The following is a brief summary of James Corbett’s latest newsletter. If you’re not subscribed to Corbett’s work, we highly recommend it!

You can read the entire article here. EU Age Verification App Hacked In Under Two Minutes...And It Gets WORSE!

The European Union recently rolled out its shiny new age verification wallet, proudly touting it as a “technically ready” digital shield to keep children safe online. But this launch turned into a masterclass in how-not-to-do-security: researchers cracked the system in less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee—under two minutes, to be exact. While it might be tempting to chalk this up to the usual bureaucratic blunders, the article argues there’s something more deliberate at play, invoking the concept of “Corbett’s Cutter.” According to this theory, the wallet’s gaping security holes weren’t accidental—they were baked in from the start, like soggy raisins in a fruitcake nobody asked for. By pushing out a product riddled with vulnerabilities, regulators orchestrate the perfect “PR disaster”—one that conveniently gives them the green light to swoop in, claim they’re protecting the public, and then “fix” the app by erasing whatever privacy protections remain, replacing them with even more invasive surveillance tools. In other words, the whole episode might be less about protecting kids and more about using a spectacular failure as an excuse to tighten the digital leash.

At the end of the day, this whole mandatory age verification craze is really just a red herring—think of it as the world’s most elaborate game of “look over there!” to distract from a much bigger plan: rolling out a universal digital ID system. Wrapped in the irresistible packaging of “protecting the children,” governments are racing to link every person’s online clicks, physical movements, and even their lunchtime sandwich purchases to a shiny, state-issued digital ID. Picture it: you’ll need your digital badge not just to watch cat videos, but to buy toothpaste or cross the street. The article points out that this setup isn’t just a handy new gadget—it’s laying the digital bricks for a full-blown control grid. And here’s the kicker: because it’s all sold as a moral necessity, people might cheer it on, unwittingly signing up for a digital dragnet that could make escaping about as easy as logging out of your own life.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq