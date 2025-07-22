I first learned about ‘structured water’ a couple of years ago while listening to a podcast featuring Dr. Andrew Kaufman. At that time, I researched it and discovered that many people recommended various structuring wands, which tend to be extremely expensive. I moved on and forgot about it. More recently, Dr. Kory has been promoting Adya Clarity, a type of structured water that is more affordable and accessible. Dr. Kory, along with many other critical-thinking MDs, has been highlighting the concept and importance of the body’s zeta potential.

Zeta Potential is the electric charge around your blood and cells that keeps everything flowing smoothly inside your body. Without Zeta Potential, your blood clumps, oxygen levels drop, and vital organs can begin to shut down.

The outer surface of red blood cells (RBCs) is negatively charged due to the presence of sialic acid residues on glycoproteins. This negative charge creates a repulsive electric potential between RBCs, preventing them from adhering to one another. The zeta potential helps maintain blood fluidity by preventing the formation of clumps or aggregates of RBCs. The zeta potential can be influenced by various factors, including the concentration of ions in the blood, the presence of specific molecules, and the individual's overall health status.

Grounding

One very simple and free method of increasing your zeta potential is to take off your shoes and walk on the earth. Studies prove that grounding, or earthing, increases zeta potential. Grounding isn’t just good for your zeta potential; it can also decrease inflammation and provide a host of other health benefits.

An article from the biomedical journal, Science Direct, stated, “Multiple clinical investigations indicate that grounding the body generates broad, beneficial, and significant physiological changes. The source of these effects is believed to be the mobile electrons omnipresent on the surface of the earth, which are responsible for the planet's negative charge. Lifestyle changes have disconnected most humans from this primordial health and healing resource, creating what may be an unrecognized electron deficiency in the body, an overlooked cause or contributor to chronic inflammation and common chronic and degenerative diseases. High blood pressure, disturbed HRV, and hyperviscosity are potentially destructive cardiovascular situations that can be improved with grounding. When earth connection is restored through grounding, electrons flood throughout the body, reducing inflammation and oxidative stress while also reinforcing the body's own defense mechanisms. Electron transfers are the basis of virtually all antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity. And the earth may very well be the ultimate supplier! When the supply is restored, humans have the potential to thrive. Touching our skin to the earth, is perhaps the perfect natural anti-inflammatory supporting biochemical and physiological effects that enhance healing.”

Structured Water

Structured hexagonal water, also known as the fourth phase of water, plays a crucial role in our bodily functions. Found in our tissues and cells, this form of water is distinctly different from the ordinary water we consume in glasses or bottles, which can be categorized as bulk water. What sets structured water apart is its organized molecular structure; the molecules are arranged in a hexagonal configuration that gives it unique properties.

This hexagonal arrangement is not merely a random phenomenon; it creates an ordered and energetically enhanced state, akin to that of a crystal, while still maintaining fluidity. This specific structure is believed to facilitate better hydration, allowing for more efficient absorption and utilization by the body’s cells. As a result, structured water may promote optimal cellular function and overall health, distinguishing it from conventional water types characterized by disordered molecular arrangements. Structured water is a powerful method of increasing the body’s zeta potential!

In the human body and other living organisms, relatively small yet crucial electromagnetic fields exist that play a vital role in maintaining the structured organization of water. These fields facilitate the flow of energy through our complex biological systems, which is critical for supporting the configuration and stability of water molecules. Furthermore, various components within the human body, including proteins, enzymes, DNA, and cell membranes, also contribute to the preservation of water's unique structure. These components often possess liquid crystal-like properties, enabling them to interact with water in ways that enhance its ordering and functionality. This intricate interplay between electromagnetic fields and biological structures underscores the importance of water not only as a solvent but also as an integral part of our biological processes. Maintaining the structured nature of water is vital for cellular communication, nutrient transport, and overall physiological harmony.

How can you obtain structured water? There are several methods available. One option is to buy expensive wands from distributors who claim that their products are the best. Although I wouldn’t recommend it, you could consider investing in a whole-home structured water unit for a whopping $1499.

Alternatively, you may opt for the Analemma wand for € 164. I almost bought one of these a couple of years ago when I first heard of structured water.

According to Dr. Andrew Kaufman, whom I trust entirely, you can structure your water by putting a small chip of eucalyptus, cedar, or poplar wood in your glass of water. Some believe you can structure your water by stirring ith a spoon and creating a vortex.

Health freedom activist Sasha Latypova has written a Substack article on zeta potential, mentioning structured water, and uses Zeta Aid Crystals.

You may want to consider trying Adya Clarity, a product recommended by Dr. Kory and other providers at Leading Edge Clinic for improving zeta potential. According to the Adya Clarity website, their product is designed to structure water. It costs $149 for a 32-ounce bottle, but this quantity will provide you with 768 gallons of structured and pure mineralized water, which I think is a great deal. I've placed my order, and I’ll share my thoughts after I’ve tried it for a few weeks.

Mark Bishofsky