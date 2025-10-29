Mark and Gunnar will discuss the wrongful death trial of Grace Schara. Scott, Grace’s earthly father, is a giant in the medical freedom movement. Scott continues to dedicate his life to spreading truth in the tragic aftermath of his beautiful daughter’s murder at the hands of the indoctrinated medical system.

Scott’s bio-Scott Schara is a nationally recognized expert commentator on the medical murder agenda in America, and the dangers of incentivized healthcare. Scott’s research proves that this practice of medical murder is by design. The father of Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome who died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (Ascension Health), Scott is on a mission to spotlight the crimes of the American medical system. He has shared his insights, research, and personal story through hundreds of television, radio, and podcast appearances, and also hosts his own show, “Deprogramming With Grace’s Dad,” which can be found on Rumble and on all major podcast platforms. His work and story have been chronicled in a chapter of the Wall Street Journal Bestseller Rise of the Fourth Reich by Steve Deace and Daniel Horowitz (Post Hill Press, 2023), and his writing has also appeared in Assault on the Image of God by David Fiorazo (Bowker, 2023). His landmark lawsuit in the medical murder of his daughter, Scott Schara v. Ascension Health et al., concluded on June 19, 2025, with a “win” for the system after a three-week jury trial.

Scott Schara Interview

