(The Rothschild banking dynasty, one of the wealthiest and most influential in history, has long been identified as holding an outsized grip on global power structures.)

The name “Rothschild” appears nearly 12,000 times across the 3.8 million pages of the Epstein Files released in January 2026. In the media ecosystem that followed, mentioning it in an investigative context is automatically reclassified as conspiratorial delusion. Convenient timing, given it’s the most cited name in the largest child sex trafficking scandal in the history of the world.

The new Epstein dump mentions Rothschild nearly 12 thousand times — that’s more screen time than “Clinton” and “pedophile island” combined. Yet the press still hisses, “don’t say that name.” Guess it’s easier to call investigators crazy than to ask why century‑old bankers show up in every email chain from Hell.

Les Wexner told Congress he trusted Epstein because he worked for “the Rothschilds in France.” His lawyer nearly short‑circuited a pacemaker trying to shut him up. Turns out, “risk analysis algorithms” is code for $25 million heading from Edmond de Rothschild Holdings to a registered sex offender. You couldn’t sell a Netflix plot this dumb.

Wexner is the billionaire founder of Victoria’s Secret and Epstein’s largest known benefactor, testified under oath before the House Oversight Committee on February 18, 2026. When asked what credentials led him to hand Epstein full power of attorney over his finances, he kept it simple: “His personal work for the Rothschild family in France. Specifically, I spoke to Élie de Rothschild. He represented their whole family.” Under oath. Before Congress. His attorney caught whispering on a hot mic — “I’ll fucking kill you if you answer another question with more than five words” — seemed less composed.

In October 2015, Epstein’s Southern Trust Company Inc. signed a $25 million contract with Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A. for “risk analysis” and “application of certain algorithms.” Twenty-five million dollars paid to a convicted child sex offender to run algorithms for the wealthiest family in Europe.

Add Ariane de Rothschild swapping emails with Epstein while calling it “normal duties,” Hillary asking Lady Lynn Rothschild for penance, and Dershowitz admitting that same “Lady Lynn” introduced Epstein to Clinton and Prince Andrew— and you start seeing the pattern. The same fingerprints appear on every scandal and every bailout. Ariane de Rothschild, CEO of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, emailed Epstein dozens of times per month and met with him in person more than a dozen times after his conviction, per the Wall Street Journal. The bank first denied any contact, then clarified the meetings were “part of her normal duties.” In 2014, Epstein wrote to Ariane: “The coup in Ukraine should provide many opportunities.” Many opportunities? A financial manager convicted of child sexual exploitation is discussing geopolitical opportunities with the heiress of a $236 billion banking empire. Apparently, that’s just what banking looks like. This should have been front-page news. It became editorial silence.

The pattern that emerges from the documents is structurally clear. Epstein operated as the Rothschild family’s financial representative. He used that position to build a network of relationships with billionaires, politicians, and academics. And when the survivors began to speak, the silencing machine operated with banking precision.

The Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Warburgs, and Schiffs are dynasties that survive empires and world wars by operating on a layer of power that precedes partisan politics, creating central banks, financing both sides of conflicts, and toppling governments with ease. For two centuries, the press that depended on their fortunes learned to treat any mention of these names as ‘conspiracy theories. The Epstein Files, across 3.8 million pages, delivered the documentary confirmation: there exists a layer of power above governments, above the law, that protects its own with the efficiency of those who control both the capital and the story.

The short version? Epstein was the banker’s banker — the go‑between linking money, power, and perversion. The Rothschild name pops up so often it should have its own flight log. And somehow the only people not talking about it are the ones writing the headlines.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq