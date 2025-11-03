The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

SaraB
1d

Hearing aids use bluetooth also :(

I would love to see some of the popular brands measured for EMFs.

Kathy M.
20h

Every little cell in the body relies on its own electrical quality. Here's something from Google Ai: "Yes, all human cells have an electrical quality, a phenomenon known as bioelectricity, which is fundamental to their function. This is primarily due to the uneven distribution of charged particles (ions) across the cell membrane, creating a voltage difference called the resting membrane potential. Specialized cells, like nerve and muscle cells, use this electrical property to generate electrical signals known as action potentials, which are crucial for communication and movement."

It's rather easy to see how outside electro-magnetic fields could interfere with the communication system of the cells. It is good to get an idea of the electro-magnetic spectrum to get some perspective on this subject. Otherwise this is all a subject in the area of physics and rather tricky to understand!

In this video Dr. Eric Berg gives a good introductory lesson to EMFs:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfYbcxvYDYM&t=37s

