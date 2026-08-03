The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
17m

"...I don’t believe smoking alone is the cause of lung cancer or other types of cancer."

Ditto.

Regarding "cause:" I think about "all-cause mortality" data-point term meaning a number crunching calculation named "all-cause" of death.

Regarding "lung cancer and other types of cancer" I think there are so many "types" of cancer, and from I have slowly come to realize is that "cancer" cannot possibly be claimed to be "THE cause" of any single kind of cancer in a single subject. That shared set of symptoms with other "kinds of cancer” kind of wipes out concepts of “cause” and “efficacy.”

It looks like "cancer" is always a combination of symptoms with each individual's body's way of operating, and each kind of cancer is really more like a separate unique "disease" for each individual,

I've been in the "conspiracy corner" for almost half a century. I like the way we are all increasingly seeing patterns and agendas and reasons for kinds of regulatory policies come into being.

___

God bless us each and every one in the Name of the One Who is Truth.

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Mark Peltier's avatar
Mark Peltier
2h

You have brought a so well assembled with credible source reference links. I am very grateful for how much deep effort you both put into your daily posts. Very impressed and grateful.

I am well read and traveled and sadly will need to remain as a Lake Elmo, MN resident. after traveling the greater parts of North America, every country in Western Europe, Canada & all of Central America and the remote islands of the Asian Pacific. South Korea, Hong Kong & Macau.

Walz is an internation criminal and as Biden & Fauci and many dozen others are fully insulted this life of any accountability.

Their afterlife will not be pleasant!

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