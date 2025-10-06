Ever since Adam and Eve sinned, and God said to Adam, “Now you gotta work for a living,” people have tried to figure out ways to make other people work, so they don’t have to. (Genesis 2:15, God placed Adam in the Garden of Eden “to work it and keep it”) That’s what slavery’s about, that’s what theft is about, and that’s what the Federal Reserve is about!

“You are a den of vipers! I intend to rout you out, and by the Eternal God I will rout you out. If the people only understood the rank injustice of our money and banking system, there would be a revolution before morning.” —U.S. President Andrew Jackson

“Government spending is always a “tax” burden on the American people and is never equally or fairly distributed. The poor and low-middle income workers always suffer the most from the deceitful tax of inflation and borrowing.” —Congressman Ron Paul

“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation and then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.” —Thomas Jefferson, a quote from 1816