Divide and conquer

The divide-and-conquer method is the heart of how control operates in a managed democracy. The “two-party” system isn’t two opposing forces competing for the people’s interests; it’s a uniparty masquerading as opposition, providing the illusion of choice while ensuring the continuity of the same structural power. Whether it’s Democrats or Republicans in office, the underlying agenda rarely changes—only the rhetoric does. Each party plays its assigned psychological role: one advances policies through moral guilt, the other through manufactured fear. Together, they keep the public oscillating between outrage and resignation, while corporate and bureaucratic interests tighten their grip on every sphere of life. It’s a divide-and-conquer mechanism engineered to stop citizens from ever recognizing who truly benefits—the same class of information gatekeepers, megacorporations, and financial entities that fund both sides.

Immigration policy is a perfect example of this dialectic manipulation. One administration opens the floodgates under the banner of humanitarianism, creating social tension, economic strain, and cultural dislocation. Then, the next clamps down under the guise of “law and order,” normalizing militarized police, surveillance systems, and detention infrastructures that stay in place long after the political theater passes. Both actions serve the same goal: consolidation of power. The influx of chaos justifies more control, while the crackdown legitimizes more force. It’s not incompetence—it’s orchestration. Each cycle deepens dependency on the state, fosters suspicion between citizens, and distracts attention from the elite class pulling the strings behind both “sides.” The uniparty doesn’t care which way the pendulum swings, only that it keeps swinging—so long as the people never find the still point of clarity and organize their power outside the machine.

Algocracy and Technocracy

Algocracy: a form of governance where decision-making and policy enforcement are driven by algorithms and artificial intelligence, often with minimal human intervention.

Technocracy: a governance model where leaders are selected based on their technical skills rather than popular vote. These decision-makers, known as technocrats, wield expertise in specific domains to formulate policies. Although intended to rely on empirical data and objective methodology, technocracy has been criticized for being undemocratic and for ignoring public will.

The unholy matrimony of political power and techno-oligarchic ambition, starring luminaries like Peter Thiel and Sam Altman, represents one of the most conveniently ignored threats to freedom in the modern West. Let’s be clear: these aren’t your garden-variety “Silicon Valley entrepreneurs” tinkering in garages with dreams of disrupting the taxi industry. No, these are the masterminds behind systems engineered for total informational dominance—data aggregation, predictive analytics, and behavioral manipulation that would make Cold War-era intelligence agencies weep with envy and inadequacy.

Trump’s enthusiastic embrace of such figures is a remarkable irony: the populist crusade to “drain the swamp” has been quietly hijacked by the gospel of algorithmic governance. Turns out the swamp wasn’t drained—it was simply upgraded to cloud storage. In this brave new arrangement, every citizen is transformed from a person into a data point to be harvested, categorized, and—when inconvenient—algorithmically muted.

Palantir

Palantir, ostensibly a defense contractor specializing in data integration, is effectively a privatized intelligence agency. Its tools interface directly with law enforcement, military, and federal intelligence datasets, providing unparalleled insight into individual identities, financial transactions, and personal movements. When wielded by political actors—or by corporations interlinked with them—it blurs the line between state and private surveillance. Palantir’s founder, Alex Karp, openly boasts about “democratizing” intelligence capabilities, but let’s be honest: it’s not democracy when unelected technocrats hold the keys to omniscient data systems. It’s digital feudalism.

Trump’s renewed flirtation with these circles—paired with the suspiciously cozy cooperation between government and venture-backed AI initiatives championed by Altman (think OpenAI’s API frameworks now woven into the very fabric of state and corporate infrastructures)—reveals a marriage of populism and technocracy that would make Orwell blush. Here we have a government that publicly clutches its pearls over “big tech” while secretly slow-dancing with the very architects of algorithmic dominance. Irony, meet hypocrisy.

And so the 21st-century “new world order” makes its grand entrance—not with the theatrical bombast of jackboots goose-stepping down Main Street (too obvious, too last-century), but with invisible code gliding silently into every public service, every transaction, every camera feed, every “citizenship verification app” that pinky-swears it’s all about convenience while moonlighting as your personal surveillance companion.

But fear not! Those jackboots haven’t been donated to a military history museum. They’re merely backstage, polished and patient, serving as the ultimate menacing prop in the “Do as we say, or else” theater production. Consider them the enforcement squad on permanent standby—a gentle reminder of what befalls those who dare to swipe left on the algorithm’s increasingly insistent recommendations. After all, nothing says “freedom” quite like consequences for ignoring your digital overlords.

For ordinary citizens, it’s a bait-and-switch: freedom rebranded as convenience, privacy repackaged as “security.” The elites don’t need force; they just need compliance. If Americans do not collectively demand transparency in these public-private partnerships, they’ll soon live in a digital panopticon far beyond anything Orwell imagined—one where dissent isn’t punished with prison time, but with invisibility, canceled livelihoods, or algorithmically throttled speech. Trump may claim to champion the people, but by aligning himself with technocrats like Thiel and Altman, he’s opened the door for the ultimate consolidation of institutional power—a merger of government authority, corporate surveillance, and AI-driven behavioral control that threatens to end freedom in everything but name.

The Solution=Compassionate Communication

Here’s the Truth: the only way to defeat these powers-that-absolutely-shouldn’t-be is by doing the impossible—unifying left and right. Yes, I know. Getting these two sides to agree on anything is like herding cats while they’re also having a political debate. But hear me out.

How do we actually pull this off? How do we stop the endless tribal warfare and redirect our collective outrage toward the real threat to freedom and humanity—the technocrats, that bloated parasitical ruling class, gleefully pulling the strings of this tragic puppet show we call modern democracy?

The answer is almost offensively simple: we talk to our neighbors with actual kindness. We plant conversational seeds and trust they’ll grow (even if the harvest takes longer than we’d like). We show compassion. We listen—and I mean really listen, not just wait for our turn to talk. Revolutionary concept, I know.

Start with the universal truth that transcends party lines: we, as conservatives, don’t trust the government as far as we could throw the Capitol building. And here’s the kicker—neither should they. Both sides of the political aisle are infested with corrupt parasites who’ve perfected the art of selling out their constituents while maintaining impressive hairstyles and even more impressive stock portfolios.

Begin on this common ground—this shared disgust for political theater—and then, once you’ve established that you’re both sane people who recognize a con when you see one, gently wade into the deeper, murkier waters of more difficult conversations.

The pitch is simple: let’s stop waging holy war over our relatively petty differences (yes, we disagree on some things, shocking) and redirect that energy toward the actual enemy—the lying government mafia that operates like a protection racket, except instead of protecting us, they seem pathologically committed to keeping us sick, dumb, dependent, and just distracted enough to keep voting for them. It’s almost impressive in its audacity, really.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Baslstad Esq