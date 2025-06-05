This is a very brief summary of my take on day 2 of the trial, when Scott gave testimony. I wasn’t able to listen to the entire testimony, as it was several hours long, but I believe I caught the main points.

During the second day of the Schara vs. Ascension trial, arguing over the cause of Grace Schara’s death, Scott Schara was examined and cross-examined.

The first hour or so of the testimony highlighted the deep relationship Scott had with his daughter, Grace. It was heart-wrenching. I know Scott fairly well and have discussed Grace and the love he had for her with him. However, his courtroom testimony was exceptionally detailed and provided an intimate insight into the incredible adoration he felt for his beautiful daughter.

He spoke about Grace's sense of humor and her wit, mentioning how she would come up with her own jokes. He reminisced about the playful 'mischief' they would engage in, like him teaching her to drive long before she was legally allowed to. He described how she had a 'doctorate' in spreading love and happiness to everyone around her.

Scott also shared that Grace was a trained violinist and had performed a song at her sister’s wedding. He talked about the future he had envisioned for her: the Schara family had built an apartment on their property, expecting that Grace would one day live there. They had high hopes for her future, including obtaining a driver's license, getting married, and more.

Scott broke down in tears when he recounted Grace's experience going to prom and the phone call he received from her on her way home, sharing that a boy had asked her to dance.

During testimony and taking questions from Scott’s attorney, Scott provides all the details of the hospital stay from the first moment until the moment they watched Grace die over FaceTime.

Scott mentioned that Grace was given precedex and lorazepam (both sedation and anti-anxiety medications) on the second day of her admission without his consent. These medications were also administered on subsequent days. On the final day, she received morphine. According to Scott and a registered nurse who treated Grace, she was “overdosed” with precedex. Scott and his attorney also discussed the fact that a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order was placed on Grace without his consent. While Scott declined intubation (DNI), he never accepted or consented to a DNR status. Several other details were discussed, and you may want to watch the testimony if you are interested.

During cross-examination, it was revealed that Scott did give consent for Grace to be sedated on the second day of her admission. However, even though he consented to sedation, he was not provided informed consent regarding the various medications that would be used.

My takeaway from the discussion about sedation medications is this: when it is known that a patient has a Do Not Intubate (DNI) order, no reasonable or compassionate doctor would administer so much sedation that it suppresses the patient's respiratory drive, especially when the patient has declined intubation. It is unethical to give a dose of sedation strong enough to stop a person from breathing when you cannot place an endotracheal tube and use a ventilator. Once they realized she had been dangerously overdosed, they could have provided Narcan to reverse the effects of the morphine. This is malpractice at best, and essentially, it’s murder.

The defense attorney, while cross-examining Scott, continued to attempt to portray Scott as a conspiracy theorist. The attorney asked, “Do you believe the COVID-19 vaccines are bioweapons used to depopulate?” Scott answered yes. I agree with him.

Whether or not Scott believes the vaccines are deadly bioweapons has nothing to do with the case or whether or not Grace was murdered. It’s important to note that Scott did not have any of these controversial beliefs before this tragic experience with Grace.

I believe Scott won the day, but perhaps I’m biased. What ultimately matters is what the jury thinks. Scott’s attorney is impressive, but the defense attorneys are no slouches.

Again, this post is not a comprehensive summary of the day’s testimony.

I will do my best to keep you updated on the trial's highlights. Remember, you can watch by clicking the button below.

Schara Trial Link

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad