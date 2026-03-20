The average American’s opinion of Islam has been masterfully shaped by the Zionist owned media - Hollywood level propaganda has been installed in the minds of Westerners to view Muslims as savage, suicidal barbarians who lack culture and hate Americans for our “freedoms”. Muslims and Arabs have been blamed for events they did not commit, such as 9/11, 10/7, and even the killing of RFK. The Mossad and CIA orchestrate an event (false flag) then illustrate the perpetrators (framed Muslims) as uncivilized, evil, and dangerous, worthy of launching a new crusade, sacrificing our children to fight a holy war on Israel’s behalf.

Think of all the movies featuring crazed brown desert people acting to maximize carnage through “Radical Islam”. What if I told you radical Islam is largely a myth in the modern era, especially compared to the ventures of Christian Crusaders and the current Greater Israel debacle. Consider the most extreme versions of Islam manifesting through al-Qaeda and ISIS; these violent factions are the epitome of barbaric terrorists - here’s the catch - al-Qaeda and ISIS were created and controlled by the Mossad and the CIA. That’s right - ISIS and al-Qaeda are fake, Hollywood illusions designed to create a palatable enemy deserving of forever wars.

The whole narrative has been concocted by the Mossad and CIA (same thing at this point) staging violent spectacles while mainstream media works in concert to deceive the world about the true nature of Islam. Meanwhile, the actual terrorists reside in DC and Tel Aviv. The last 30 years of US history has been dominated by Zionist lies to fulfill biblical prophecy, establish Greater Israel, and build the Third Temple. The Truth Expedition has written extensively on the topic through the Mideast Debrief series and other related articles in attempt to alert our listeners of the escalating dangers we are currently facing - psychotic sociopaths are driving us into scorched-earth Armageddon in the name of Messianic Judaism.

How have we been duped?

9/11…A Zionist Operation to Recruit American Christians for Greater Israel

When examining who actually benefited from 9/11, one fact becomes unavoidable: the attacks dramatically advanced the U.S.–Israeli security agenda. The event shattered American restraint in the Middle East and provided justification for destroying Iraq and Syria—two of Israel’s primary regional rivals. It also cemented the “Islamic terror” narrative that Netanyahu had been promoting to Washington think tanks throughout the 1990s. Israeli intelligence operations were documented around the hijackers (notably the DEA’s “Urban Moving Systems” investigation, later sealed), while well-connected neoconservatives—many openly aligned with Israel’s security interests—had already drafted plans calling for a “new Pearl Harbor” to justify U.S. military intervention in the region.

This doesn’t mean “Jews did 9/11.” It means state-aligned Zionist operatives and American power brokers shared converging interests: controlling oil routes, destabilizing the region, and expanding authoritarian power at home. The aftermath fulfilled each goal precisely—U.S. troops permanently stationed across the Middle East, trillions funneled to defense contractors, and mass surveillance normalized domestically. Whether these actors were direct planners or opportunistic accomplices, the pattern is clear: “radical Islam” functioned primarily as cover, while the actual orchestration served strategic and financial interests far beyond cave-dwelling extremists.

Radical Islam? Or Radical Judaism?

Islam, stripped of propaganda and examined honestly, reveals a truth obscured by decades of deliberate fear-mongering: what the public perceives today bears little resemblance to the faith itself or the vast majority of its adherents.

The Qur’an, when studied in its proper context and original Arabic, does not command unprovoked aggression against non-Muslims. Rather, it establishes clear principles: justice must prevail, innocents must be protected, and restraint must govern warfare. The verses addressing combat are clearly and obviously situational—revealed during a period when early Muslims faced systematic persecution, enslavement, and execution. These passages consistently include critical points that are conveniently omitted from modern discourse: “do not transgress limits” and “if they incline toward peace, then incline toward it also.” Context matters, yet context is precisely what gets lost in translation—both linguistic and political.

The problem isn’t Islam itself; the problem is weaponized interpretation. Extremists twist verses out of context, reframe historical defense as divine aggression, and fuse it with modern political grievances. Meanwhile, Western intelligence agencies and media conglomerates have, for decades, used these extremist factions (often created or armed in proxy wars) as convenient villains to justify endless military intervention, surveillance expansion, and domestic control. Radical Islamism as a global threat narrative serves the same function as the Cold War’s communist bogeyman did — a perpetual justification for government overreach and public fear conditioning.

Ordinary Muslims, the vast majority, are not jihadists for global domination. They’re normal people whose faith teaches humility, social equity, and sincere devotion to God. Radical ideologies exist in all religions — even Christianity and Judaism have fundamentalist offshoots that preach extermination — but only Islam is consistently portrayed as monolithic and inherently violent. That distortion keeps ordinary citizens divided, angry, and distracted from the true geopolitical mechanisms at work: the endless profit of the war industry and the slow erosion of civil liberty under the guise of “security.” It’s always the same formula — create the enemy, then sell the cure, while the people on both sides bleed and the elites consolidate power unseen.

The story of “radical Islam” as a global menace is less a spontaneous cultural phenomenon and more a multi-decade engineering project of Western intelligence, energy interests, and Gulf monarchies. Its roots go back to a specific historical convergence: Operation Cyclone, Saudi Wahhabism, and the birth of the modern propaganda machine.

During the late 1970s and 1980s, Operation Cyclone became one of the CIA’s longest and costliest covert programs. Under the Carter and Reagan administrations, the U.S. funneled billions of dollars — largely through Pakistan’s ISI — to train, arm, and fund the mujahideen in Afghanistan to fight the Soviet Union. The strategy wasn’t about freedom or defense; it was about bleeding Moscow dry. But to mobilize fighters, Washington and Riyadh needed an ideology potent enough to justify total war. So they turned to the radical Wahhabi interpretation of Islam — a puritanical, ultraconservative doctrine exported by Saudi Arabia since the early 20th century using oil wealth as its missionary fuel. Wahhabism’s zero-tolerance absolutism, already alien to most of Islam’s diverse traditions, became the ideological weapon of choice.

The CIA and its regional partners funded madrassas that taught this strain of Wahhabism across Afghanistan and Pakistan. Textbooks approved by U.S. agencies explicitly glorified jihad (in the militant, not the spiritual sense) and martyrdom against “infidels.” Those students later evolved into al-Qaeda and the Taliban. When the Soviets fell, the infrastructure of fanaticism remained — repurposed for new political targets. The Western media, which had once cast these jihadists as heroic “freedom fighters,” then turned on them, rebranding them as existential villains when geopolitical winds shifted. Thus, the mythos of “radical Islam” was born — and sustained.

As the decades unfolded, every major act of terrorism, regardless of its murky origins or intelligence entanglements, was used to stoke a civilizational narrative — Islam versus the West — serving to justify wars in Iraq, Syria, and beyond, while tightening surveillance laws at home. The irony is that the very forces the West empowered for short-term strategic gain became the perpetual justification for an endless state of emergency. Terror became a renewable resource.

And meanwhile, Wahhabism itself — propped up by oil money and Western arms deals — metastasized globally, crowding out pluralistic Islamic traditions like Sufism (a mystical component of Islam focusing on a personal relationship with God) or modernist reformism. The result was a perfect storm: a radical theology birthed by authoritarian dynasties, militarized by foreign intelligence, and weaponized by the media into a self-perpetuating cycle of fear and intervention. What passes as “Islamic extremism” today is not an organic evolution of the Qur’an’s teachings — it’s the Frankenstein of Cold War politics, nurtured by propaganda and kept alive by those who profit from perpetual conflict.

(Documented evidence shows that textbooks funded, developed, or supported by U.S. government agencies have in the past explicitly glorified jihad and violence, most notably in Afghanistan.

USAID-Funded Afghan Textbooks (1980s): During the Soviet-Afghan war, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spent millions of dollars to develop and print textbooks for Afghan schoolchildren that contained violent imagery and militant Islamic teachings. These books were designed to promote resistance against the Soviet occupation.

“Jihad Literacy” Materials: Textbooks for grades 1–12, often referred to as “Jihad Literacy,” were funded by USAID with assistance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. These materials included lessons that taught violence in the name of religion and patriotism.

Long-Term Impact: These materials remained in circulation long after the initial conflict, with some, containing passages encouraging religious war (such as “J is for Jihad”), found in circulation as late as 2013.

Other Related Findings:

Palestinian Authority (PA) Textbooks: Reports have highlighted that textbooks used in schools in the Palestinian territories—which have historically received international funding—included content that praised violence and jihad.

UNRWA Materials: The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has faced scrutiny for using educational materials in schools in Gaza and the West Bank that contained materials encouraging violence. UNRWA later admitted that some “non-neutral” material was “mistakenly included)

Islam, Culture, or Government Action?

I invite our readers to use their favorite AI or search tool and query which Abrahamic text is the most violent, you may be surprised that Islam is last among them, the Old and New Testaments portray apocalyptic nightmare events, while the Quran mostly deals with direct violence in certain prescribed circumstances.

Remember also that there are over 2.2 billion Muslims on earth, spanning many different cultures. Afghani Taliban Muslims are very different to Muslims in Malaysia, Singapore, or Albania who are much more Westernized – not because of Islam but because of culture.

Many wars and conflicts are framed in the context of religion where the real motivations are political, but the actors just so happen to be religious. Take the Japanese during WW2, was it their Shinto and Buddhist beliefs that animated their decisions, or was it political? Is every US war a “Christian” war because we are, or used to be, predominately Christian? Why should we treat the Lebanese or Syrians any different? One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter – which is why propaganda works and is necessary to propel people into war.

Let’s take this discussion closer to home. The Somali community here in Minnesota—approximately 80,000 strong—has dominated recent headlines amid serious allegations of widespread fraud. Their growing presence has become a flashpoint among conservatives, many of whom view this demographic shift with apprehension.

I’ll be honest: I cherish the memories of my childhood—white picket fences, summer baseball games, children roaming freely through safe neighborhoods. I want my own children to inherit something resembling that experience, and yes, I’m willing to defend what critics might dismissively label “white culture.” Let me be clear: I judge individuals by their character, full stop. I am NOT racist, but I also refuse to apologize for valuing my own cultural heritage and traditions. I don’t want to see my hometown converted into Mecca.

That established, here’s what direct experience has taught me: I work alongside several Somalis, and the individuals I know personally are honest, kind, and remarkably hard-working people. Gunnar spent time in law school with many Somalis and found them to be smart, kind and just here to live their lives’ in peace.

Over countless hours of conversation with my colleagues—discussions ranging from the fraud allegations to Ilhan Omar’s controversial tenure—I’ve discovered something the headlines won’t tell you: virtually every Somali I know wants the fraudsters prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They’re deeply disappointed, understanding all too well that these allegations cast a long, unfair shadow over their entire community.

More surprisingly, I’ve found that most Somalis hold decidedly conservative values. They oppose the transgender movement, biological males competing in women’s sports, drag performances marketed to children, and the sexual ideology increasingly embedded in public school curricula. When I’ve engaged them on the subject of Islam itself, they’ve unanimously insisted that the Quran teaches peace, not conquest. They reject the very concept of “radical Islam” as a distortion—and the more I’ve investigated, the more I believe they’re right.

Thanks for reading this – don’t be afraid of people because the media told you to be, look clearly at the situation and recognize that you are being deceived by a group of people substantially more violent than any faction of Islam.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq

For further reading & consideration:

Mideast Debrief

Mideast Debrief Part 5

The Truth of 9/11

Further Reading! Inconsistencies in the official 9/11 narrative

Structural & Engineering Anomalies

Free‑fall collapses: Both World Trade Center 1 & 2 fell at or near free‑fall acceleration for portions of their descent, implying a near-simultaneous failure of all structural supports—physically impossible from asymmetric fire damage.

Building 7 (WTC 7): A 47‑story steel skyscraper not hit by any plane collapsed symmetrically into its own footprint. NIST’s final admission that it experienced 2.25 seconds of literal free‑fall contradicts their earlier denial and is consistent only with controlled demolition.

Molten metal evidence: Dozens of eyewitnesses—firefighters, engineers, cleanup workers—reported molten metal flowing under the debris for weeks. Office fires and jet‑fuel combustion can’t reach those temperatures.

Steel evaporation: FEMA’s Appendix C describes sulfidation and “intergranular melting” of steel samples—chemical phenomena requiring thermitic or explosive reactions, not hydrocarbon fires.

Fire behavior: No high‑rise steel building in history has completely collapsed from fire before or since, yet three allegedly did that day, all owned or leased by the same entity (Silverstein Properties).

Flight & Aviation Oddities

Flight paths and unprecedented maneuvers: The Pentagon strike entailed a 270° descending turn at near‑supersonic speed by a pilot with minimal flight‑sim experience. Many commercial and military pilots have called the maneuver aerodynamically impossible.

Lack of air‑defense response: NORAD protocols required intercept within minutes of hijack reports; yet four planes roamed U.S. skies for over an hour without interception—despite dozens of routine interceptions yearly before 9/11.

Transponder shutdowns and radar gaps: Multiple jets simultaneously turned off transponders, conveniently exploiting real‑time NORAD drills simulating “hijacked aircraft,” creating confusion between exercises and reality.

Unverified black‑box data: Government never released raw FDR/CVR data from all four planes for independent verification; only selective summaries.

Explosives & Forensic Evidence

Witness accounts: Over 100 first responders reported explosions and secondary detonations prior to and during collapses, yet their official testimonies were omitted from the final report.

Seismic data from Columbia University: Distinct precollapse spikes suggest energetic events inconsistent with gravitational collapse.

Unexploded nanothermite residues: Independent analyses (Harrit et al.) found engineered thermitic material in WTC dust—never addressed by NIST.

Rapid pulverization: Concrete floors turned to fine dust mid‑air—unlike any known gravitational collapse.

Governmental & Investigative Irregularities

WTC debris destruction: Steel shipped overseas for smelting within weeks—explicitly against forensic protocol for structural failure investigations.

NIST’s conflict of interest: Head investigator Shyam Sunder oversaw labs heavily dependent on Department of Commerce and DOD funding.

The 9/11 Commission limitations: Denied subpoena power for key witnesses, ignored testimony of whistle‑blowers (e.g., Sibel Edmonds, Kevin Ryan, William Rodriguez).

NORAD timeline change: NORAD altered its official timeline three times. The Commission accepted the third version uncritically.

Insurance windfall: Larry Silverstein’s newly acquired lease (signed six weeks before) contained a $3.5 billion terrorism clause he later doubled through litigation.

Financial & Intelligence Anomalies

Insider trading: Abnormal put options on United Airlines and American Airlines in the days before 9/11; SEC admitted the trades were “never traced.”

Missing $2.3 trillion from Pentagon ledgers: Announced by Rumsfeld on September 10, 2001 . The following day the specific budget analyst office investigating those funds was destroyed in the Pentagon attack.

Foreknowledge: Foreign intelligence (Mossad, ISI, German BND) warned U.S. agencies of an impending large‑scale attack. Why were those ignored?

Hijacker identities: At least six “hijackers” later reported alive in the Middle East, indicating identity fabrication or substitution.

Propaganda & Narrative Control

Media pre‑scripts: BBC and CNN both reported WTC 7’s collapse over 20 minutes before it actually happened, reading from prepared scripts while the building stood intact in the background.

Suppression of surveillance footage: Only a handful of Pentagon security‑camera frames released despite dozens of angles existing. Why hide them if the narrative is straightforward?

Anthrax scare linkage: The anthrax letters mailed right after 9/11, traced to a U.S. Army lab, conveniently pushed the Patriot Act through Congress by stoking new terror fear.