A century from now, assuming both Earth and humanity endure human ignorance, future generations may look back in disbelief at our actions. “They sprayed toxins on their food and injected obvious poisons into infants!”

American farmers dump as much as 300 million pounds of glyphosate on our foods annually!

Here is a fantastic video from The Corbett Report on the dangers of glyphosate. James interviews Dr. Michael Antonious, a world-renowned expert in glyphosate toxicology.

Corbett Report: Interview 2025 – Dr. Michael Antoniou on the Dangers of Glyphosate

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of major agricultural companies and glyphosate manufacturers, granting them immunity from prosecution for the harms linked to their products. At the same time, the Trump administration designated glyphosate as a national defense priority, aiming to boost domestic production of this toxic chemical, which continues to be widely applied to our food supply.

Now, on the other hand, on June 25, 2026, Trump signed Executive Order 14414, which instructs the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to significantly expand its Regenerative Agriculture Pilot Program. The order not only broadens the program’s scope, but also requires the USDA to actively share findings, best practices, and data with farmers, agricultural organizations, and other stakeholders across the country. Additionally, the executive order encourages the formation of public-private partnerships to accelerate farmers’ adoption of regenerative practices. It also places a strong emphasis on streamlining the registration process for alternative crop protection tools, and mandates a thorough review of pre-harvest desiccation practices to ensure both safety and proper labeling compliance.

Some claim we need glyphosate and GMO foods to feed a growing population, but this simply isn’t true. Humanity managed to sustain itself long before glyphosate was ever introduced. Take Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms, for example. He is one of the world’s most respected regenerative farmers and the author of numerous books on the subject. When I interviewed Joel on TTE a few years ago, he made it clear that feeding the world with non-toxic, regenerative farming methods is not only possible, but practical.

Widespread adoption of regenerative agriculture would decentralize our food supply, produce much healthier food, and lower the carbon footprint compared to the current system of conventional, monoculture farming reliant on toxic chemicals. The large-scale spraying of poisons on monoculture crops is unsustainable. While the transition to regenerative practices can’t happen overnight, it is essential that we start moving in that direction now.

It’s reasonable to question why powerful interests persist in using toxic farming practices. One possible reason is that conventional agriculture relies on centralized control—by controlling the food supply, they gain leverage over people. There are also those who speculate that depopulation agendas or the profit incentive of keeping people sick may play a role, as chronic illness is extremely profitable for certain industries. While I can’t say for sure what the true motivation is, I am convinced that a shift toward regenerative, sustainable farming is urgently needed if we are to protect our health and our future.

At the end of this article, I’ll include a list of foods containing glyphosate that you should avoid whenever possible.

N -(phosphonomethyl)glycine-Glyphosate

Glyphosate is a broad-spectrum herbicide that kills all plants. It is similar in chemical structure to Agent Orange. It is by far the most widely used herbicide in history. In the United States alone, approximately 300 million pounds of this toxic chemical are applied to our food each year. Of course, the captured EPA will tell you that it’s just fine, but you know the lies are thick. We can not trust our government. Let’s take a closer look.

Cancer

Glyphosate has the dubious honor of being labeled a probable human carcinogen by the World Health Organization’s cancer experts (the IARC), and trust me, it’s not like they’re handing out these titles like party favors. In 2015, the IARC scientists published Monograph Volume 112, concluding there’s “limited evidence in humans for the carcinogenicity of glyphosate” and “sufficient evidence in experimental animals,” with a particular link to non-Hodgkin lymphoma. And this wasn’t just a group of conspiracy theorists with tin foil hats; seventeen independent experts from eleven countries pored over almost a thousand studies. They found strong mechanistic evidence, including DNA and chromosomal damage in human cells.

An Update of Evidence that the Herbicide Glyphosate (Roundup) is a Cause of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Gut Biome and Leaky Gut

Glyphosate acts like a broad-spectrum antibiotic for your gut, not because anyone planned it that way, but because it hits the shikimate pathway, a route plants and bacteria use, but humans don’t even have. So, when glyphosate gets into your digestive system, it wipes out the good guys (like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium) and leaves behind tougher, less friendly bacteria. Suddenly, your gut’s helpful microbes are gone, and the ones that thrive aren’t doing you any favors.

The fallout? The friendly bacteria that make short-chain fatty acids, especially butyrate, which your colon cells love, are decimated. Fecal pH creeps up, inflammation-prone immune cells start multiplying, and the pathways that make those all-important SCFAs (short-chain fatty acids) break down. These fatty acids aren’t just food for your gut lining; they help regulate gut tightness and keep inflammation in check. When they vanish, it’s not some minor bacterial reshuffle. The whole gut landscape changes, and studies now link this to issues like Crohn’s disease, metabolic problems, and even brain inflammation. What’s wild is that these effects show up at exposure levels regulators once said were totally safe. Turns out, the shikimate pathway was always in our gut bacteria, which is something the so-called experts seem to ignore.

When the helpful bacteria are gone, your gut can’t make enough serotonin—about 90% of your serotonin actually comes from your gut, not your brain! So when the bacteria that turn tryptophan into mood-boosting chemicals get hammered, your brain’s left running on empty. At the same time, your gut lining gets leaky, letting nasty stuff like bacterial toxins slip into your bloodstream. That sparks inflammation all over the body, including the brain, which messes with how you handle stress and emotions.

The vagus nerve, which connects your gut and brain and is supposed to send calming signals, ends up transmitting distress calls from an inflamed gut instead. The result? More people stuck in a constant state of stress, feeling anxious, unmotivated, and unable to enjoy things. And yet, we just chalk it up to “increased mental health awareness” instead of noticing what’s really going on inside.

Herbicide cocktail used in GMO agriculture causes leaky gut

Glyphosate and fatty liver disease

The link between glyphosate and fatty liver disease isn’t some wild theory; it’s a pretty direct chemical hit that’s been hiding in plain sight while doctors wonder why so many people suddenly have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Here’s how it works: Glyphosate is a strong mitochondrial toxin, so when it messes with your liver’s energy factories, your ability to burn fat basically shuts down. The fat just starts stacking up in your liver cells.

It also grabs onto minerals like manganese, zinc, and magnesium, which your liver needs to defend itself from damage and to process fats properly. Without these, the liver can’t fight off stress or move fat out efficiently.

Glyphosate messes with glycine, an amino acid you need for healthy bile and detox. Without enough glycine, bile gets thick, fat digestion suffers, and your liver’s fat metabolism gets even more out of whack.

The result? Your liver ends up swollen with fat, inflamed, and scarred, and all the while, we’re told to blame sugar and laziness, even though the real culprit is getting sprayed on everything from our food to our parks.

Glyphosate found in 90% of children’s urine samples

Glyphosate exposure increases early kidney injury biomarker KIM-1 in the pediatric population: a cross-sectional study

Monsanto ghostwrote many of the studies on glyphosate. Another example of corporate capture and corruption

Monsanto’s ghostwriting was a full-on operation to make fake “independent” science look real while regulators looked the other way. Internal documents that came out in court, especially during the Hardeman v. Monsanto case, showed that Monsanto execs actually outlined, drafted, and basically finished research papers before handing them off to friendly academics, who happily put their names on them as authors.

One of the most jaw-dropping examples was a 2000 paper in Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology. The journal’s editor at the time was a Monsanto consultant and helped set it all up. Monsanto scientists wrote the whole thing, decided it would say glyphosate didn’t cause cancer, and then, in their own emails, suggested they “ghost-write the Exposure Tox & Genetox sections” and save money by just having the academics “edit & sign their names so to speak.” This isn’t a conspiracy theory; these are Monsanto’s own words.

When the paper was published, it listed academic scientists with no mention of Monsanto, and then it was cited by the EPA and the European Food Safety Authority as proof of glyphosate’s safety. And this wasn’t a one-time thing. Monsanto repeated this play over and over, building up a stack of “independent” research that regulators leaned on for their safety reviews—a closed loop where the company wrote the science, the regulators cited it, and the public was told to trust the process.

New court documents allege that Monsanto wrote scientific studies affirming Roundup’s safety

Click on each image to access the study

Foods to avoid

Keep in mind that glyphosate isn’t just used as an herbicide. Conventional farmers also use this poison to dessicate their crops before harvest.

Glyphosate “pre‑harvest desiccation” is the practice of spraying certain crops, like wheat, oats, and barley, shortly before harvest to kill the plants and dry them down evenly. Farmers apply glyphosate when the crop has already reached physiological maturity, meaning the grain has stopped growing; the herbicide doesn’t make the grain itself dry, but it kills remaining green tissue so the whole field dries uniformly. This makes harvest timing more predictable. They use this process on crops like wheat, oats, barley, rye, lentils, and other legumes, such as chick peas. So, if you thought your hummus was healthy, think again! Glyphosate hides itself in foods you’d never expect it in, such as anything with high fructose corn syrup, or foods that have sugar from sugar beets.

Crops harvested after dessication:

Wheat

Oats

Barley

Rye

Lentils

Peas (field peas)

Chickpeas

Dry beans

Flax

Canola (in some regions)

Soybeans (occasionally, but less common)

Sugarcane (not for desiccation — for ripening control)

Choosing organic foods can help you avoid most glyphosate exposure, but even organic crops may contain traces of it due to chemical drift from surrounding conventional farms. It’s wise to periodically support your body’s natural detoxification systems to help eliminate toxins like glyphosate. Liver-supporting supplements may be beneficial, and some evidence suggests that Pectasol can aid in the removal of glyphosate from the body.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq