My friend and employer, Dr. Pierre Kory, has written extensively about ionic minerals. He describes ionic sulfated minerals, formed naturally in volcanic rock–water interactions, as a missing link between geology, water chemistry, and human physiology. In his view, these minerals carry a unique electrical charge and structural influence that modern water treatment strips away. He argues that when these minerals dissolve in water, they create a highly reactive ionic environment that can bind contaminants, restore mineral balance, and reorganize water at the molecular level. For Kory, this isn’t just purification—it’s a re‑creation of the kind of mineral-rich, electrically active water humans evolved drinking.

Dr. Kory emphasizes that humans are fundamentally electrical beings. Every heartbeat, nerve impulse, mitochondrial reaction, and cellular communication process depends on the movement of charged ions. From this perspective, water is not merely hydration; it is the medium through which electrical life is conducted. He suggests that when water lacks ionic minerals, its ability to carry charge, support redox reactions, and maintain cellular coherence is diminished. Conversely, water enriched with ionic sulfated minerals becomes a more efficient conductor of biological energy, supporting what he describes as “order,” “structure,” and “vitality” within the body.

Throughout his essays, Dr. Kory describes ionic minerals as essential elements within a broader “rock–water circuit,” a dynamic system that, he suggests, was intuitively understood by ancient cultures and is only now being validated by modern science. He draws on alchemical and hermetic texts, interpreting them as early attempts to explain how minerals dissolved in water can generate life-supporting electrical charge. According to Dr. Kory, the practice of adding ionic sulfated minerals to drinking water is less about following a wellness trend and more about restoring a natural process that historically supported human vitality. By weaving together chemistry, geology, and historical symbolism, he emphasizes a central idea: water enriched with electrically charged minerals could be fundamental to maintaining biological resilience and systemic balance.

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Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad, Esq