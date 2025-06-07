The Truth Expedition

Michelle
Jun 8

I was hospitalized for covid for 2 months in 21/22. I was on a ventilator for 35 days. (Survived only by the grace of God.) After I had been on the vent for 2 weeks, they wanted to do a tracheostomy to prevent infection, but refused yo do it until my husband signed a DNR on me. I was 49 at the time. They told him if they tried to resuscitate me, I would end up a vegetable, that “covid patients just don’t do well with it.” I’m of the opinion that this was coercion to get a DNR on me. Several days after I was awake, I was horrified when a nurse asked me why I was DNR. I had no clue why. She took it off then and there. In your opinion as a 26-year RT, is requiring a DNR to do a trach on a covid patient the right thing to do? (For the record, I didn’t want to be intubated either. They called a rapid response team on me in the middle of the night because my o2 dropped to 88%. Everyone’s O2 level drops while sleeping. They put a bipap on me , then declared I’d failed that in 10 minutes. I’m unvaxxed and refused anymore remdesivir after the 2nd day. 4-days later, I was so sick from the 2 days of remdesivir they had already given me that I didn’t have it left in me to fight intubation.)

Tracy Sigfrid
Jun 8

What crazy hospital was this?

1 reply by The Truth Expedition
