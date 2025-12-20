The pillars of human civilization are crumbling. Did you notice?

Technology is dismantling the very fabric of society under the guise of progress. What began as a tool to extend human capability has metastasized into an apparatus of control, distraction, and decadence. The average person now lives in a perpetual trance—scrolling, swiping, and performing digital rituals for invisible corporate gods who harvest their attention, behavior, and data. The human mind, once trained to think deeply, now flickers like a notification light, conditioned by algorithms designed to exploit dopamine cycles. Conversation has been replaced with comment threads and superficial exchanges. The modern human no longer experiences the world directly; they experience it secondhand, through screens optimized to manipulate their emotions and monetize their emptiness.



Beyond the personal ruin lies an even darker societal decay. Surveillance has become normalized—every keystroke, facial expression, purchase, and movement is tracked under the pretense of convenience or safety. Governments and corporations no longer need to suppress dissent through brute force; it’s achieved through deplatforming, algorithmic erasure, and the slow decay of the public mind. Education has reduced itself to producing obedient technicians rather than thinkers, while attention spans collapse and dependency spikes. Children inherit a planet polluted not just by petrochemicals but by an invisible smog of electromagnetic pollution, psychological manipulation, and corporate conditioning. Technology could have liberated humanity from drudgery, but in its current design, it has enslaved it—politely, quietly, and with our wholehearted consent.

Political distraction…



Society has been expertly baited into a never‑ending carnival of political distraction. Every news cycle demands emotional allegiance to parties, personalities, and outrage-of-the-week dramas—none of which materially change the conditions of people’s daily lives. While citizens argue about which politician tweeted something offensive, chronic disease rates climb, mental health collapses, and families quietly deteriorate. The obsession with partisan theatrics drains the public’s capacity for nuance and introspection. It’s easier to identify as a Republican or Democrat than to face the brutal truth that both sides have presided over declining food quality, poisoned water, exploding medical debt, and a pharmaceutical industry that poisons us at every opportunity. Politics has become the grand soap opera that keeps the public occupied while real power operates behind closed doors. Just keep consuming cheap and disposable Chineese crap, but shut up and stay weak and sick while you do it. Whatever you do, don’t think for yourself! While we anxiously await our next Amazon delivery, we shall drink our ‘spirits,’ eat our Doritos, and watch the sportsball circus.



The genuine crises—poisoned ecosystems, contaminated soils, the fall of the family, collapsing education systems, and declining physical and mental vitality—receive only token acknowledgment. Children are fed nutrient-poor processed foods and trained for standardized obedience instead of genuine understanding or creativity. Air and water laced with industrial toxins quietly erode human potential while politicians trade sound bites about “sustainability.” The health of the population, the integrity of the biosphere, and the intellectual growth of the next generation should be sacred topics of national focus, yet they are systematically displaced by performative conflict. Look, over there, it’s Venezuela, and they have drugs! The result is a nation fixated on political theater while its foundation—human health, environmental balance, and cultural intelligence—crumbles beneath the stage.



The nature deficit…

This disconnection extends to the natural world itself. The nature deficit among today’s youth is quietly dismantling their physical vitality, emotional stability, and sense of identity. Children who spend their lives inside climate‑controlled boxes, staring into glowing rectangles, lose any real connection with the living world that created them. They no longer climb trees, feel soil beneath their hands, or understand the rhythms of the seasons. Their bodies weaken from inactivity, their dopamine systems warp from overstimulation, and their attention spans shrink to match the rhythm of their notifications. The result is a generation that is chronically anxious, depressed, and disoriented—struggling to find meaning in a synthetic existence detached from anything elemental or enduring. This isn’t merely nostalgia for “simpler times”; it’s a neurobiological and spiritual crisis born from sensory deprivation and overexposure to digital unreality. What is truly alarming is that this is all being done intentionally. You can’t tell me that the ‘powers that shouldn’t be’ don’t know what they’re doing. They do!



Deprived of direct contact with nature’s order, young people lose the subtle education that once came free of charge—patience from fishing or gardening, courage from climbing, awe from stargazing. Instead, their internal landscape mirrors the chaos of their devices: fragmented, restless, overstimulated. They’re taught to fear the outdoors as “unsafe,” yet spend thousands of hours in digital environments that rot their confidence and cognition. This disconnection breeds alienation—not only from ecosystems, but from their own instincts and purpose. Reintroducing children to nature isn’t sentimental; it’s medicinal. Without that grounding (literal grounding…walking barefoot on the dirt), we are cultivating citizens who can code and consume, but who cannot think clearly, feel deeply, or stand firmly on the earth that sustains them.

Buy more stuff! That will make you happy!

Consumerism has turned humanity into a species of addicts—hooked not on substances, but on the illusion that material abundance equals meaning. What began as an economic system to provide comfort has devolved into a religion of endless consumption, where people define their worth through possessions, brands, and upgrades. The marketplace has become the new temple—a sophisticated machinery of psychological manipulation that tells us fulfillment can be purchased, that dissatisfaction is normal, and that happiness resides one transaction away. The tragedy is that this cycle never ends because it cannot. The more people chase synthetic satisfaction through consumption, the emptier they become, mistaking stimulation for purpose and indulgence for freedom. Humanity once created tools to serve life; now, we serve the tools, working longer hours to buy objects we neither need nor truly want.

This pathological drive to consume doesn’t merely rot individual character—it annihilates the planet and corrodes the social fabric. Forests are leveled, oceans suffocated, and workers exploited just to maintain the illusion of perpetual economic growth. The Earth, treated like an infinite resource pit, is sending its final warning signs: soil depletion, collapsing ecosystems, and mass extinction. Meanwhile, communities disintegrate as people retreat into private kingdoms of convenience, where solidarity is replaced by competition and debt becomes a badge of belonging. A civilization that measures progress solely by GDP has lost the plot entirely; true progress lies not in owning more but in needing less. Until we dismantle the cult of consumerism and rediscover value beyond price tags, humanity will continue its slow suicide—suffocating beneath the weight of its own excess.

Time to wake up!

We must come to terms with the magnitude of the crises festering beneath our political and cultural distractions. If we don’t, we’re merely play‑acting progress—painting over a collapsing wall and calling it restoration. We tell ourselves that electing a different face or repeating a new slogan equals improvement, yet the ground beneath us is still eroding. The news cycle blares headlines about another “imminent” war—now with Venezuela, tomorrow perhaps with some other convenient enemy—and the public, conditioned like Pavlov’s dogs, salivates with outrage on cue. Meanwhile, our institutions crumble from within, our environment suffocates under the weight of chemical waste, and our collective sanity frays thread by thread. We are not a few steps from triumph; we are a few steps from the abyss.

If we, the people, remain hypnotized by false choices—right or left, red or blue, conservative or progressive—while forgetting that we breathe the same air and drink the same poisoned water, then the dream of a viable future will evaporate. The “elephants” stampeding toward us aren’t metaphorical; they’re systemic decay, ecological collapse, debt slavery, and the engineered ignorance of the next generation. We can either wake up and set aside our programmed divisions to confront these realities together, or we can continue to bicker while the foundations of civilization dissolve beneath us. If unity and courage do not replace apathy and tribalism soon, we will pass the point of no return—and history will record that humanity had every warning and still chose sleep. If you’ve not already, wake the hell up, before we all get trampled and human beings no longer exist. Do we really want an unatural world ruled by AI and technocrats? No, we don’t! Please share this piece. If we can wake up a single person, the snowball effect takes shape.

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad Esq