round with cover crops — bare soil is dead soil. Rotate crops and plant diverse species because nature doesn’t do monocultures and neither should we. Bring animals back onto the land in a managed way, moving them frequently to stimulate grass regrowth rather than overgrazing. Feed the soil with compost and biological inputs instead of bypassing it with synthetic chemicals.

Gabe Brown in North Dakota went from near bankruptcy by doing it the conventional way to running a highly profitable operation with zero synthetic inputs. His soil organic matter went from under two percent to over seven percent. During the 2012 drought, his fields stayed green while his neighbors’ corn withered. The Rodale Institute ran a forty-year side-by-side trial and found that organic and regenerative systems matched or exceeded conventional yields after a transition period, with way lower input costs and forty percent higher profits during drought years. Gabe’s not the only one winning with regenerative farming. Take a look at Joel Salatin’s work of art at Polyface Farms! Joel is the Christian libertarian environmentalist capitalist lunatic farmer, and he preaches God’s word of living in balance with the land God has given us.

The data is there. The proof of concept exists. So why isn’t this happening everywhere?

Because the entire system is rigged against it. Farm subsidies are designed around commodity row crops — farmers get paid to grow corn and soybeans, not to build soil. Crop insurance rules often penalize cover cropping and diverse rotations. Most farmland is rented, and if you’re a tenant farmer on a short lease, why would you invest in soil health that pays off in five years? The entire agricultural extension system was built around chemical-intensive methods. And, of course, the equipment for no-till and regenerative work requires upfront capital that many farmers don’t have.

Meanwhile, the farmers who do make the switch typically see their input costs drop by 50 to 80% within a few years. Once the soil biology kicks in, you stop paying for fertilizer, pesticides, and fungicides. The soil just does the work. But you have to survive the transition period, and the system offers no help with it.

Then there’s the meat question, which people love to get wrong. The problem isn’t meat — it’s how we raise it. Grass-finished beef on well-managed pasture actually builds soil carbon. The animals become part of the ecological system instead of a drain on it. Properly managed grazing can sequester more carbon than it emits. The regenerative model isn’t about everyone going vegan. It’s about animal agriculture returning to its actual ecological role instead of being this grotesque industrial nightmare. It’s about treating our land and soils the way God intended!

I don’t know what it’s going to take for this to become a real priority. Probably a crisis. Probably multiple crises — dust bowl conditions, fertilizer shortages, food price spikes. That seems to be how we do things. Wait until it’s on fire, then panic.

But the path forward isn’t mysterious. We know exactly how to grow food in a way that builds soil instead of destroying it. We just have to decide that the future of actual human sustenance matters more than quarterly earnings for agribusiness and chemical companies.

Sixty harvests. That’s the clock we’re on. Someone should probably start acting like it.

Do you have a garden? What do you grow?

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq