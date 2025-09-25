What is this guy doing at the exact moment Charlie ‘was shot?’

I want to reiterate that, at The Truth Expedition, we don’t claim to have the answer as to what really happened, but what we do know is that there is much more to the story than we’re being told.

Again, the text thread from Tyler Robinson is a joke: NO WAY!

It’s astonishing how irrationally Robinson acted, and it’s evident that he wasn’t in a sound state of mind. The only plausible reason he would send those incriminating text messages is if he intended to be caught—perhaps he actually did. When he texted, “My dad’s a Trumper,” as if his ‘lover’ wasn’t already aware, it raises serious questions about his judgment. And what about the chilling statement, “Remember when I was etching the bullets?” Why would he make such a reckless admission in a traceable message? He also claimed, “The gun is unique,” and “I left the gun in the woods.” How alarmingly convenient is that for an evil, demonic, and corrupt government? This behavior demands scrutiny and raises significant concerns about the authenticity of the supposed text messages.

Disassembling and reassembling the gun is no quick task; it requires considerable time and skill. If he undertook that effort, it would be essential to resight the gun to ensure precision and accuracy.

Some people are suggesting that the reason the bullet didn’t go “through and through” and didn’t leave an exit wound is because the gun was old and antique. That’s simply not true. The age of the gun doesn’t matter; a gun consists of an action, a firing pin, and a barrel. It’s the round or cartridge that determines the extent of the damage. Was a weaker round intentionally manufactured to ensure it would not exit the body? No, absolutely not! I could go on and on about this…

We believe that the powers that be are intentionally sparking and allowing numerous wild theories, thereby muddying the truth.

Is Kirk still alive? We seriously doubt that, but anything is possible in this clown show of a world, where the fact checker lie, and the government and media propagandize you, and me, the citizens of this amazing world.

I posted this video on social media, and the overwhelming response is that this could be the most likely scenario. What do you think?

Watch one guy hand something off to another, get, and then immediately get the hell out of dodge! What’s that all about?

What is he quickly picking up and putting in his pocket?

The handoff and rapid departure!

We’d love to know what you think. Do you believe Kash and the FBI? What do you believe happened? What is the Truth? Please let us know in the comments below.

What a bizarre world we have to navigate. Stay sane! Stay strong! Continue searching for Truth, and QUESTION EVERYTHING!

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad