My friend and co-host of The Truth Expedition, Gunnar, mentioned the dangers of Bluetooth a while back and let me use his EMF detector. Sure enough, the EMF readings surged when I turned on the Bluetooth on my phone. Therefore, we highly recommend avoiding Bluetooth unless absolutely necessary. Be sure to turn off Bluetooth on your phone when you’re not using it. Even when your phone isn’t connected to a Bluetooth device, it still emits a significant amount of harmful radiation, so it’s best to keep it turned off.

Gunnar and I will be interviewing John Coates, from RFsafe.com on December 3rd. John is a scientist who has been researching the dangers of EMF for over 20 years. You’ll be amazed by the information and education he provides. Mark your calendars for December 3rd at 10:00 AM CST to watch this very important interview.

EMF IS dangerous and DOES increase cancer risk. It also inhibits your immune system from doing what it is supposed to do. Watch this video and see for yourself how bad bluetooth is.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq