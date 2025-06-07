Day four of the Schara vs Ascension Health trial was intense as Dr. Berdine, Scott’s expert witness, was directly and cross-examined.

Having worked in critical care as a respiratory therapist for the past 26 years, I found that Dr. Berdine’s testimony fell directly within my area of expertise. I fully understood what he presented, and I believe his assessment is accurate: Grace died a wrongful death due to being overdosed with three sedative medications. Additionally, it is concerning that an illegal DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) order was placed in her chart, which is simply unbelievable.

Dr. Berdine clarified the sedation medications used, stating that Grace was overdosed on at least two occasions prior to being lethally overdosed. The drugs involved were Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine. Grace received an overdose of Precedex on October 7 and 8, which required medical resuscitation with vasopressors (blood pressure medication) due to her dangerously low blood pressure during these overdoses.

Despite these alarming events, the medical doctor continued to administer escalating doses of medication, eventually reaching the maximum infusion rate. This is outrageous! Furthermore, Grace was given anti-anxiety medications multiple times, even when medical notes indicated that she was ‘somnolent’ at the time the medication was given. It is nonsensical to provide anti-anxiety medications to a patient who is not experiencing anxiety and is already somnolent.

Dr. Berdine also pointed out that the Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order placed on Grace was illegal. Importantly, the DNR should have been revoked immediately when Scott and Cindy were desperately pleading over FaceTime to save their daughter. Instead, the nurses and doctors stood by and watched her die. This is heartless! Dr. Berdine believes that Grace experienced metabolic acidosis due to the drug Precedex.

Metabolic acidosis can indeed be a side effect of this drug, but proper testing was not conducted; for instance, a blood gas and lactate level were not obtained. Dr. Berdine asserts that Grace did not die from worsening COVID-19 because her chest imaging had not dramatically changed from October 7 to October 13. In his opinion, Grace died due to metabolic acidosis secondary to the Precedex.

It is worth noting that the normal pH level of human blood typically ranges from 7.34 to 7.45. A significant deviation in either direction can be deadly, with acidosis (lower pH) being the most common factor leading to death. Grace’s bicarbonate levels were critically low due to the Precedex, and she was attempting to compensate by exhaling more CO2. When bicarbonate levels drop too low, the blood becomes acidotic. A person can counteract this by breathing faster and deeper to eliminate CO2. Grace was breathing rapidly to expel this waste gas, which should have increased her pH and restored balance to her body.

Ultimately, it was not so much a lack of oxygen that caused Grace's death, but rather her inability to eliminate CO2, which led to acidotic blood and ultimately caused her heart to go into asystole (a state in which the heart stops). When Scott and Cindy were pleading with hospital staff to intervene and save their daughter, the doctors and nurses had the option to administer Narcan to reverse the effects of the morphine. They could have used a bag valve mask to provide breaths to Grace, as well as offered chest compressions, epinephrine, and bicarbonate. The fact that they failed to take these actions is inexcusable, and those responsible must be held accountable and found guilty.

If you have any questions about the testimony, please ask them in the comments. I will do my best to keep you updated on this landmark trial.

Mark Bishofsky-Registered Respiratory Therapist