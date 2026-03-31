I came across a Substack article written by Catherine O’Driscoll where she analyzes the need for pet vaccines. The following is a short sysnpsis of her long article. If you’d like to read Catherine’s full article, click the button below.

Pet Vaccines Article

Catherine argues that both human and animal vaccination programs are harmful and profit-driven, framing pet vaccination as a “disease-creating wealth transfer program” designed to keep the veterinary industry financially afloat.

Drawing on Catherine O’Driscoll’s What Vets Don’t Tell You About Vaccines, the piece makes a clear case: annual dog vaccinations are unnecessary, risky, and harmful—particularly where targeted diseases are rare. O’Driscoll maintains that natural immunity, supported by proper nutrition and low stress, is the safer path.

Distrust of the veterinary profession runs throughout the article. O’Driscoll charges that vets follow pharmaceutical guidance over pet welfare, suppress risk information, and are driven by financial incentives. Owner testimonies linking vaccines to epilepsy, autoimmune disorders, and death reinforce the case for widespread harm.

Central to the argument is “vaccinosis”—chronic conditions triggered by vaccines. Drawing on Hans Selye’s “Non‑Specific Stress Syndrome,” O’Driscoll frames vaccines as physiological stressors that cause lasting harm, and draws direct parallels to human vaccine injuries, including links to childhood autism.

Toxic ingredients—aluminum, formaldehyde, and thimerosal—accumulate in the body and drive chronic illness. Modified live virus vaccines carry additional risks: viral shedding, mutation, and vaccine-induced disease.

The Canine Health Concern (CHC) Vaccine Survey, co-conducted by O’Driscoll, found that illnesses consistently emerged within three months of vaccination—presented as clear evidence of causation.

O’Driscoll champions homeopathic nosodes as the safer alternative to conventional vaccines. Backed by Christopher Day’s research and owner testimonies, nosodes prevent diseases like kennel cough and parvovirus without the risks of licensed medicines.

The Q&A builds a damning case: institutional conflicts of interest, manufacturing failures, and deliberate cover-ups by pharmaceutical companies and regulators. Vaccine batch failures, vet whistleblowers, and O’Driscoll’s own losses drive the point home.

The message is clear: take responsibility and reject veterinary authority. Dog owners must question vaccine recommendations, research independently, embrace homeopathy, and resist mandates like rabies vaccination. The veterinary establishment must be challenged.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq