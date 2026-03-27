The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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Jody Eddings's avatar
Jody Eddings
4h

Thank you!! I have been ridding seed oils - not an easy task. I read that the linoleic acid in them (to varying percents) has a 600+ day half-life. And while I may want that durability in my CAR OIL, I don’t want it in my body.

My rabbit trail began with reading, The Big FAT Surprise, by Nina T. (About this seed oil industry you note, and Ancel Keys.)

Thank you again!!

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