Government is intrusive, inefficient, corrupt, evil, and unnecessary. The level of prosperity we could have in this world without government theft is hard to imagine. A government that requires around 65% of everybody’s income is no government at all; it’s a crime syndicate.

Every price tag you’ve ever seen is a receipt for a chain of government interventions, not a measure of what a thing actually costs to make. An orange doesn’t cost what an orange costs. It costs what an orange costs after the farm paid property tax on the grove, after the diesel was taxed to run the harvester, after the trucker paid a commercial license fee and a weight-mile tax and an IFTA fuel levy, after the warehouse paid property tax and the forklift operator paid income tax on the wages that paid for the load, after the retailer paid sales tax collection overhead, licensing, inspections, and compliance staff. Stack those layers across every input and every stage, and you’re not looking at a 7% sales tax; you’re looking at a cumulative government load that independent economists have estimated at 20–40%+ of final retail price depending on the good and the jurisdiction. Nobody puts that number on the shelf tag, because if they did, people would riot.

And that’s before we get to the money itself. When the government prints and borrows trillions, it doesn’t create wealth; it redistributes it, and it redistributes it upward and earlier, to whoever holds assets and gets the new money first, while everyone on a fixed wage watches their purchasing power evaporate. That’s the counterfeit tax, and it’s the cruelest because it’s invisible, regressive, and hits the poor and the saver hardest. The dollar you earned in 1971 buys roughly a dime’s worth of what it did then. You didn’t lose that value to “inflation” as some neutral event; you lost it to monetary policy.

A gallon of gas: Roughly 20–60 cents per gallon is federal and state excise tax alone, before the taxes embedded in refining, transport, and the property taxes on every station. Not to mention the income tax paid to the gas station employess, and the tax they pay to drive to work, or the fees the trucker has to pay to for a ‘permit’, the tax on the tires of the truck…I MEAN, THE LIST CAN GO ON FOREVER! The “true” untaxed price of gas is meaningfully lower if you get the DC cartel out of the way!

A house: Every 2x4 has been taxed as timber, taxed as lumber, taxed in transport, taxed as inventory, and the land it sits on is taxed annually in perpetuity. Then you’re taxed again on the sale. And again, the taxes the contractor pays, the ‘permit’ fees, the license fees, the tax on the kiln to dry the wood and all the parts that made that kiln, and the property tax the kiln sits on, and again, the list could go on forever. You never actually own it; you rent it from the state, after they’ve already picked your pocket ten times over.

Those are just a couple of examples, but you could do this with every product or service. Oh, but who would build the roads, right? LOL! You know who’d build the roads? The same people who build them now! Have you ever seen your state senator out building a road? If there were no government, big businesses would finance and build the roads for commerce, and they’d impose a toll, which would be much cheaper for everybody. “But we wouldn’t have any parks.” Yes, we would. One of the largest parks in America is Adirondack Park in New York. It is massive! 6,000,000 acres — more land than Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Canyon, and Glacier National Parks combined. Who would protect us? Private police forces like the ones in Detroit that currently have much better clearance rates than government cops, who spend most of their time swindling productive citizens for arbitrary ‘laws,’ like wearing a seat belt, rather than offering any real protection. You see, anything the government touches is corrupt and inefficient. As soon as people give up on this crazy notion of government authority- authority to steal from us with the threat of violence if you don’t obey their silly rules- once we give up on this dangerous superstition, things will change rapidly for the good.

Here’s a quick 3-minute video clearly explaining this government theft.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq