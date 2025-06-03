You should be able to watch the entire trial, including this morning's opening statements, by clicking the button below.

Schara Trial on CHD

If you’re not already aware of what happened to Scott’s daughter, Grace, here is a very quick synopsis.

In 2021, Grace was given a diagnosis of COVID pneumonia, a label that stemmed from a questionable PCR test. This led to her admission to the sterile, clinical confines of the hospital, where hope mingled with fear. Tragically, the attending doctors made the unbelievably evil decision to place an illegal Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order on her, just before administering a potent and lethal combination of drugs that mercilessly dulled her drive to breathe. They stood by, emotionally detached, as her life began to fade.

In an agonizing moment of helplessness, her parents, Scott and Cindy, desperately pleaded with the hospital staff through FaceTime, their voices choked with anguish and desperation as they begged for their daughter's life to be saved. Yet, amidst their cries, the sterile hospital walls echoed only silence, leaving them to grapple with the unbearable reality of their beloved child slipping away without a fighting chance. The entire ordeal was a heart-wrenching tragedy for a family shattered by loss.

There is much more to this story, but those are the tragic highlights. I can’t even begin to imagine the pain and suffering the Schara family has endured.

It would be amazing if you could attend the trial in person, in Appleton, to show your support. The more of us that can attend, the more likely the mainstream shills will pick up the story and put it in the face of all Americans.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky and T Gunnar Balstad Esq