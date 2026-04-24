The Truth Expedition

The Truth Expedition

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Matthew Harless's avatar
Matthew Harless
8h

I have written some options…. https://mattharless.com/store/ols/products/how-healthcare-dies-inside-the-system-that-breaks-clinicians-betrays-patients-and-what-it-will-take-to-save-them-both

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Barbara Francavilla's avatar
Barbara Francavilla
9h

The healthcare system is a wreck it is a mess. I have witnessed my doctor on the phone with a healthcare company arguing that his patient required a certain type of test a machine he had in his practice that was necessary for an adequate or right diagnosis and he, the doctor, can prescribe the right treatment for this patient. However, the patient’ s plan would Not cover this test! The patient had to pay out of pocket and it is too expensive. So the doctor has to take an educated guess to the patient s diagnosis and healthcare when that is Not necessary. Very often you hear of these types of cases Me I am allergic to generic medications. I swell and my skin drys to a point I bleed. I must have the brand medications. But they are expensive according to a tier you have under Medicare. My one medication is not on any tier but considered formulary drug it has to be approved from my subpart d and then a cost attributed to that specific medication. I was quoted 700 dollars for 30 days per month. I need compounding pharmacy to purchase the brand powder and make the medication within the pharmacy. Now having difficulty finding the compounding pharmacy to purchase the brand powder. At one time the patient had a choice either brand or genetic now the pharmacy automatically fills the prescription within generic. The propaganda is lower costs for patients because certain patients such as seniors must take minimum of 3 prescriptions now cheap so you can afford the crap the pharmacy gives you as a generic medication

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