I was hopeful at the beginning of the trial. After listening to Scott’s expert witness, Dr. Berdine, I thought there was a chance of winning, but once the defense began its rebuttal, my confidence waned.

My conclusion about the verdict is that the defense did not prove that what happened was not wrong, tragic, unnecessary, or evil. They simply proved that what occurred is 'normal.' If it is normal to overdose patients with sedative medications and ignore pleas to save a life, then we all need to be sure to have educated advocates at the bedside if we ever need a hospital. Better yet, take control of your health and pray you never need to be admitted to the modern-day killing fields.

In a civil case, only 10 out of 12 jurors need to agree to reach a verdict, unlike in a criminal case, where all 12 jurors must concur to convict. Out of the eighteen charges filed by the Scharas, there was one dissenter on two of the charges.

We must recognize that the majority of the jury has been deeply influenced by a lifetime of indoctrination surrounding the "white coat cult." Persuading them that doctors can be anything but benevolent is no small feat. These individuals have been shaped by years of public education, decades of media programming, and relentless government propaganda, all of which work together to reinforce a singular, idealized view of the medical profession. Convincing them otherwise requires overcoming deeply ingrained beliefs.

I truly admire the Schara family for their courageous effort to hold the wrongdoers accountable. While they faced a difficult outcome in their case, their struggle has led to many positive changes. For those who are able to think critically, the exposure of such deep-rooted issues is significant. Scott's insights have opened my eyes to just how flawed and profoundly troubling our healthcare system can be. My heart goes out to them for their journey, and I hope others find inspiration in their determination.

Let’s come together in prayer for the Scharas during this difficult time. May they find the peace they seek and know that many of us deeply appreciate their courageous efforts to raise awareness about the fact that the sanctity of life is not always prioritized by medical professionals and hospitals. Every life is precious; Grace’s life held immense value. God used Grace to touch hearts and open our eyes to important truths, and her impact will not be forgotten.

Thank you, Scott, Cindy, and Jess, for all that you have done for the Truth movement.

We love you!

Don’t shed on me, and don’t tread on me!

Mark Bishofsky