The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
1d

Great stuff.

Dr Seneff should be given the Congressional Medal of Honor for her work on this topic.

Especially for her work on the way glyphosate interacts with Tylenol in the womb to increase the chances of a baby developing autism ---- I was writing about this over a decade ago (not because I'm smart, but because it's not in any way new research)...

So, when I saw the videos of Trump-hating pregnant women intentionally gulping Tylenol to somehow 'prove' orange-man-bad, my first thought was that criminal charges should be brought against them!

Reply
Share
2 replies by The Truth Expedition and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Bishofsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture