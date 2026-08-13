The old formula- graduate, get a job, buy a house, have children, raise a family…the formula that built a resilient middle class- no longer exists, because we live with a different cost structure. The official numbers tell a story of "modest inflation" and "steady wage growth." The lived experience tells a completely different story. The middle class is being quietly liquidated through a thousand hidden price increases on the things you can't opt out of.

Real Wages: Stagnant for Decades

If you look at the officially massaged numbers, “real wages” have supposedly risen modestly. But when you strip away the BS and see through the gaslighting, the picture is stark. Median male earnings peaked in 1973, in real terms. Over half a century ago! Since 2000, real median household income has grown roughly 0.3% per year, which is essentially flat. Since 1970, productivity has increased roughly 60-70%. Let’s get this straight… we’ve become exponentially more productive, yet real wages and the lived experience have declined drastically. Where is that money? That’s the greatest wealth transfer upward in modern history.

The official CPI (consumer price index) basket is weighted toward things like consumer electronics and clothing that have gotten cheaper, while underweighting the big three, which include housing, healthcare, and education; the things you can’t avoid buying and can’t substitute with a cheaper Chinese import.

Here’s what’s happened since roughly 2000:

Now stack those against median wage growth over the same period: roughly 20-30% nominal, which means negative real growth against the things you actually need to live.

If you calculate inflation using the pre-1990 methodology (before all the hedonic adjustments and substitution games), the actual inflation rate over the past 20-30 years is probably double or more what’s been officially reported. Some independent analyses suggest:

Official CPI: roughly 2-3% average annually

ShadowStats alternative CPI (1980 methodology): roughly 6-8% annually

Chapwood Index (actual top 500 consumer purchases in major metros): 8-12% annually depending on city

If those alternative measures are anywhere close to accurate, then real wages haven’t been flat; they’ve been falling significantly for decades, and the official statistics have been hiding it. That’s called “THE GOVERNMENT IS LYING TO YOU!” and “GASLIGHTING!”

A 30-year-old today trying to replicate the lifestyle their parents had at 30 needs a down payment that’s 3-5x what their parents had to manage, in real terms. They have a monthly housing cost that consumes 40-50% of take-home pay, compared with the old rule of thumb of 25-30%. Many families have health insurance costs essentially equal to a second rent payment.

Wars

We’re not just against wars because we love peace and don’t like the concept of people suffering and dying. No, there are other, very tangible reasons to be against the war machine. The government runs massive deficits funding wars and other spending. It borrows trillions. The Federal Reserve keeps interest rates artificially low — below the rate of inflation — so the government can afford the interest payments. And the people who pay the price are savers: regular people with money in the bank, retirees on fixed incomes, anyone who did the “responsible” thing and saved instead of speculating.

The United States has been running a military empire with 750+ overseas bases, operations in dozens of countries, the world’s most expensive weapons systems — without ever asking the American people to pay for it through taxation. Instead, it’s been financed through deficit spending (Trillions borrowed into existence), monetary expansion (the FED monetizing that debt through quantitative easing), and suppressed interest rates (making the debt servicable by paying negative real rates to ‘savers.’)

You’re not earning interest. You’re being slowly sapped, like a spring maple. They just don’t put it on your bank statement in a line item called “wealth confiscation.” They call it monetary policy.

The wars don't just cost what they cost. They cost what that money could have been, multiplied by the currency's compound depreciation that financed them.

The Scale

Consider the scale! Since 2001, the U.S. has spent roughly $8-10 trillion on post-9/11 wars…wars for Israel (direct + indirect + veteran care obligations). The national debt has gone from around $5.7 trillion in 2001 to nearly $40 trillion today. The dollar has lost roughly 40-50% of its purchasing power since 2000, when you use real numbers rather than massaged ones.

Now consider that if that $8-10 trillion had instead been invested in domestic productive capacity like manufacturing, energy independence, medical research, or education, what would the middle class look like today?

Instead, the money was literally blown up, vaporized in explosions overseas, killing and maiming an untold number of innocent civilians (while participating in an active genocide in Gaza), creating nothing of lasting value for the American people while simultaneously debasing the currency they’re paid in and inflating away their savings.

When Congress authorizes another trillion-dollar defense budget, Treasury bonds are issued to cover the deficit; the FED either directly or indirectly buys those bonds, creating new money. That new money enters the banking system and multiplies through fractional-reserve lending. The money supply expands, but the goods and services available to purchase with it don’t expand proportionally.

That’s the definition of inflation: too much money chasing too few goods. But the inflation doesn’t hit evenly — and that’s where the middle class destruction happens.

Newly created money doesn’t fall from the sky. It enters the economy at specific points and benefits whoever is closest to the spigot, like defense contractors. Wall Street gets the cheap credit first, and asset holders see their portfolios inflate first.

By the time that money trickles down to wages, the prices of everything the middle class needs have already adjusted upward. You’re getting paid in old dollars while spending new dollars.

Stocks have been on a tear, but the bottom 50% of Americans own essentially no stocks. Real estate has skyrocketed, enriching those who already own and locking out those who don’t. Private equity and venture capital have vacuumed up housing, medical practices, and small businesses. This is rigged vulture capitalism. It is not a real free market, pure capitalist system. It’s an oligarchy, or plutocracy.

Our government has been taken over by two mafia families, the dems and the repubs. They fight each other in a nice theatrical presentation, while working together behind the scenes for their own benefit…and for Israel. This is not sustainable. My children don’t have much of a future, thanks to our corrupt and evil government. When will people unify and stop this?

Don’t tread on us, and don’t shed on us!

Mark Bishofsky & T Gunnar Balstad