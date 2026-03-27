Seed oils, such as soybean, canola, corn, sunflower, safflower, and cottonseed, have an origin story that reads less like nutrition science and more like a corporate pivot meeting. For most of human history, nobody was drizzling canola oil on anything. These oils didn’t appear in our diet until the early 20th century, when industrialists realized that the greasy byproducts of cotton and other crops could be chemically extracted and converted into machine lubricants and lamp fuel. Then petroleum came along and stole that job. So the industry did what any resourceful company would do: bleached the stuff, deodorized it, slapped a new label on it, and sold it as food. They even called it “heart-healthy,” a marketing masterstroke that coincided, somewhat awkwardly, with the rise of basically every chronic disease we’re now trying to solve.

The real problem is what’s inside these oils: omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids, especially linoleic acid. Your body needs a small amount of omega-6, but the modern Western diet delivers it in quantities we were never built to handle. Flood the body with excess omega-6, and it converts into oxidative byproducts that drive chronic inflammation, damage cell membranes, and wreck mitochondrial function. Oxidized PUFAs produce lipid peroxides that react with your DNA and proteins; these mechanisms are directly tied to cancer and heart disease. And unlike butter, tallow, or olive oil, seed oils are chemically fragile. They break down under heat and light, generating toxic aldehydes before the food even hits your plate.

And it doesn’t stop at biology. The seed oil industry is worth over $100 billion, and that money buys influence over nutrition policy, academic research, and food labeling. Official dietary guidelines still push people to swap butter and tallow for these industrial oils, even after decades of worsening public health. Heart disease, diabetes, and obesity all climbed in lockstep with seed oil consumption after the 1950s. That’s not a coincidence. That’s a pattern worth taking seriously.

The main defense of seed oils is that they lower LDL cholesterol. But that misses the point entirely. These oils oxidize LDL particles — and oxidized LDL is exactly what drives arterial inflammation. Tracking total cholesterol while ignoring oxidative damage is a ridiculous notion. Our bodies need cholesterol, and by now, I’m sure you all are well aware of the statin/cholesterol lie. Cholesterol is not the full story. Metabolic resilience, inflammation, and stable energy production are the real markers of health.

If there’s one dietary change worth making, it’s this: cut out seed oils. Replace them with fats that have actually stood the test of time, like olive oil, coconut oil, butter, tallow, and ghee. These are the fats humans have eaten for centuries, long before industrial refineries came into play. Getting back to real food isn’t complicated. It just means stopping something that was never a good idea to start.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq