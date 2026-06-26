The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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Leslie KC's avatar
Leslie KC
18h

Our household has been using Aurmina for at least half a year now. It’s amazing how dirty our local (Kansas City) tap water is! Not only beneficial for the humans in our house, out plants almost shout out hooray for the huge benefits they are experiencing. Lush, thick, shiny. Although $150 per 32 ounce bottle might seem a lot, I only use 1 teaspoon per gallon of tap water. Looking at the many minerals that are included in Aurmina, the benefits are huge. Visitors to our home comment how good the water tastes.

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