We Were Right

My dad used to joke with people and say, “I’ve only been wrong once, and it was the time I thought I was wrong.” Go ahead and use that one if you’d like.

How often do you question yourself? “Could I be wrong?” I’ll admit that many times throughout the last three years, I had to stop and reflect on what I knew or thought I knew. After all, how could the world be this corrupted, and how could they pass a lie so grand? I will always do my best to find truth in this mixed-up world of lies. I am willing to admit when I’ve been wrong; when I am, I will correct myself publicly. The thing is, whenever I take a step back to question myself, it takes but a moment to realize we’ve been right about nearly everything thus far. My intent with this article is to catalog facts for many of the issues for which we’ve been gaslit. Please use these links as a reference when you need verification and share the info with inquiring minds. I have spent many hours compiling this information and have provided over 120 articles and studies. Please utilize this article as a resource now and in the future.

Links to articles and studies are provided following each section of this article. These links verify the following facts and are intended to be used by you to spread the truth.

PCR Test Scam

The PCR tests were never accurate. The WHO and CDC knew it, yet this bogus test was used to escalate fear and drive up death numbers for covid. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, had tried to warn the world that you can not measure for active infection. Mullis called Fauci a fraud and said, “he knows nothing.” He challenged Fauci to a debate, but Fauci declined. Mullis died unexpectedly just before the pandemic.

https://truthinplainsight.com/kary-mullis-nobel-prize-winning-scientist-on-the-pcr-test/,

https://tinyurl.com/fy825z6u

https://tinyurl.com/fy825z6u

A fact that is extremely alarming is that the CDC recommended the PCR’s be run at a cycle threshold (CT) of 28 AFTER THE VACCINES WERE ROLLED OUT. When the CT is run at a lower rate, you’ll get fewer false positives, which would, in theory, show that the jabs were effective by showing a lower infection rate. Before the jabs, the CT was 35 or higher, which showed false positive tests. Studies show that as many as 97% of the tests ran at 35 were false.

https://tinyurl.com/3e74aby4

https://tinyurl.com/2sffues9

John Magufuli Dies After Saying No to the Jabs for Tanzania

John Magufuli, the president of Tanzania, who resisted lockdowns and stated that his country would not be participating in the vaccine experiment, died mysteriously in March of 2021 after he went missing for two weeks. He was 61 years old and in good health before his untimely death. Magufuli, a trained chemist, tested different fruits and random objects for COVID using PCR tests, and all the tests came back positive, making a mockery of the test process. His successor was much more friendly with the global elite and their draconian plans. How convenient!

https://tinyurl.com/3fahe7mf, https://tinyurl.com/y3d48cz3

Early Treatment Was Banned!

Early treatment options were held hostage by the planners, and the world’s population suffered. Medications like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and budesonide were basically banned. Many of the doctors willing to step up and try these safe, effective, and inexpensive options were ridiculed, ostracized, and risked losing their careers.

Ivermectin:

Ivermectin Studies

https://tinyurl.com/bde8ta5h, https://tinyurl.com/3nu879v9

India used ivermectin successfully, but the media never reported on it: https://tinyurl.com/2xbxya75, https://tinyurl.com/ynw2ut4w

Hydroxychloroquine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33042552/, https://thecovidblog.com/hydroxychloroquine/, https://tinyurl.com/msdcxbxb

Budesonide: https://tinyurl.com/6t3ze5mw, https://tinyurl.com/2p8nu9w5, https://tinyurl.com/mr2cyvtt, https://tinyurl.com/99rp9zjc, https://tinyurl.com/mrxxj5v5

Vitamin D: https://tinyurl.com/yc8d72u4, https://tinyurl.com/mtmy55xx, https://tinyurl.com/bd5krfr6, https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/942497, https://tinyurl.com/2p8sms84

Lockdowns Were Bad!

Lockdowns did not work: https://tinyurl.com/2p8337x2, https://tinyurl.com/mrhjdast, https://tinyurl.com/4zxeev3b, https://tinyurl.com/2s663hhs, https://tinyurl.com/mrhjdast

Lockdowns were harmful: https://tinyurl.com/yc25jpuv, https://tinyurl.com/2p8c9jcr, https://tinyurl.com/59s5t6er, https://tinyurl.com/mr2a2ftc, https://tinyurl.com/ejh8pt9n, https://tinyurl.com/4wjws7hn

Lockdowns and social distancing harmed kids: https://tinyurl.com/5c38x84k, https://tinyurl.com/bdfau9jt, https://tinyurl.com/2p83fyzk, https://tinyurl.com/bdd9y2sj, https://tinyurl.com/4wjws7hn, https://tinyurl.com/2p99b6ac, https://tinyurl.com/3cu59cn3, https://tinyurl.com/pk43a97c, https://tinyurl.com/5fhbb2wx, https://tinyurl.com/tc8cbfbw, https://tinyurl.com/28ubbp32

Masks….Those Damn Face Diapers!

Masks harmed children: https://tinyurl.com/3xbavv98, https://tinyurl.com/mr3254vv, https://tinyurl.com/b6a7e29p, https://tinyurl.com/yc5znp9d, https://tinyurl.com/2ys9829y, https://tinyurl.com/4fp7rwu3, https://tinyurl.com/4vutpbdx, https://tinyurl.com/5n8vf6e2, https://tinyurl.com/34fkjb85, https://tinyurl.com/5784zj47, https://tinyurl.com/2785955w, https://tinyurl.com/2p9fnf4u, https://tinyurl.com/28pf3r7s,

Masks harmed speech development: https://tinyurl.com/mw5vsfbm, https://tinyurl.com/53mpexys, https://tinyurl.com/vzhuta2x

Masks were ineffective: https://tinyurl.com/4b9ajfea, https://tinyurl.com/5csyhx29, https://tinyurl.com/2bj6hxjv, https://www.wnd.com/2021/12/150-studies-show-masks-ineffective-harmful/, https://tinyurl.com/46926hht, https://tinyurl.com/28pf3r7s, https://tinyurl.com/yzr68ms8

Social Distancing

Social distancing didn’t work: https://tinyurl.com/2p9f43wz, https://tinyurl.com/3yfvehuf, https://tinyurl.com/2dbb2r8y

Early Intubation

Early intubation was harmful: https://tinyurl.com/3cs73euz, https://tinyurl.com/4e9mvk58

Remdesivir

Remdesivir doesn’t work: https://tinyurl.com/rb2mfdfh, https://tinyurl.com/y2k7ec57, https://tinyurl.com/yeyze323, https://tinyurl.com/5n6m5dx2, https://tinyurl.com/ycksvza7, https://tinyurl.com/yckhr6bt, https://tinyurl.com/3ycyrskz, https://tinyurl.com/ycktr4f5,

Remdesivir is dangerous: https://tinyurl.com/2p8vap8u, https://tinyurl.com/4p47tnvr, https://tinyurl.com/3fan36bs, https://tinyurl.com/53juyks7, https://tinyurl.com/3773v2yh, https://tinyurl.com/yapb963z, https://tinyurl.com/3773v2yh, https://tinyurl.com/yc4p378b

Hospitals receive bonus for using remdesivir: https://tinyurl.com/3kh3jsry, https://tinyurl.com/2s3mhkpv, https://tinyurl.com/2p8hjpp2

The Injections!!!

The experimental jabs are deadly: https://openvaers.com/covid-data, https://tinyurl.com/mr4asd57, https://tinyurl.com/5hces34b, https://tinyurl.com/4xbawcdj, https://tinyurl.com/bdz8hwj6, https://tinyurl.com/7tt6weds, https://tinyurl.com/yc3n22w8, https://tinyurl.com/576e2865, https://tinyurl.com/y4nn4cs2, https://tinyurl.com/3hhnmjk8, https://tinyurl.com/bdxy7csx, https://tinyurl.com/48jnyx3s, https://tinyurl.com/4ecke88e, https://tinyurl.com/59cahv2u, https://tinyurl.com/yy9955dw, https://tinyurl.com/ykxuczu9, https://tinyurl.com/2dcycavr, https://tinyurl.com/3xky4dby, https://tinyurl.com/3tyeafah, “The Trials Should Have Been Halted”: Rate Of ‘Serious Adverse Events’ Closely Tracks Spike In Post-Vax Disabilities | ZeroHedge

Covid jabs causing increase in cancer rates: https://tinyurl.com/cyrcb73v, https://tinyurl.com/2p88kmzu, https://tinyurl.com/35sa42se, https://tinyurl.com/36rprrwa, https://tinyurl.com/yhnyzr2e, https://tinyurl.com/yryt44kz, https://tinyurl.com/2p94fvt7, https://tinyurl.com/3m9x58mh, https://tinyurl.com/2p8rfkwt

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Don’t tread on me, and don’t shed on me!

Mark Bishofsky